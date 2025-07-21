SC Notice To Centre And State As Plea Seeks Consumers’ ‘Right to Know’ About Quality of Products

The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to Centre and states on a PIL seeking to declare that consumers have a right to know about the quality, purity and certification of products, besides details of distributors and sellers for redressal against unfair restrictive trade practices.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta issued notices to the Union government, all state governments, and the Law Commission of India.

It has sought directions to the Centre and the states to ensure that every distributor, trader and shop owner displays details of registration, including name, address, phone number and number of employees at the entry gate in bold letters on a display board visible to people.

The petition filed by petitioner Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay said “right to know” was crucial for consumers to make informed choices and to protect themselves from unfair or restrictive trade practices and unscrupulous exploitation.

The plea said that if a consumer has an issue with a product or service, knowing details about the distributor, dealer, and seller is essential for filing a complaint and seeking redressal through consumer redressal forums.

It said, “When a distributor, dealer, trader, seller and shop owner are transparent about their details, it fosters a fair and competitive market where consumers can make informed choices.”

The right to know empowers consumers to be informed or protected and to make choices when engaging in sales, purchases and money transactions, the PIL added.

(This report is published as received from a wire feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been edited by NewsX.)