Home > Business > IPO Giants Incoming: Jio And Tata Set To Rock Indian Markets!

IPO Giants Incoming: Jio And Tata Set To Rock Indian Markets!

Reliance Jio Platforms and Tata Group are preparing major IPOs in 2026, promising to reshape the Indian stock market with landmark listings, bringing fresh investment opportunities and strengthening market leadership.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: August 30, 2025 13:59:53 IST

Jio IPO and Tata IPO Set for Landmark IPOs

Reliance and Tata, the two largest business houses in India, are preparing to make substantial IPOs (Initial Public Offerings). Jio Platforms, the digital wing of Reliance, is scheduled to be listed in the first half of 2026. Meanwhile, the Tata Group is planning to issue some of its companies in the coming years. These impending IPOs will cause huge changes in the Indian stock market.

Indian IPOs have been buzzing well in the market in recent months, with small businesses to mid-scale corporations coming to the stock exchange. This time around, with Reliance and Tata coming in, the tide is bound to increase even more.

The largest IPO in Indian history could be provided by Jio, estimated to be approximately $120 billion. There is also an IPO of Tata Capital in the offing. These rankings of two of the largest corporate conglomerates in India reflect that the Indian IPO market has now become very healthy and appealing.

JIO IPO Coming Soon

Get ready, investors! Reliance Jio Platforms, India’s telecom and digital giant, is preparing to make a big splash in the stock market as their IPO is scheduled between the first and second half of 2026. The man himself, Mukesh Ambani, announced this move, which implies that Jio will be open to the masses and sell shares for the first time ever. Imagine owning a slice of one of the largest technological companies in India!

This is not an ordinary IPO because it is an opportunity for Jio to accelerate its growth and strengthen its position in the Indian digital sphere. Jio has more than 500 million users and growing operations in 5G, broadband, and AI, and they are poised to disrupt the market like never before.

Thus, to the old economist or the inquisitive visitor, the Jio IPO is the topic of conversation. Get ready for a front-row seat to one of India’s biggest financial shows!

Jio Platforms IPO: India’s Biggest Listing Coming Soon

  • Announcement:
    Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries, said at the AGM on August 29, 2025, that Jio Platforms will go public.
  • When:
    Expected in the first half of 2026, after getting all approvals.
  • Estimated Value:
    Experts think it could be worth about $120 billion, making it the biggest IPO in India.
  • Why IPO:
    • To give value to shareholders
    • To let big investors like Meta and Google sell their shares (they invested in 2020)
  • About Jio:
    • Has over 500 million users
    • Growing in 5G, home internet, AI, and other digital services

Tata Group’s IPO Wave Coming Soon

You can look forward to the Tata Group taking some very serious actions in the stock market! Tata Capital has been in the lead and already submitted its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) in August 2025, with the IPO imminent. It is no ordinary IPO, involving fresh shares and a sale by Tata Sons that satisfies all RBI requirements for NBFCs. But wait, there’s more! Expect a flood of Tata companies like Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, BigBasket, Tata Digital, and Tata Play to enter the fray over the next 2-3 years. If you’re a smart investor, Tata has some thrilling plans you won’t want to miss!

Tata Capital IPO Details

  • Tata Capital filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) in August 2025.
  • The IPO is expected to start in the next few weeks.
  • This follows RBI rules for upper-layer Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs).
  • The IPO includes new shares and an Offer for Sale (OFS) by Tata Sons.
  • The goal is to meet rules and unlock value in Tata Capital, the financial services part of Tata Group.

Upcoming Tata Group IPOs

  • Tata Passenger Electric Mobility
  • Tata Electronics
  • BigBasket
  • Tata Digital
  • Tata AutoComp Systems
  • Tata Play (formerly Tata Sky)
  • Tata Sons (must list as a Systemically Important NBFC)

Impact of Tata IPOs

  • These IPOs will help Tata become stronger in important new markets.

Also Read: Reliance Jio To Launch IPO In Early 2026, Says Mukesh Ambani

