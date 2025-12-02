Meesho IPO: Should You Apply? Check GMP, Price Band, Allotment Date And Key Details Before December 3 Listing; Is Meesho Share Price Set To Soar?

Meesho Set For Market Debut On December 3, 2025

Attention, investors! The e-commerce giant Meesho, which is based in Bengaluru, will be making its present to the primary market on December 3, 2025, and it will be a great presentation. This IPO isn’t merely another listing but a chance for you to get on the fast-moving train of India’s rapidly growing e-commerce industry.

The public issue comprises a combination of new shares and an Offer for Sale (OFS) with the aspiration of getting ₹5,421.20 crore. Out of this, ₹4,250 crore comes from new shares while the remaining ₹1,171.20 crore is set aside for OFS, thereby giving existing investors a part of the action.

What’s more, the thrill isn’t over, Meesho’s shares are expected to list on BSE and NSE, which will make it a lot easier for the shares to be accessible to a large number of investors.

Therefore, if you have been keeping an eye on this home-to-fashion essentials platform, then you should get ready, pay attention, and perhaps even circle your calendar for December 3!

Meesho IPO: Essential Details for Investors Meesho IPO Key Details Information IPO Date Opens December 3, 2025; closes December 5, 2025 Price Band ₹105 – ₹111 per share IPO Size ₹5,421.20 crore (₹4,250 crore fresh issue + ₹1,171.20 crore OFS) Lot Size 135 shares per lot Listing Proposed on BSE and NSE Registrar KFin Technologies Lead Managers Kotak Mahindra Capital, JP Morgan India, Morgan Stanley India, Axis Capital, Citigroup Global Markets India Meesho IPO Grey Market & Listing Timeline GMP Today: ₹46.50 as of 08:53 AM, reflecting an expected gain of 41.89% per share

₹46.50 as of 08:53 AM, reflecting an expected gain of 41.89% per share Allotment Date: Expected on December 6, 2025; if delayed due to Saturday, likely December 8

Strengths Potential Risks Integrated Flywheel System – Combines commerce, logistics, and content-driven operations to boost platform efficiency and liquidity. Challenges in Retaining Users – Growth relies on effectively attracting and keeping customers through marketing, branding, and enhanced platform experience. Technology-Driven Approach – Uses GenAI in engineering to speed up coding, development, and deployment processes. Reliance on External Sellers – The platform does not produce goods itself and depends on third-party sellers; losing them could hurt operations. Data-Enhanced Ecosystem – Generates actionable data for personalized customer experiences and seller insights.