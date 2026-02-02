ITC Share Price Slumps as Excise Duty Hike Hits Major Brands: How Will Consumer Demand, Supply, and Cheaper Alternatives Respond?

ITC Share Price On A Downfall: Excise Duty Hike Hits Major Brands

The stock of ITC has experienced a detrimental decline, reaching a 24% decrease from its value at the beginning of January to its current trading price of ₹310 on February 2, 2026. The reason for this decline? The cigarette taxation system introduced on February 1 raised excise duties by almost 40%. Investors are waiting to see whether ITC will bounce back or whether this marks the beginning of a downward trend.

The cigarette business serves as ITC’s primary income source, while the company operates multiple business segments that result in extensive carbon emissions. The excise tax increase causes financial harm to ITC while simultaneously creating a revenue advantage for the government.

Smokers and investors should prepare themselves to observe how this established market leader handles the upcoming regulatory crisis. Will premium brands endure the expense increase, or will cigarette packs and portfolios experience negative effects? ITC’s response will determine both the market direction and your financial outcome.

How Would The Company Tackle The Dip, As ITC Share Price Drops

ITC begins its resilience efforts through multiple strategies to tackle the 40% cigarette excise duty increase. The company uses price adjustments, product mix changes, entry into new markets, and strict cost control measures to maintain profit margins while navigating regulatory challenges that could impact its market position.

Price Hikes: ITC plans to increase cigarette prices by 20–30%, with premium sticks rising ₹2–₹3, helping maintain profit margins.

Product Mix Focus: The company is targeting high-growth markets through its Digital First initiative and premium organic product lines, which grew 60% in Q3.

Value-Added Agri-Products Expansion: ITC is adding nicotine and spice products to its portfolio to maximize financial benefits.

FMCG and Non-Tobacco Diversification: Aggressive expansion in non-cigarette FMCG products, hotels, and paperboard operations reduces dependency on tobacco and provides protection against regulatory disruptions.

Cost Management: ITC is improving operational processes to cut high-cost leaf inventory expenses while ensuring profit sustainability.

ITC Share Price and Consumer Impact: Will Smokers Feel the Burn?

The ITC cigarette excise increase of 40% creates two main effects, resulting in stock market turmoil and increased costs for smokers. The price of cigarette packs will rise to ₹55, according to analysts, who predict that this increase will cause a 5–15% decrease in sales for the fiscal year 2027.

Will premium brand lovers stay loyal, or switch to cheaper smokes?

The supply chain system shows its power because stockists collected extra inventory before the tax increase, while delivery operations have returned to normal. The government maintains pressure through its 60% NCCD tax on chewing tobacco products. The entire market, including cigarette packs and investment portfolios, monitors ITC activities with great interest. The company must navigate its way through regulatory challenges to avoid creating market disturbances. Your pack and your portfolio both require dedicated time for proper maintenance.

Hardcore Smokers Unfazed: ITC Share Price Faces Fluctuations Amid Excise Hike

My recent discussions with my smoking friends demonstrated that hardcore smokers remain unaffected by the price increase of ₹5 to ₹10 because their desire to smoke exceeds their concern for cost. ITC maintains strong revenue through its premium brand customers, who account for 40% of its business despite the 40% excise duty. Another 20% choose to smoke local beedis, which are not affected by the tax, while 40% of consumers feel the financial impact. ITC’s share price experiences market fluctuations because this segment acts unpredictably, also affecting companies such as Marlboro. The cigarette market demonstrates strong demand, which regulators expect to decrease, yet smokers largely maintain their habits.

If Consumers Shift to Cheaper Options:

Smokers who use premium 75mm+ cigarettes may switch to cheaper 65mm or shorter cigarettes because these products have lower excise duties.

Rise in Illicit Trade: The expanding price difference could lead to increased purchases of illegal cigarettes, which currently make up approximately one-third of market demand.

Inelastic Demand: Long-term smokers will continue buying premium cigarette brands because their smoking habit outweighs their sensitivity to price.

