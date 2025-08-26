LIVE TV
Home > Business > Shivashrit Foods IPO Ends Today With Oversubscription: Now All Eyes On The Listing Price

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Shivashrit Foods Limited closed today, August 26, 2025. The IPO was opened for public subscriptions on Auguat 22, 2025. Shivashrit Foods, established in 2017, specializes in producing premium-grade potato flakes at its Aligarh facility. The company embraces several quality certifications including ISO 22000:2018, FSSAI, HALAL, BRCGS, and USFDA accreditations.

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: August 26, 2025 22:03:40 IST

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Shivashrit Foods Limited closed today, August 26, 2025. The IPO was opened for public subscriptions on Auguat 22, 2025. The company is expecting to raise around ₹70.03 crore through this IPO.

Shivashrit Foods Limited IPO: Important Details

• IPO Opening Date: August 22, 2025

• IPO Closing Date: August 26, 2025

• Issue Size: Approx ₹70.03 crore

• Fresh issue: ₹61.29 crore (43.16 lakh shares)

• Offer for Sale (OFS): 6.16 lakh shares

• Price Band: ₹135 ₹142 per share

• Lot Size: 1,000 shares

Shivashrit Foods Limited IPO: Important Dates

• Allotment Date: August 28, 2025

• Refunds Date: August 29, 2025 (Expected)

• Expected Listing Date: September 1, 2025

Shivashrit Foods Limited IPO has been overall subscribed to 2.76 times on Day 3. Segment-wise investors participation:

• Total Subscription: 2.76x

• Retail Investors: 2.65x

• Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 1.59x

• Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs): 5.51x

About Shivashrit Foods Limited: Company Details

Shivashrit Foods, established in 2017, specializes in producing premium-grade potato flakes at its Aligarh facility. The company embraces several quality certifications including ISO 22000:2018, FSSAI, HALAL, BRCGS, and USFDA accreditations. Through this IPO, the company is expected to utilize its Funds for capital expenditure (plant expansion), working capital for expansion, and general corporate purposes.

The company has its wide reach across multiple Indian states and exports its products to nations including the USA, Middle East, Latin America, and many more.

(Disclaimer: The above article is only for the purpose of information. It does not constitute financial guidance in any form(s). Investors here are suggested to carefully review the prospectus and refer to a registered financial advisor or certified investment professional before they finalise any investment. Similarly, past performances are not an indication of future outcomes. Investments are subject to market risks.)

Tags: ipoIPO news

