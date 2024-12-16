Home
Mobikwik IPO Allotment Today: Check Status, GMP, Expected Listing Price

One Mobikwik Systems (Mobikwik) is a technology-driven company offering digital financial services and payment solutions. As of June 2024, it has over 161 million users and a merchant network of 4.26 million. Mobikwik provides digital payments, credit facilities, and investment products to a wide customer base.

Mobikwik IPO Allotment Today: Check Status, GMP, Expected Listing Price

Mobikwik IPO allotment is scheduled for today, Monday, December 16, 2024. The subscription period for the digital payments provider closed on Friday, December 13, 2024, with strong investor interest.

The IPO, priced between Rs 265 and Rs 279, saw bids for 1,41,72,86,992 shares against the 1,18,71,696 shares offered, resulting in an oversubscription of 119.38 times, according to BSE data.

Subscription Status:

  • Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) showed the highest demand, subscribing 134.67 times their allocated quota.
  • Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) subscribed 119.50 times their share, while Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) subscribed 108.95 times.

Allotment Status: Once the allotment is finalized today, investors can check their status on the official BSE, NSE, or Link Intime India websites, the registrar for the issue.

Grey Market Premium (GMP): Mobikwik shares continue to command a strong premium in the grey market. As of Monday, the shares were trading at Rs 444, indicating a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 165, or 59.14% above the upper end of the IPO price range of Rs 279.

Expected Listing Price: The shares are set to list on the BSE and NSE on Wednesday, December 18, 2024. Based on the current grey market trends, the shares are expected to list at Rs 444, reflecting a 59% premium over the upper price band. However, these estimates may fluctuate as the grey market is unregulated, and GMP is not a guaranteed indicator of listing performance.

About One Mobikwik Systems: One Mobikwik Systems (Mobikwik) is a technology-driven company offering digital financial services and payment solutions. As of June 2024, it has over 161 million users and a merchant network of 4.26 million. Mobikwik provides digital payments, credit facilities, and investment products to a wide customer base.

Mobikwik IPO

