Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
paetongtarn shinawatra benjamin netanyahu el chapo" guzmán donald trump big beautiful bill doge pahalgam terror atatck paetongtarn shinawatra benjamin netanyahu el chapo" guzmán donald trump big beautiful bill doge pahalgam terror atatck paetongtarn shinawatra benjamin netanyahu el chapo" guzmán donald trump big beautiful bill doge pahalgam terror atatck paetongtarn shinawatra benjamin netanyahu el chapo" guzmán donald trump big beautiful bill doge pahalgam terror atatck
Live TV
TRENDING |
paetongtarn shinawatra benjamin netanyahu el chapo" guzmán donald trump big beautiful bill doge pahalgam terror atatck paetongtarn shinawatra benjamin netanyahu el chapo" guzmán donald trump big beautiful bill doge pahalgam terror atatck paetongtarn shinawatra benjamin netanyahu el chapo" guzmán donald trump big beautiful bill doge pahalgam terror atatck paetongtarn shinawatra benjamin netanyahu el chapo" guzmán donald trump big beautiful bill doge pahalgam terror atatck
Home > Business > Innovation Tops Agenda For Indian Companies In 2024, Says BCG

Innovation Tops Agenda For Indian Companies In 2024, Says BCG

A new BCG report reveals that 95% of Indian companies prioritise innovation, linking it to higher market performance and resilience amid global uncertainty, with digital maturity now essential for success.

Innovation Tops Agenda For Indian Companies In 2024, Says BCG
Innovation Tops Agenda For Indian Companies In 2024, Says BCG

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last Updated: July 1, 2025 01:13:00 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

Around 95 per cent of Indian companies rank innovation among their top three priorities amid ongoing economic and geopolitical turbulence, a new report from Boston Consulting Group (BCG) revealed. The report, titled “Most Innovative Companies 2025: In Disruptive Times, the Resilient Win”, explores insights from two decades of BCG’s innovation research.

Based on an analysis of the firms that have appeared on BCG’s annual 50 Most Innovative Companies lists since 2005, the report found a strong link between long-term innovation excellence and total shareholder return (TSR). Top innovators outperformed the broader market by 2.4 percentage points annually on average, with particularly strong gains during the Great Recession and the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The ability to innovate through adversity is what separates exceptional companies from the rest,” said Justin Manly, a BCG managing director and senior partner, and a coauthor of the report. “R&D spending alone isn’t enough. What matters most is investing in the right initiatives and capabilities to turn uncertainty into opportunity.”

China and India lead in innovation prioritisation, with 95 per cent of their respondents reporting innovation as a top-three priority in 2024. Digital maturity has become essential for innovation success. BCG’s analysis of corporate earnings call transcripts found that mentions of digital innovation doubled from 2005 to 2024.

As companies face increased geopolitical uncertainty, the report outlines four key questions to help business leaders prepare for a potential post-globalisation world—focused on ambition, portfolio, talent, and footprint.

“The best innovators don’t just weather the storm—they redesign the ship while sailing through it,” said Amy MacDougall, a BCG partner and a coauthor of the report. “This is the moment for bold action to future-proof innovation systems.”

(From ANI)

Also Read: At UN, EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar Demands Global Action On State-Sponsored Terrorism

Tags: bcg innovation report 2025
Advertisement

More News

National Doctors’ Day 2025: AI In Medicine Tool Or Threat? What Doctors Want You to Know
Why Are Meta Stocks Soaring After The Launch Of Its New Superintelligence AI Dream Team?
Staying In Red Bull Or Joining Mercedes? Max Might Leave Red Bull Despite Exit Clauses
Is Pickleball the Matcha of Sports? A Social, Accessible Game Gaining Widespread Popularity
RailOne App Launched By Indian Railways: Book Tickets, Order Food And More In One App
Poland to Temporarily Reinstate Border Controls With Germany and Lithuania
India vs England: Ben Stokes Hails Rishabh Pant’s Exceptional Talent Says ‘Let That Type Of Talent Be Free’
Jurassic World Rebirth Fan Reviews: Internet Calls Scarlett Johansson Starrer Tired And Unoriginal
Virat Kohli’s Nephew Aryaveer Enters Cricket, Meet The Kohli Family Members And Their Ventures Beyond Cricket
Shri Gautam Adani Visits ISKCON Kitchens At Puri, Joins Volunteers In Humble Act Of Service

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?