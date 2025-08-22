LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Lil Nas X Hospitalized With Overdose After Alleged Assault On Police Officer, Video Of Rapper Roaming LA Streets In Underwear Goes Viral

Rapper Lil Nas X was reportedly arrested in Los Angeles after allegedly assaulting a police officer during a bizarre 4 a.m. incident on Ventura Blvd. Seen in just underwear and boots, he was hospitalised amid overdose rumours. LAPD has not officially named him, and his team has yet to comment.

A spokesperson for the LAPD confirms that a male suspect was arrested for battery on a peace officer

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last updated: August 22, 2025 01:21:33 IST

Lil Nas X has reportedly been arrested after allegedly assaulting a police officer during an incident early Thursday morning in Los Angeles.

According to the LAPD, officers showed up to the 1100 block of Ventura Blvd. just before 6 a.m. after multiple calls about a man walking around naked in the street.

What was Lil Nas X doing in his underwear at 4 am in the street? 

Police say the suspect, later identified by TMZ as Lil Nas X, ended up striking one of the responding officers and was taken into custody for battery on a peace officer.

The rapper was transported to a hospital for treatment before formal charges and booking. At this point, the LAPD hasn’t officially named him, but TMZ posted photos showing someone who sure looks like the “Old Town Road” artist, wearing just underwear and boots out on Ventura Blvd. around 4 a.m.

What exactly happened with Lil Nas X?

There were also reports to 911 about a possible overdose, but police haven’t confirmed any details about that. So far, no one from Lil Nas X’s team has commented on the situation.

Lil Nas X, whose real name is Montero Hill, shot to fame in 2021 with his debut album Montero, picking up a Grammy nomination for Album of the Year. He’s kept the momentum going with singles like “Light Again!” and “Hotbox,” plus an EP, Days Before Dreamboy, earlier this year.

A few months ago, he made headlines after sharing a video from a hospital bed, saying he was dealing with facial paralysis. He later told fans not to worry, reassuring everyone he was okay. 

Tags: LAPDLil Nas Xlos angeles

