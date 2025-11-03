Stocks To Watch Today: Tata, SBFC, Mahindra, Titagarh Rail, Zen Tech, NCC, Auto stocks, BPCL, Bank of Baroda, JK Cement, RailTel, BPCL And Many More In Focus

Stocks to Watch Today: Ready to kick off the week, traders?

The Indian markets seem to be waking up a little cautiously this Monday, with a mix of optimism and watchfulness in the air. At 7:45 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were down 43.5 points at 25,853.5, but by 8:45 AM, things perked up, rising 28 points to 25,852.50. Looks like early birds are betting on a brighter day ahead!

Across Asia, markets are feeling upbeat. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s KOSPI are both soaring over 2%, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng is up 0.55%, all ahead of key China PMI data. Over in the US, Wall Street wrapped up Friday with gains across major indices, marking one of its longest winning streaks in years.

As we dive into a new trading week, here’s your cue: think long-term. Pick quality stocks that can weather short-term swings. Build your portfolio like a solid house, strong enough to stay steady, even when the market winds blow.

Stocks To Watch Today

Auto Sector

Maruti Suzuki: October sales rose 7% YoY to 2.2 lakh units (domestic +9.4%, exports -5.6%).

October sales rose to (domestic +9.4%, exports -5.6%). Hyundai Motor India: Sold 69,894 units in October; domestic 53,792 , exports 16,102 . Creta & Venue hit second-highest monthly sales (30,119 units).

Sold in October; domestic , exports . Creta & Venue hit second-highest monthly sales (30,119 units). Tata Motors: Passenger vehicle (PV) sales up 27% to 61,134 units ; commercial vehicle sales up 10% YoY to 37,530 units .

Passenger vehicle (PV) sales up to ; commercial vehicle sales up to . Mahindra & Mahindra: Total sales up 25.6% to 1.2 lakh units ; PVs +31%, tractors +13%.

Total sales up to ; PVs +31%, tractors +13%. Eicher Motors (Royal Enfield): Record festive sales of 2.49 lakh motorcycles , up 13% YoY .

Record festive sales of , up . TVS Motor: Total sales up 11% to 5.43 lakh units ; EV sales +11%, 3W sales +70%.

Total sales up to ; EV sales +11%, 3W sales +70%. Escorts Kubota: Tractor sales up 3.8% YoY to 18,798 units .

Tractor sales up to . SML Isuzu: Sales surged 32% YoY to 1,059 units.

Auto stocks are likely to stay in focus after strong festive-season sales across categories.

Banking And Financials

Bank of Baroda: Q2FY26 standalone profit fell 8.2% YoY to ₹4,809.4 crore; GNPA improved to 2.16% from 2.28%. NII grew 2.7% YoY .

Q2FY26 standalone profit fell to ₹4,809.4 crore; GNPA improved to from 2.28%. NII grew . SBFC Finance: Q2 profit up 30% to ₹109.1 crore; revenue up 32% to ₹281.8 crore.

Q2 profit up to ₹109.1 crore; revenue up to ₹281.8 crore. Kotak Mahindra Bank: Deputy MD Shanti Ekambaram retired after completing her term.

Deputy MD retired after completing her term. AU Small Finance Bank: Deputy CEO Rajeev Yadav resigned, effective Oct 31.

Oil, Energy And Chemicals

Bharat Petroleum (BPCL): Q2 profit surged 169.5% YoY to ₹6,191.5 crore; revenue up 2.1% to ₹1.05 lakh crore.

Q2 profit surged to ₹6,191.5 crore; revenue up to ₹1.05 lakh crore. Tata Chemicals: Q2 profit plunged 60.3% YoY to ₹77 crore; revenue dipped 3% to ₹3,877 crore; reported an exceptional loss of ₹65 crore.

Q2 profit plunged to ₹77 crore; revenue dipped to ₹3,877 crore; reported an of ₹65 crore. NTPC Green Energy: Signed MoU with CtrlS Datacenters to develop 2 GW+ renewable projects for captive consumption.

Signed MoU with to develop for captive consumption. Power Grid Corporation: To announce Q2 results today.

Infrastructure And Capital Goods

Titagarh Rail Systems: Bagged a ₹2,481 crore order from MMRDA for Mumbai Metro Line 5 (132 coaches + 5-year maintenance).

Bagged a from MMRDA for (132 coaches + 5-year maintenance). NCC: Received ₹710 crore in fresh orders (buildings + transport), in addition to a ₹6,829 crore order from Oct 25.

Received in fresh orders (buildings + transport), in addition to a order from Oct 25. Astra Microwave: JV firm received ₹285.56 crore order from the Defence Ministry for communication systems.

JV firm received order from the Defence Ministry for communication systems. Zen Technologies: Secured ₹289 crore defence orders for anti-drone system upgrades.

Secured defence orders for anti-drone system upgrades. RailTel Corporation: Got ₹32.43 crore order from Rajasthan Council of School Education.

Got order from Rajasthan Council of School Education. BEML: Trades ex-split today.

Real Estate And Infrastructure

Mahindra Lifespace Developers: Swung to a profit of ₹47.9 crore (vs loss ₹14 crore); revenue up 130.7% YoY.

Phoenix Mills: Profit up 39.4% to ₹304 crore; revenue up 21.5% to ₹1,115 crore.

Manufacturing, Cement & Industrial

JK Cement: Q2 profit up 27.6% YoY to ₹160.5 crore; revenue up 18% to ₹3,019 crore.

Schaeffler India: Profit up 22.4% YoY to ₹289.3 crore; revenue up 15% .

LG Balakrishnan & Bros: Profit up 20.7% ; revenue +19.1%.

NOCIL: Profit down 71.2% YoY; revenue -11.6%.

FMCG & Consumer

Godrej Consumer Products: Profit fell 6.5% YoY to ₹459.3 crore; revenue +4.3%.

Hindustan Unilever (HUL): Received ₹1,986 crore tax notice from the IT Department; plans to contest the order.

Patanjali Foods: Profit up 67.4% YoY to ₹516.7 crore; revenue +21%.

Westlife Foodworld: To release Q2 results today.

IT And Tech

Zensar Technologies: Profit up 17% to ₹182.2 crore; revenue +8.7%.

CE Info Systems (MapMyIndia): Signed MoU with Delhi Metro to integrate DMRC APIs for commuter data in its app.

Healthcare And Pharma

Gland Pharma, Ajanta Pharma, Wockhardt, MedPlus Health Services: To declare Q2 results today.

MedPlus Health Services: Profit up 43.3% YoY to ₹55.5 crore; revenue +6.5%.

Engineering, Power And Industrials

RR Kabel: Q2 profit soared 134.7% YoY to ₹116.3 crore; revenue up 19.5% .

Azad Engineering: Profit up 55.8% ; revenue +30.6%.

Hitachi Energy India: To report Q2 results today.

Other Updates

Gujarat Gas: Manoj Kumar Das appointed Chairman , replacing Pankaj Joshi.

Zee Media: CEO Karan Abhishek Singh resigned.

AAA Technologies: Fund Nova Global raised its stake to ~8.5% , buying 5 lakh shares.

Affordable Robotic: Promoter sold 1.6 lakh shares ; Anantnath Skycon bought 1.45 lakh.

Renol Polychem & HCP Plastene Bulkpack: Multiple bulk deals by funds and investors.

Jayesh Logistics: Lists on SME exchange today.

Stocks Trading Ex-Dividend: Shree Cement, Colgate-Palmolive, DCM Shriram, OFSS, Supreme Industries.

(With Inputs)

Also Read: Upcoming IPOs: From Fintech To FMCG – A Blockbuster Week Ahead For….