Home > Business > Upcoming IPOs: From Fintech To FMCG – A Blockbuster Week Ahead For India’s IPO Market

Upcoming IPOs: From Fintech To FMCG – A Blockbuster Week Ahead For India's IPO Market

Upcoming IPOs: The IPO frenzy continues as five new issues, including Groww and Pine Labs, hit the market next week, testing investor appetite amid rising interest in fintech, FMCG, and healthcare sectors.

NEWS IPOs

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: November 2, 2025 13:55:33 IST

Upcoming IPOs: From Fintech To FMCG – A Blockbuster Week Ahead For India's IPO Market

Upcoming IPOs: Primary Market Buzz Heats Up Next Week

Investors, prepare your wallets, IPO season is not going to end any time soon! The listings such as Groww IPO and Pine Labs IPO are much-hyped offerings that are set to hit the street in the coming week, which will prove to be a blockbuster in the primary market of India.

It has five IPOs, two large-ticket mainboard deals and three SME IPOs, which are set to determine the appetite of investors, who are now apparently very hungry for the new-age Indian fintech and consumer plays. It will be a week where money is going to meet momentum and market sentiment will be in focus.

With a mix of financial, FMCG, and healthcare entrants, the line-up is hotter than ever, starting with the digital wallets of Groww to the payment giant, Pine Labs. Buckle up, the IPO express is about to take off from the station and everybody is trying to get a front-row seat to the action!

Mainboard IPOs Opening Next Week

Groww IPO

  • Open Date: November 4

  • Close Date: November 7

  • Issue Size: ₹6,632.30 crore

  • Structure: Fresh issue of 10.60 crore shares worth ₹1,060 crore and offer for sale of 55.72 crore shares worth ₹5,572.30 crore.

  • Highlights: Among the most anticipated IPOs in the fintech space, Groww’s public issue is expected to attract strong retail and institutional participation.

Pine Labs IPO

  • Open Date: November 7

  • Close Date: November 11

  • Issue Size: ₹2,080 crore (fresh issue) + offer for sale of 8.23 crore shares.

  • Highlights: Pine Labs’ listing will be closely watched, given its strong position in the digital payments ecosystem and merchant network.

SME IPOs Opening Next Week

Shreeji Global FMCG IPO

  • Open Date: November 4

  • Close Date: November 7

  • Issue Size: ₹85 crore (entirely fresh issue of 0.68 crore shares).

  • Sector: Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG).

Finbud Financial IPO

  • Open Date: November 6

  • Close Date: November 10

  • Issue Size: ₹71.68 crore (fresh issue of 0.50 crore shares).

  • Sector: Financial services and lending.

Curis Lifesciences IPO

  • Open Date: November 7

  • Close Date: November 11

  • Issue Size: ₹27.52 crore (fresh issue of 0.22 crore shares).

  • Sector: Pharmaceutical and healthcare.

New IPO Listings Next Week

Orkla India IPO

  • Listing Date: November 6

  • Exchange: BSE, NSE

Studds Accessories IPO

  • Listing Date: November 7

  • Exchange: BSE, NSE

Jayesh Logistics IPO

  • Listing Date: November 3

  • Exchange: NSE SME

Game Changers Texfab IPO

  • Listing Date: November 4

  • Exchange: BSE SME

Safecure IPO

  • Listing Date: November 6

  • Exchange: BSE SME

(With Inputs)

Also Read: Banking, Aadhaar, GST Updates: 7 Big Financial Changes Coming into Effect…

First published on: Nov 2, 2025 1:55 PM IST
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

Upcoming IPOs: From Fintech To FMCG – A Blockbuster Week Ahead For India’s IPO Market

