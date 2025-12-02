Meesho IPO: Should You Apply? Check GMP, Price Band, Allotment Date And Key Details Before December 3 Listing; Is Meesho Share Price Set To Soar?

Meesho Set For Market Debut On December 3, 2025
Attention, investors! The e-commerce giant Meesho, which is based in Bengaluru, will be making its present to the primary market on December 3, 2025, and it will be a great presentation. This IPO isn’t merely another listing but a chance for you to get on the fast-moving train of India’s rapidly growing e-commerce industry.
The public issue comprises a combination of new shares and an Offer for Sale (OFS) with the aspiration of getting ₹5,421.20 crore. Out of this, ₹4,250 crore comes from new shares while the remaining ₹1,171.20 crore is set aside for OFS, thereby giving existing investors a part of the action.
What’s more, the thrill isn’t over, Meesho’s shares are expected to list on BSE and NSE, which will make it a lot easier for the shares to be accessible to a large number of investors.
Therefore, if you have been keeping an eye on this home-to-fashion essentials platform, then you should get ready, pay attention, and perhaps even circle your calendar for December 3!
