Reliance Jio To Launch IPO In Early 2026, Says Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Jio Platforms, the big telecom and digital company, will file for an initial public offering (IPO) in the first half of 2026. This means Jio will sell its shares to the public for the first time, allowing people to buy a part of the company. The announcement was made by Mukesh Ambani, the billionaire owner of Reliance Industries. This move is expected to help Jio raise money to grow its business even more. Many people are excited to see how this IPO will affect the telecom and digital market in India.