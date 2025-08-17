LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc
LIVE TV
Home > Business > India’s Forex Reserves Near Record Highs: What’s Behind The $693.6 Billion Surge?

India’s Forex Reserves Near Record Highs: What’s Behind The $693.6 Billion Surge?

India’s forex reserves rise to $693.6 billion, nearing an all-time high. The Reserve Bank of India’s latest data shows strong growth, fueled by foreign currency assets and gold. With a strong reserve base, India is poised to manage imports for months ahead.

India’s Forex Reserves Near Record Highs: What’s Behind The $693.6 Billion Surge?

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: August 17, 2025 21:29:40 IST

India’s foreign exchange reserves rose by USD 4.747 billion in the week that ended August 8 to USD 693.618 billion, driven by gains in both foreign currency assets and gold holdings, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in its latest ‘Weekly Statistical Supplement’.

India’s Forex Reserves Near Historic Highs Despite Decline

In the preceding week, India’s foreign exchange reserves reported a sharp decline, slipping USD 9.32 billion. Still, the forex kitty is hovering close to its all-time high of USD 704.89 billion touched in September 2024.

After the latest monetary policy review meeting, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said the foreign exchange kitty was sufficient to meet 11 months of the country’s imports.

The latest RBI data showed that India’s foreign currency assets (FCA), the largest component of foreign exchange reserves, stood at USD 583.979 billion.

According to RBI data, the gold reserves currently amount to USD 86.160 billion.

India’s Forex Reserves Surge by USD 53 Billion in 2025

In 2023, India added around USD 58 billion to its foreign exchange reserves, contrasting with a cumulative decline of USD 71 billion in 2022.

In 2024, the reserves rose by a little over USD 20 billion. So far in 2025, the forex kitty has cumulatively jumped by about USD 53 billion, data showed.

Foreign exchange reserves, or FX reserves, are assets held by a nation’s central bank or monetary authority, primarily in reserve currencies such as the US Dollar, with smaller portions in the Euro, Japanese Yen, and Pound Sterling.

The RBI often intervenes by managing liquidity, including selling dollars, to prevent steep Rupee depreciation. The RBI strategically buys dollars when the Rupee is strong and sells when it weakens. (Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: RBI’s FREE-AI Guidelines: How Will They Transform India’s Financial Future?

Tags: India forex reservesrbi

RELATED News

Sin Goods Stocks Slide As Government Plans 40% GST ‘Sin Tax’ Under New Reform; Tobacco And Gaming Sectors Under Pressure
Stock Market Today: THE BULLS TAKE OVER! Dalal Street All In Green, Sensex Above 999 Points And Nifty Over 24,900
Samsung Begins Laptop Manufacturing In India At This Factory, Here’s What We Know
Stocks To Watch Today: Mahindra, Vodafone, BPCL, Aurobindo Pharma And Many More In Focus Today
Stock Market Today: The Dalal Street Is Set To Catch The Eyes Of Investors, Sensex And Nifty Likely To Paint The Market Green

LATEST NEWS

The Bengal Files PC Turns Heated: Pallavi Joshi, Vivek Agnihotri Slam WB Govt, Call It An “Assault On Democracy”
Patrick Mahomes Speaks Out on Kareem Hunt’s Return: ‘One Bad Choice Doesn’t Define You’
Vladimir Putin’s Russia Wants This Key Ukrainian Region For Peace Deal: Here’s Why It Matters
ECI Publishes Names Of 65 Lakh People Deleted From Draft Electoral Rolls, Direct Link To Check
Russia Strikes on Kharkiv Leaves One Child Dead, Seventeen Injured
F1: The Movie Finally Drops on OTT – Check Release Date, Platform & Streaming Details
Sunjay Kapur’s Sister Dubs Karisma Kapoor As ‘A Good Mother’ Amid Rs 30,000 Crore Family Feud
Inside NBA Star Hassan Whiteside’s USD 15.8 Million Miami Waterfront Mansion Now Up for Sale
Opposition Boycott Special Parliament Session On Shubhanshu Shukla in Lok Sabha, Shashi Tharoor On X
Why INDIA Bloc Plans To Move Impeachment Motion Against CEC?
India’s Forex Reserves Near Record Highs: What’s Behind The $693.6 Billion Surge?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

India’s Forex Reserves Near Record Highs: What’s Behind The $693.6 Billion Surge?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

India’s Forex Reserves Near Record Highs: What’s Behind The $693.6 Billion Surge?
India’s Forex Reserves Near Record Highs: What’s Behind The $693.6 Billion Surge?
India’s Forex Reserves Near Record Highs: What’s Behind The $693.6 Billion Surge?
India’s Forex Reserves Near Record Highs: What’s Behind The $693.6 Billion Surge?

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?