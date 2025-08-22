Apple TV+ Subscription Just Got Pricier In US, Here’s How Much You Have To Pay Now To Enjoy Your Favourite Shows

Apple TV+ just got pricier, again. As of August 21, Apple has bumped the monthly subscription fee up by 30% in the U.S. and a handful of other countries.

If you’re a new subscriber, you’ll see the new price right away. Existing subscribers? Brace yourself; the higher cost kicks in within a month of your next renewal.

Apple TV+ gets costly in the US

So, how much are we talking? The monthly rate now sits at $12.99, up from the previous $9.99. That’s a solid $3 jump. Not exactly pocket change, especially if you remember when Apple TV+ launched back in 2019 at just $4.99 a month.

Feels like a distant memory, doesn’t it? The last increase was less than a year ago, bumping it from $6.99 to $9.99. Now, here we are.

Apple justifies the hike by pointing to its ever-growing catalogue of original content—movies, shows, even live sports—all still ad-free, which is rare these days. No commercials interrupting your binge, at least for now.

If you’re wondering what’s coming up, the release calendar is stacked: The Morning Show is back for season 4 on September 17, Slow Horses returns September 24, and Pluribus drops November 7. Original films like Highest 2 Lowest and The Lost Bus are also on the way this fall.

Still, all that premium content isn’t coming cheap. Reports say Apple TV+ has been losing over $1 billion a year because content spending keeps outpacing revenue. So, the price hike? Not exactly a surprise—just not a welcome one for your wallet.

How did the Internet react?