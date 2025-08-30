Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio To Give Big Challenge To Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg With This Move, Will Now Enter This Market

Reliance Jio Platforms is all set for its Initial Offering (IPO) next year in the first half, as announced on Friday by Reliance Industries chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani. India’s richest person was speaking at the company’s 48th Annual General Meeting (AGM).

“Today, it is my proud privilege to announce that Jio is making all arrangements to file for its IPO,” Ambani said.

He added, “we are aiming to list Jio by the first half of 2026, subject to all necessary approvals. I assure you that this will demonstrate that Jio is capable of creating the same quantum of value as our global counterparts. I am sure that it will be a very attractive opportunity for all investors.”

Jio Makes Big Move Against Meet, Unveils AI-Powered Smart Glasses

At the same AGM, Reliance introduced its latest innovation: AI-powered smart glasses called Jio Frames, designed to rival Meta’s Ray-Ban glasses.

Akash Ambani, Reliance’s non-executive director, said, “Jio Frames is an AI-powered wearable platform, an ecosystem made for India with support for multiple Indian languages.”

He added, “It is a hands-free, AI-powered companion designed for the way India lives, works and plays.”

What Are Jio Frames?

The eyewear allows users to capture HD photos, record videos, and even broadcast live on social media. All content is automatically stored on the Jio AI Cloud.

The glasses come with in-built open-ear speakers, enabling users to attend meetings, listen to music, enjoy podcasts, and take calls. The AI technology provides real-time assistance, such as step-by-step cooking guidance or a summary of a book the user is reading.

Jio also announced new features for Jio AI Cloud, including natural language search with support for Indian languages, although the exact number of languages available at launch was not disclosed.

Mukesh Ambani Takes On Global Giants

Reliance Industries has been aggressively diversifying beyond its telecom roots, positioning itself against the global brands. It took on Starbucks in 2023 after entering the coffee market through a franchise partnership with Pret A Manger. The company also revived its iconic Campa Cola brand to take on Coca-Cola and PepsiCo.

JioCinema, which merged with Walt Disney Co.’s Disney+ Hotstar to form JioHotstar, is taking on global livestreaming services, giving competition to Netflix.

