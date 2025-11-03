LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bcci donald trump afghanistan India vs South Africa cricket records canada Jodhpur BCCI contract bcci donald trump afghanistan India vs South Africa cricket records canada Jodhpur BCCI contract bcci donald trump afghanistan India vs South Africa cricket records canada Jodhpur BCCI contract bcci donald trump afghanistan India vs South Africa cricket records canada Jodhpur BCCI contract
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bcci donald trump afghanistan India vs South Africa cricket records canada Jodhpur BCCI contract bcci donald trump afghanistan India vs South Africa cricket records canada Jodhpur BCCI contract bcci donald trump afghanistan India vs South Africa cricket records canada Jodhpur BCCI contract bcci donald trump afghanistan India vs South Africa cricket records canada Jodhpur BCCI contract
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Is Orkla India IPO All Set For A Flavourful Market Debut? Step-By-Step Guide To Check Your Allotment Status

Is Orkla India IPO All Set For A Flavourful Market Debut? Step-By-Step Guide To Check Your Allotment Status

Orkla India IPO allotment is expected today, November 3, after receiving 48.73x subscription. Investors can check allotment status online via BSE, NSE, or KfinTech. GMP suggests 13% listing premium.

IPOs
IPOs

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: November 3, 2025 09:48:22 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Is Orkla India IPO All Set For A Flavourful Market Debut? Step-By-Step Guide To Check Your Allotment Status

Orkla India IPO: The IPO of Orkla India Ltd, the parent company of MTR Foods, cooked up quite a frenzy among investors! Open for subscription from October 29 to 31, the issue drew strong demand across all investor categories. Now, all eyes are on November 3, the expected IPO allotment date, as hopeful bidders wait to see if luck’s on their side. The stock is set to list on November 6, and with a buzzing grey market premium, excitement is clearly on the rise.

Will Orkla India serve investors a tasty listing gain? We’ll find out soon!

How To Check Orkla India IPO Allotment Status Online

Investors can check their allotment status via the BSE, NSE, or Kfin Technologies websites. Follow these simple steps:

On BSE Website

  1. Visit: BSE IPO Allotment Status
  2. Select ‘Equity’ under Issue Type.
  3. Choose ‘Orkla India Limited’ in the dropdown.
  4. Enter Application Number or PAN.
  5. Verify the captcha and click ‘Search’.

On NSE Website

  • Visit: NSE IPO Status Page
  • Select ‘Equity and SME IPO bids’.
  • Choose ‘Orkla India Limited’.
  • Enter PAN and Application Number.
  • Click Submit to view status.

On Kfin Technologies Website

  • Go to: Kfin IPO Status Portal
  • Select ‘Orkla India Limited’ from the dropdown.
  • Choose between Application No, Demat Account, or PAN.
  • Enter the details and captcha, then click Submit.

Orkla India IPO GMP Today

The Orkla India IPO is boiling with hype even before it opens in the market! The grey market premium (GMP) has risen to ₹95.5 a share, suggesting that Orkla India would list at approximately ₹825, almost 13 percent on top of its issue price of ₹730. That is a very good premium for investors! As the parent company of MTR Foods is the center of all the hype, traders are now on the verge of the November 6 listing in hopes of whether this IPO is indeed the one to deliver the tasty returns that are being anticipated in the market. Everyone is watching and waiting for that tasty debut of Orkla!

Orkla India IPO: Subscription Status and Key IPO Details

  • IPO Opened: October 29, 2025

  • IPO Closed: October 31, 2025

  • Expected Allotment Date: November 3, 2025

  • Expected Listing Date: November 6, 2025

  • Issue Type: Book Build IPO

  • Price Band: ₹695 – ₹730 per share

  • Total Issue Size: ₹1,667.54 crore

  • Offer Type: 100% Offer-for-Sale (OFS)

Subscription Breakdown:

  • Total Subscription: 48.73x

  • Retail Investors (RII): 7.05x

  • Non-Institutional Investors (NII): 54.42x

  • Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB): 117.63x

ICICI Securities Ltd is the book-running lead manager, and Kfin Technologies Ltd is the IPO registrar.

(With Inputs)

Also Read: Stocks To Watch Today: Tata, SBFC, Mahindra, Titagarh Rail, Zen Tech, NCC, Auto stocks, BPCL, Bank of Baroda, JK Cement, RailTel, BPCL And Many More In Focus

First published on: Nov 3, 2025 9:40 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: business newsIPO newsOrkla India IPOOrkla India IPO allotment

RELATED News

Stocks To Watch Today: Tata, SBFC, Mahindra, Titagarh Rail, Zen Tech, NCC, Auto stocks, BPCL, Bank of Baroda, JK Cement, RailTel, BPCL And Many More In Focus

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Unveils ₹233 Crore Projects In Meghalaya, Calls Northeast India a “Land-Linked Powerhouse”

Elon Musk vs Sam Altman: The $ 50,000 Feud That Keeps The Internet Buzzing

Upcoming IPOs: From Fintech To FMCG – A Blockbuster Week Ahead For India’s IPO Market

BeerBiceps Team Reveals the Future of Content Creation at ILH’s Freedom Champions Retreat

LATEST NEWS

Is Orkla India IPO All Set For A Flavourful Market Debut? Step-By-Step Guide To Check Your Allotment Status

Telangana Bus Accident: 20 Killed, 18 Injured After Truck Collides With TSRTC Bus Near Chevella

Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS Now Visible From Earth – Here’s How to Spot It

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final: India Beats South Africa, Social Media Erupts as PM Modi Applauds Historic Victory

‘You Told Them To Be Home By 8’: BJP Mocks Mamata Banerjee As She Hails Women In Blue For World Cup Win

‘God Has Sent Me Here To….’: Shafali Verma Scripts Fairytale Comeback In World Cup Final

Donald Trump Mocks NYC Mayoral Frontrunner Zohran Mamdani Ahead Of Election Day: ‘Think I’m A Much Better…’

Afghanistan: Earthquake Of Magnitude 6.3 Jolts Hindu Kush Region, Here’s What We Know

Meet Amol Mazumdar, Man Who Never Played For India But Scripted History With Women’s World Cup Win

Harmanpreet Kaur’s Big Statement After Indian Women’s World Cup Win: ‘This Is Not The End’

Is Orkla India IPO All Set For A Flavourful Market Debut? Step-By-Step Guide To Check Your Allotment Status

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Is Orkla India IPO All Set For A Flavourful Market Debut? Step-By-Step Guide To Check Your Allotment Status

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Is Orkla India IPO All Set For A Flavourful Market Debut? Step-By-Step Guide To Check Your Allotment Status
Is Orkla India IPO All Set For A Flavourful Market Debut? Step-By-Step Guide To Check Your Allotment Status
Is Orkla India IPO All Set For A Flavourful Market Debut? Step-By-Step Guide To Check Your Allotment Status
Is Orkla India IPO All Set For A Flavourful Market Debut? Step-By-Step Guide To Check Your Allotment Status

QUICK LINKS