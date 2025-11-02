Upcoming IPOs: From Fintech To FMCG – A Blockbuster Week Ahead For India’s IPO Market

Upcoming IPOs: Primary Market Buzz Heats Up Next Week

Investors, prepare your wallets, IPO season is not going to end any time soon! The listings such as Groww IPO and Pine Labs IPO are much-hyped offerings that are set to hit the street in the coming week, which will prove to be a blockbuster in the primary market of India.

It has five IPOs, two large-ticket mainboard deals and three SME IPOs, which are set to determine the appetite of investors, who are now apparently very hungry for the new-age Indian fintech and consumer plays. It will be a week where money is going to meet momentum and market sentiment will be in focus.

With a mix of financial, FMCG, and healthcare entrants, the line-up is hotter than ever, starting with the digital wallets of Groww to the payment giant, Pine Labs. Buckle up, the IPO express is about to take off from the station and everybody is trying to get a front-row seat to the action!