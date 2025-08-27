LIVE TV
Home > Business > Is This The Turning Point For Indian Agriculture? Minister Reveals Key To Profitability

Is This The Turning Point For Indian Agriculture? Minister Reveals Key To Profitability

Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan stressed dropping participation costs and enhancing wheat and barley production to surge farmer incomes. He supported integrated farming, scientific research, and encouraging local products to support India’s agriculture and rural economy.

Is This The Turning Point For Indian Agriculture? Minister Reveals Key To Profitability

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: August 27, 2025 22:03:41 IST

Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, on Wednesday said that while India has become self-reliant in wheat and rice production, cutting farming costs and increasing production are key to making agriculture more profitable.

Science drives India’s agricultural strength

There is a pressing need to lower input costs so that farmers can earn better incomes. Speaking at the 64th All India Wheat and Barley Research Workers’ Workshop, Chouhan also emphasised increasing the production of wheat and barley.

He said the hard work of farmers, combined with scientific research, has ensured that India stands strong as an agricultural nation on the global stage.

The minister, highlighting the steady rise in wheat production over the past decade, said “In the last 10-11 years, wheat production has gone up from 86.5 million tonnes to 117.5 million tonnes, an increase of about 44 per cent.”

He urged scientists to focus on raising per-hectare productivity to match global standards. While wheat and rice are produced in sufficient quantities, he stressed that pulses and oilseeds must receive more attention to reduce India’s reliance on imports.

Chouhan also encouraged agricultural scientists to develop bio-fortified wheat varieties and warned about the risks of using unbalanced fertilisers, which damage soil health. The minister emphasised the importance of stubble management and educating farmers to adopt modern technologies

Combining agriculture with allied sectors

The government is taking strong measures against counterfeit fertilisers and pesticides, including cancelling licenses of companies found guilty of selling harmful products.

On improving farm incomes, the minister promoted integrated farming, which is a system that combines agriculture with animal husbandry, fisheries, beekeeping, and horticulture. He said this approach offers the greatest benefits for small and marginal farmers.

In his address, Chouhan also appealed to citizens to support local products in their daily lives, noting that this would strengthen both farmers and the national economy.

Finally, the minister asked scientists to ensure that their research reaches farmers directly so that the goal of ‘Lab to Land’ can truly be achieved. (Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Shivashrit Foods IPO Ends Today With Oversubscription: Now All Eyes On The Listing Price

Tags: Agriculture

Is This The Turning Point For Indian Agriculture? Minister Reveals Key To Profitability

Is This The Turning Point For Indian Agriculture? Minister Reveals Key To Profitability

Is This The Turning Point For Indian Agriculture? Minister Reveals Key To Profitability
Is This The Turning Point For Indian Agriculture? Minister Reveals Key To Profitability
Is This The Turning Point For Indian Agriculture? Minister Reveals Key To Profitability
Is This The Turning Point For Indian Agriculture? Minister Reveals Key To Profitability

