Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, December 31, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Influencers vs. Celebrities: Who’s Winning The Marketing Race?

Influencer marketing is on the rise, with brands like Coca-Cola and Amazon turning to influencers to promote products across various categories. Their relatability and authenticity are driving better conversions compared to traditional celebrities.

Influencers vs. Celebrities: Who’s Winning The Marketing Race?

In the rapidly evolving world of digital marketing, influencers are taking center stage, reshaping how brands promote their products across diverse categories like beauty, food, gadgets, and more. Their unique ability to connect with audiences in a relatable and authentic manner is driving better conversions compared to traditional celebrities.

Why Influencers Are Stealing the Spotlight
Brands like Coca-Cola, Amazon, and Reliance Retail are increasingly turning to influencer marketing, a strategy expected to be worth Rs 3,375 crore by 2026. Unlike celebrities, who are often seen as distant figures, influencers build genuine relationships with their followers. This relatability and trust make them highly effective at influencing consumer behavior and driving sales.

Instagram and Influencers: A Match Made in Marketing Heaven
Instagram, the go-to platform for influencers, has become a powerhouse for shaping consumer opinions in real-time. With just one post, influencers can sway purchasing decisions, making them a key asset for brands aiming to connect with the younger, more engaged audience. Almost every major consumer category—whether it’s gadgets, beauty, food, or cars—is now leveraging influencer marketing to create authentic connections and boost product visibility.

As influencer marketing continues to rise, traditional A-list celebrities are increasingly being sidelined in favor of digital stars who can resonate more deeply with consumers. Influencers have the power to generate buzz and spark trends faster than ever, making them indispensable to modern marketing strategies. Will this trend continue to push celebrities out of the limelight? Only time will tell, but for now, it’s clear: influencers are here to stay.

Filed under

amazon Coca-Cola Influencer marketing

Advertisement

Also Read

The Bharat Almanac: Sundeep Kochar Draws A Distinction Between The Art Of Astrology And Religion | NewsX Exclusive

The Bharat Almanac: Sundeep Kochar Draws A Distinction Between The Art Of Astrology And Religion...

From ‘Ganga Preservation’ To ‘Air Quality Management’: NGT’s Notable Decisions In 2024

From ‘Ganga Preservation’ To ‘Air Quality Management’: NGT’s Notable Decisions In 2024

Maha Kumbh 2025: Railways To Run 3000 Special Trains, Check Ticket Availability

Maha Kumbh 2025: Railways To Run 3000 Special Trains, Check Ticket Availability

Govt Declares Wayanad Tragedy Severe Disaster, Priyanka Gandhi Welcomes It

Govt Declares Wayanad Tragedy Severe Disaster, Priyanka Gandhi Welcomes It

Kolkata: Health Ministry Seizes Spurious Drugs Worth Rs. 6.60 Crores

Kolkata: Health Ministry Seizes Spurious Drugs Worth Rs. 6.60 Crores

Entertainment

Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie To Get Divorced After 8 Years Of Legal Battle

Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie To Get Divorced After 8 Years Of Legal Battle

Tannaz Irani Revealed She Wished To Die; Here’s Why

Tannaz Irani Revealed She Wished To Die; Here’s Why

Marvel, Disney+ Gears Up To Treat Fans in 2025 With A Star Studded Lineup Of Films

Marvel, Disney+ Gears Up To Treat Fans in 2025 With A Star Studded Lineup Of

What Role Did Angus MacInnes Play In Star Wars? Acclaimed Actor Dies At 77

What Role Did Angus MacInnes Play In Star Wars? Acclaimed Actor Dies At 77

Is Sean Diddy HIV Positive? Jailed Rapper Accused Of Keeping His Health Status A Secret- Deets Inside!

Is Sean Diddy HIV Positive? Jailed Rapper Accused Of Keeping His Health Status A Secret-

Advertisement

Lifestyle

From Hot Cocoa To Mulled Wine, Here’s Best Winter Beverages To Sip By the Fire

From Hot Cocoa To Mulled Wine, Here’s Best Winter Beverages To Sip By the Fire

Anmol Ahluwalia On How Indian Weddings Are Redefining Tourism In 2024 | NewsX Exclusive

Anmol Ahluwalia On How Indian Weddings Are Redefining Tourism In 2024 | NewsX Exclusive

Walmart’s $100 Birkin Bag Lookalike Is Selling Out Fast: Trendy Fashion or Faux Luxury? Find Out Here!

Walmart’s $100 Birkin Bag Lookalike Is Selling Out Fast: Trendy Fashion or Faux Luxury? Find

‘Koi Mat Aaana Manali’: Social Media User Warns, Watch Video

‘Koi Mat Aaana Manali’: Social Media User Warns, Watch Video

Vigorous 4-Minute Daily Workout Can Cut Stroke And Heart Attack Risk By 40%, Research Shows

Vigorous 4-Minute Daily Workout Can Cut Stroke And Heart Attack Risk By 40%, Research Shows

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox