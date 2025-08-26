LIVE TV
Home > Business > Could Anondita Medicare Be The Next Healthcare IPO Star? Here's What Investors Must Know

Could Anondita Medicare Be The Next Healthcare IPO Star? Here’s What Investors Must Know

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Anondita Medicare Limited was oversubscribed today. The issue opened on August 22, 2025, and closes today, August 26, 2025, with a huge interest from NIIs and Retail Investors.

Could Anondita Medicare Be The Next Healthcare IPO Star? Here’s What Investors Must Know

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: August 26, 2025 21:31:52 IST

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Anondita Medicare Limited was oversubscribed on its final day of subscription today. The issue opened on August 22, 2025, and closes today, August 26, 2025, with a huge interest from NIIs and Retail Investors.

Anondita Medicare Limited: IPO Schedule

o IPO Subscription Opens: Aug 22, 2025

o IPO Subscription Closes: Aug 26, 2025

o Issue Size: 70 crore

o Quantity in 1 lot: 1000

o Minimum Investment: ₹2,90,000

Important dates of Anondita Medicare Limited IPO

o Allotment Date: Aug 28, 2025

o Refunds & Demat Credit Initiation: Aug 29, 2025

o Expected Listing (NSE SME): Sept 1, 2025

Anondita Medicare Limited IPO has been over subscribed 277.48 times overall. Segment-wise investors participation:

• Total Subscription: 277.48x

• Retail Investors: 286.77x

• Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 153.03x

• Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs): 532.25x

Anondita Medicare Ltd: Company Profile

Anondita Medicare Limited has its headquarter in New Delhi, founded in March 2024. The company serves in both domestic and international market segments, including, Southeast Asia, Africa, Middle East, and work together with NGOs and government programs on public health initiatives. Anondita’s brand recognition and manufacturing scale position it well to leverage this growth

(Disclaimer: The above article is only for the purpose of information. It does not constitute financial guidance in any form(s). Investors here are suggested to carefully review the prospectus and refer to a registered financial advisor or certified investment professional before they finalise any investment. Similarly, past performances are not an indication of future outcomes. Investments are subject to market risks.)

Also Read: It's Here! Current Infraprojects IPO Day 1 Subscription: Buy The Hype Or Bail Out?

Tags: ipoIPO news

Could Anondita Medicare Be The Next Healthcare IPO Star? Here’s What Investors Must Know

Could Anondita Medicare Be The Next Healthcare IPO Star? Here’s What Investors Must Know

Could Anondita Medicare Be The Next Healthcare IPO Star? Here’s What Investors Must Know
Could Anondita Medicare Be The Next Healthcare IPO Star? Here’s What Investors Must Know
Could Anondita Medicare Be The Next Healthcare IPO Star? Here’s What Investors Must Know
Could Anondita Medicare Be The Next Healthcare IPO Star? Here’s What Investors Must Know

