Kerala Lottery Result Today 16.07.2025: Dhanalekshmi DL-10 Wednesday Bumper Lucky Draw Out At 3 PM- 1 Crore First Prize, Check Full Winners List

The Kerala Dhanalekshmi DL-10 Lottery result was announced on July 16, 2025, at 3 PM in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize of ₹1 Crore went to the lucky winner. Held weekly on Wednesdays, each ticket costs ₹50. The draw is conducted by the Kerala State Lottery Department. Full results are available on the official Kerala lottery website.

The Kerala State Lottery result for the "Dhanalekshmi DL-10 draw on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, was scheduled at 3 PM.

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Last Updated: July 16, 2025 18:36:11 IST

The Kerala State Lottery result for the “Dhanalekshmi DL-10” draw on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, was scheduled at 3 PM. This lottery draw is part of the seven weekly draws held in Kerala. The alphanumeric code assigned to this specific lottery is “DL,” incorporating both the draw number and the code. 

The first prize for the fortunate winner of this draw is a bumper 1 Crore rupees. Below, you can find the comprehensive list of winners (Ticket Numbers) for the Kerala ‘Dhanalekshmi DL-10’ lottery draw.

KERALA STATE LOTTERIES – RESULT
DHANALEKSHMI LOTTERY NO.DL-10th DRAW held on:- 16/07/2025,3:00 PM
Prize Amount Numbers
1st Prize 10000000/- DT 385280 (ERNAKULAM)
Cons Prize 5000/- DN 385280 DO 385280 DP 385280 DR 385280 DS 385280 DU 385280 DV 385280 DW 385280 DX 385280 DY 385280 DZ 385280
2nd Prize 3000000/- DZ 349991 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)
3rd Prize 500000/- DT 112163 (PUNALUR)

The much-anticipated Kerala Dhanalekshmi DL-10 Bumper Lottery result has been declared today by the Kerala State Lottery Department. 

The lucky draw for the Dhanalekshmi DL-10 lottery was held at 3 PM today, Wednesday, July 16, at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. 

The first prize winner will take home a whopping ₹1 Crore. The Dhanalekshmi lottery is one of the seven weekly lotteries conducted by the Government of Kerala and is held every Wednesday. 

Each ticket costs ₹50, and the draw is represented by the code “DL”, followed by the draw number. You can verify the results at the kerala government lottery website. 

Lottery Results (Page 1)

The Kerala State Lottery result for the "Dhanalekshmi DL-10 draw on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, was announced at 3 PM. (Photo: Kerala State Lotteries)

Lottery Results (Page 2)

Lottery Results (Page 3)

Lottery Results (Page 4)

