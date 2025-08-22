Lil Nas X Hospitalized With Overdose After Alleged Assault On Police Officer, Video Of Rapper Roaming LA Streets In Underwear Goes Viral

Lil Nas X has reportedly been arrested after allegedly assaulting a police officer during an incident early Thursday morning in Los Angeles.

According to the LAPD, officers showed up to the 1100 block of Ventura Blvd. just before 6 a.m. after multiple calls about a man walking around naked in the street.

TMZ reports that Lil Nas X was handcuffed and hospitalised after being spotted roaming LA at 4am in his underwear. pic.twitter.com/oEr0s3ueIP — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 21, 2025

Police say the suspect, later identified by TMZ as Lil Nas X, ended up striking one of the responding officers and was taken into custody for battery on a peace officer.

The rapper was transported to a hospital for treatment before formal charges and booking. At this point, the LAPD hasn’t officially named him, but TMZ posted photos showing someone who sure looks like the “Old Town Road” artist, wearing just underwear and boots out on Ventura Blvd. around 4 a.m.

🚨#WATCH: As Lil Nas X gets handcuffed and taken to a hospital after being spotted roaming on the street at 4 a.m. in just his underwear.

⁰📌#LosAngeles | #Californa ⁰⁰Officials say Lil Nas X was hospitalized after a bizarre incident in Los Angeles early Thursday morning.… pic.twitter.com/JgSEVUTpom — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) August 21, 2025

There were also reports to 911 about a possible overdose, but police haven’t confirmed any details about that. So far, no one from Lil Nas X’s team has commented on the situation.

Lil Nas X, whose real name is Montero Hill, shot to fame in 2021 with his debut album Montero, picking up a Grammy nomination for Album of the Year. He’s kept the momentum going with singles like “Light Again!” and “Hotbox,” plus an EP, Days Before Dreamboy, earlier this year.

A few months ago, he made headlines after sharing a video from a hospital bed, saying he was dealing with facial paralysis. He later told fans not to worry, reassuring everyone he was okay.