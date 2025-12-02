LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
balochistan Imran Khan Galaxy Z TriFold business news indian airspace Kanpur cybersecurity Bangladesh news Amar Subramanya balochistan Imran Khan Galaxy Z TriFold business news indian airspace Kanpur cybersecurity Bangladesh news Amar Subramanya balochistan Imran Khan Galaxy Z TriFold business news indian airspace Kanpur cybersecurity Bangladesh news Amar Subramanya balochistan Imran Khan Galaxy Z TriFold business news indian airspace Kanpur cybersecurity Bangladesh news Amar Subramanya
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
balochistan Imran Khan Galaxy Z TriFold business news indian airspace Kanpur cybersecurity Bangladesh news Amar Subramanya balochistan Imran Khan Galaxy Z TriFold business news indian airspace Kanpur cybersecurity Bangladesh news Amar Subramanya balochistan Imran Khan Galaxy Z TriFold business news indian airspace Kanpur cybersecurity Bangladesh news Amar Subramanya balochistan Imran Khan Galaxy Z TriFold business news indian airspace Kanpur cybersecurity Bangladesh news Amar Subramanya
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Meesho IPO: Should You Apply? Check GMP, Price Band, Allotment Date And Key Details Before December 3 Listing; Is Meesho Share Price Set To Soar?

Meesho IPO: Should You Apply? Check GMP, Price Band, Allotment Date And Key Details Before December 3 Listing; Is Meesho Share Price Set To Soar?

Meesho IPO: Meesho, Bengaluru-based e-commerce giant, is set to debut on December 3, 2025, with a ₹5,421.20 crore IPO. Investors eye listing on BSE/NSE, tech-driven growth, and potential returns.

Meesho IPO 2025: Should You Invest?
Meesho IPO 2025: Should You Invest?

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: December 2, 2025 12:27:07 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Meesho IPO: Should You Apply? Check GMP, Price Band, Allotment Date And Key Details Before December 3 Listing; Is Meesho Share Price Set To Soar?

Meesho Set For Market Debut On December 3, 2025

Attention, investors! The e-commerce giant Meesho, which is based in Bengaluru, will be making its present to the primary market on December 3, 2025, and it will be a great presentation. This IPO isn’t merely another listing but a chance for you to get on the fast-moving train of India’s rapidly growing e-commerce industry.

The public issue comprises a combination of new shares and an Offer for Sale (OFS) with the aspiration of getting ₹5,421.20 crore. Out of this, ₹4,250 crore comes from new shares while the remaining ₹1,171.20 crore is set aside for OFS, thereby giving existing investors a part of the action.

What’s more, the thrill isn’t over, Meesho’s shares are expected to list on BSE and NSE, which will make it a lot easier for the shares to be accessible to a large number of investors.

Therefore, if you have been keeping an eye on this home-to-fashion essentials platform, then you should get ready, pay attention, and perhaps even circle your calendar for December 3!

Meesho IPO: Essential Details for Investors

Meesho IPO Key Details Information
IPO Date Opens December 3, 2025; closes December 5, 2025
Price Band ₹105 – ₹111 per share
IPO Size ₹5,421.20 crore (₹4,250 crore fresh issue + ₹1,171.20 crore OFS)
Lot Size 135 shares per lot
Listing Proposed on BSE and NSE
Registrar KFin Technologies
Lead Managers Kotak Mahindra Capital, JP Morgan India, Morgan Stanley India, Axis Capital, Citigroup Global Markets India

Meesho IPO Grey Market & Listing Timeline

  • GMP Today: ₹46.50 as of 08:53 AM, reflecting an expected gain of 41.89% per share
  • Allotment Date: Expected on December 6, 2025; if delayed due to Saturday, likely December 8
  • Listing Date: Expected December 10, 2025

Meesho: Strengths vs Potential Risks

Strengths Potential Risks
Integrated Flywheel System – Combines commerce, logistics, and content-driven operations to boost platform efficiency and liquidity. Challenges in Retaining Users – Growth relies on effectively attracting and keeping customers through marketing, branding, and enhanced platform experience.
Technology-Driven Approach – Uses GenAI in engineering to speed up coding, development, and deployment processes. Reliance on External Sellers – The platform does not produce goods itself and depends on third-party sellers; losing them could hurt operations.
Data-Enhanced Ecosystem – Generates actionable data for personalized customer experiences and seller insights.
(With Inputs)
Also Read: Mumbai’s Powerica IPO Set To Energise Markets: What Investors Should Know…
First published on: Dec 2, 2025 12:27 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: e-commerce IPO Indiainvest in MeeshoMeesho IPOMeesho IPO allotmentMeesho IPO GMPMeesho IPO price bandMeesho IPO risksMeesho IPO sizeMeesho IPO strengthsMeesho listing dateMeesho share price

RELATED News

Gold and Silver Price Today on December 2: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Advance Tax FY 2025–26: Deadlines, Rules & Penalties Every Taxpayer Must Know

The Compelling Case for Multi-Asset Allocation Funds

Rupee Sinks To Record Low Of 89.85: What’s Driving The Sharp Fall Against The Dollar?

Is Vodafone Idea Share Price Set For A Comeback? What Investors Should Watch Amid Surge

LATEST NEWS

Did Virat Kohli Refuse Handshake With South Africa Coach Shukri Conrad? Viral Video Captures The Moment | WATCH

Who Is Zareena Rafiq aka Trang Mahoo? Meet The First Female Baloch Liberation Front Suicide Bomber Behind Deadly Chagai Attack

Ranveer Singh Apologises For Mimicking Kantara 2 Chamundi Daiva Scene Right In Front Of Rishab Shetty: ‘My Intention Was To…’

BCCI Under Fire: Fans Outraged As Hardik Pandya’s Baroda vs Abhishek Sharma’s Punjab SMAT Game Not Broadcasted

Chennai Metro Halts Inside Tunnel; Passengers Forced to Walk on Tracks After Sudden Breakdown

Meesho IPO: Should You Apply? Check GMP, Price Band, Allotment Date And Key Details Before December 3 Listing; Is Meesho Share Price Set To Soar?

Pakistan In Big Crisis: Govt Blocks PTI Protests, Imposes Section 144 Amid Rumours On Imran Khan’s Condition

IPL 2026 Auction: Why has Australia’s Glenn Maxwell Pulled Out of IPL Auction?

Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna Breaks Down Over ‘Child’ Sympathy Accusations, Insists, ‘My Wife Is My Everything’

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025-26: Devdutt Padikkal Hits Record 45 Ball Century In Karnataka vs Tamil Nadu Match

Meesho IPO: Should You Apply? Check GMP, Price Band, Allotment Date And Key Details Before December 3 Listing; Is Meesho Share Price Set To Soar?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Meesho IPO: Should You Apply? Check GMP, Price Band, Allotment Date And Key Details Before December 3 Listing; Is Meesho Share Price Set To Soar?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Meesho IPO: Should You Apply? Check GMP, Price Band, Allotment Date And Key Details Before December 3 Listing; Is Meesho Share Price Set To Soar?
Meesho IPO: Should You Apply? Check GMP, Price Band, Allotment Date And Key Details Before December 3 Listing; Is Meesho Share Price Set To Soar?
Meesho IPO: Should You Apply? Check GMP, Price Band, Allotment Date And Key Details Before December 3 Listing; Is Meesho Share Price Set To Soar?
Meesho IPO: Should You Apply? Check GMP, Price Band, Allotment Date And Key Details Before December 3 Listing; Is Meesho Share Price Set To Soar?

QUICK LINKS