LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association
LIVE TV
Home > Uncategorized > Reliance Jio To Launch IPO In Early 2026, Says Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Jio To Launch IPO In Early 2026, Says Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Jio plans its first IPO in early 2026, offering the public a chance to invest. Mukesh Ambani highlights Jio’s strong value and growth potential in India’s telecom market.

Reliance Jio To Launch IPO In Early 2026, Says Mukesh Ambani

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: August 29, 2025 14:29:09 IST

Reliance Jio Platforms, the big telecom and digital company, will file for an initial public offering (IPO) in the first half of 2026. This means Jio will sell its shares to the public for the first time, allowing people to buy a part of the company. The announcement was made by Mukesh Ambani, the billionaire owner of Reliance Industries. This move is expected to help Jio raise money to grow its business even more. Many people are excited to see how this IPO will affect the telecom and digital market in India.

Tags: RelianceReliance Jio IPOReliance Share price

RELATED News

Test 2
7 Must-Watch Addictive Netflix Anime Series You Can Finish in Just One Weekend
How India’s Defence Exports Are Poised To Double By 2028: Here Are Insights From DRDO Chief
Top Spy Thrillers You Can’t Miss: Salakaar And More Gripping Stories That Test Loyalty, Courage, And Patriotism
What do TCS and Jio Stand for? Exploring full names of India’s leading corporate giants

LATEST NEWS

7 Lesser Known And Strange Royal Family Facts That Will Surprise You
Who Was Andriy Parubiy? The Ukrainian Politician Killed In Lviv Under Mysterious Circumstances
Breaking: After a Gap of 7 Years, PM Modi Lands In China To Attend the SCO Summit
World’s Biggest Arms Buyers Revealed: Where Do India, Pakistan Rank?
Top Terror Facilitator ‘Samandar Chacha’ Killed in Gurez Sector Operation
Here’s How Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 Is Sure To Have Drama!
Do you throw away the ashes of the lamp after the puja? It has these 5 divine qualities…
Italy’s Giorgia Meloni’s Photos Appear on Porn Site – Know What Happened Next
France Rejects US Move to Block Palestinian Officials from UN – Is Donald Trump Fueling a New Rift with Europe?
Why It’s Illegal To Wear Camouflage In Barbados- The Real Reason Behind The Unique Law Tourists Must Know Before Visiting
Reliance Jio To Launch IPO In Early 2026, Says Mukesh Ambani

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Reliance Jio To Launch IPO In Early 2026, Says Mukesh Ambani

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Reliance Jio To Launch IPO In Early 2026, Says Mukesh Ambani
Reliance Jio To Launch IPO In Early 2026, Says Mukesh Ambani
Reliance Jio To Launch IPO In Early 2026, Says Mukesh Ambani
Reliance Jio To Launch IPO In Early 2026, Says Mukesh Ambani

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?