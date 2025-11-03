Is Orkla India IPO All Set For A Flavourful Market Debut? Step-By-Step Guide To Check Your Allotment Status

How To Check Orkla India IPO Allotment Status Online

Investors can check their allotment status via the BSE, NSE, or Kfin Technologies websites. Follow these simple steps:

On BSE Website

Visit: BSE IPO Allotment Status Select ‘Equity’ under Issue Type. Choose ‘Orkla India Limited’ in the dropdown. Enter Application Number or PAN. Verify the captcha and click ‘Search’.

On NSE Website

Visit: NSE IPO Status Page

Select ‘Equity and SME IPO bids’.

Choose ‘Orkla India Limited’.

Enter PAN and Application Number.

Click Submit to view status.

On Kfin Technologies Website

Go to: Kfin IPO Status Portal

Select ‘Orkla India Limited’ from the dropdown.

Choose between Application No, Demat Account, or PAN.

Enter the details and captcha, then click Submit.

Orkla India IPO GMP Today

The Orkla India IPO is boiling with hype even before it opens in the market! The grey market premium (GMP) has risen to ₹95.5 a share, suggesting that Orkla India would list at approximately ₹825, almost 13 percent on top of its issue price of ₹730. That is a very good premium for investors! As the parent company of MTR Foods is the center of all the hype, traders are now on the verge of the November 6 listing in hopes of whether this IPO is indeed the one to deliver the tasty returns that are being anticipated in the market. Everyone is watching and waiting for that tasty debut of Orkla!

Orkla India IPO: Subscription Status and Key IPO Details

IPO Opened: October 29, 2025

IPO Closed: October 31, 2025

Expected Allotment Date: November 3, 2025

Expected Listing Date: November 6, 2025

Issue Type: Book Build IPO

Price Band: ₹695 – ₹730 per share

Total Issue Size: ₹1,667.54 crore

Offer Type: 100% Offer-for-Sale (OFS)

Subscription Breakdown:

Total Subscription: 48.73x

Retail Investors (RII): 7.05x

Non-Institutional Investors (NII): 54.42x

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB): 117.63x

ICICI Securities Ltd is the book-running lead manager, and Kfin Technologies Ltd is the IPO registrar.

