It’s Here! Current Infraprojects IPO Day 1 Subscription: Buy The Hype Or Bail Out?

Current Infraprojects Limited, a SME-listed company, has launched its IPO for public subscription today, Aug 26, 2025 till Aug 29, 2025. Current Infraprojects Limited, founded in 2017, is a Maharashtra-based infrastructure company functions largely in the construction and infrastructure development sector.

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: August 26, 2025 20:39:57 IST

Current Infraprojects Limited, a SME-listed company, has launched its IPO for public subscription today, Aug 26, 2025 till Aug 29, 2025. The objective of the company is to raise capital with the help of a fresh issue of up to 52.25 lakh equity shares with the target priced ₹76 -₹80 per share.

Current Infraprojects Limited: IPO Details at a Glance

• IPO Opens: Aug 26, 2025

• IPO Closes: Aug 29, 2025

• Total Issue Size: Up to ₹41.8 crore

• Price Band: ₹76 ₹80

• Lot Size: 1,600

• Minimum Investment (Retail): Around ₹1,28,000

• Listing At: BSE SME

• Registrar: Bigshare Services Private Limited

Current Infraprojects Limited IPO: Important Dates:

• Allotment Date: Projected Sep 03, 2025

• Start of Refunds: Expected by Sep 04, 2025

• Credit of Shares to Demat: Expected by Sep 04, 2025

• Expected Listing Date: Sep 05, 2025

Current Infraprojects Limited: Subscription Status on Day 1

As of Day 1, the IPO has been subscribed 9.72 times overall. Segment-wise investors participation:

• Total Subscription: 11.67x

• Retail Investors: 1.91x

• Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 9.88x

• Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs): 9.81x

Current Infraprojects Limited: Company Overview

Current Infraprojects Limited, founded in 2017, is a Maharashtra-based infrastructure company. The company functions largely in the construction and infrastructure development sector with proficiency in implementing industrial and civil construction projects, together with roads, bridges, and urban infrastructure.

(Disclaimer: The above article is only for the purpose of information. It does not constitute financial guidance in any form(s). Investors here are suggested to carefully review the prospectus and refer to a registered financial advisor or certified investment professional before they finalise any investment. Similarly, past performances are not an indication of future outcomes. Investments are subject to market risks.)

Tags: ipoIPO news

