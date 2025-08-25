iPhone 17 Air Set To Redefine Slim Smartphones: Apple May Launch Thinnest Ever, Check Expected Price In India

New iPhone 17 Air which is projected to be launch in September, could be thinner than Samsung Galaxy S25 edge. Apple will probably unveil the iPhone 17 series in mid-September 2025, and among the anticipated models, the new iPhone 17 Air is gaining significant attention.

Initial reports recommend this device may become the world’s slimmest smartphone, better than Samsung’s forthcoming Galaxy S25 Edge. As per the industry sources, the iPhone 17 Air may feature a 5.5mm thickness, creating it Apple’s thinnest design till now.

The iPhone 17 lineup will apparently comprise four models: the base iPhone 17, the ultra-slim iPhone 17 Air, the iPhone 17 Pro, and the top-tier iPhone 17 Pro Max. Apple will probably discontinue the “Plus” model with this generation.

Design, Display, and Performance Upgrades Across the Lineup of iPhone 17 Air

The iPhone 17 Air may feature a 6.6-inch display, a bit larger than the 6.3-inch panels on the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro. The Pro Max version is anticipated to come with a 6.9-inch screen. Apple is supposed to feature A19 along with A19 Pro chipsets, with TSMC’s 3nm fabrication technology. These chips are expected to deliver better power efficiency and faster processing, backing up Apple’s increasing focus on AI features.

iPhone 17 Air: Camera Capabilities and Expected Pricing

The iPhone 17 Air may derive with a single 48MP rear camera, whereas the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max are expected to feature triple 48MP lenses for main, ultra-wide, and telephoto shots. The base iPhone 17 is likely to retain a dual-camera setup.

The iPhone 17 series could unveil in India at a initial price of approximately ₹79,900, still Pro variants are anticipated to be priced more than their iPhone 16 counterparts.

