Home > Business > NEW iPHONE REVEALED: Apple Stuns Fans With Burgundy iPhone 18 Pro – Drops A Color Bomb, Reinvents Luxury Smartphone Appeal!

Apple plans a burgundy iPhone 18 Pro, enhancing luxury appeal. Prototype testing includes coffee and purple variants. Color-driven marketing aims to boost exclusivity, status, and upgrade demand in 2026.

Burgundy iPhone 18 Pro (Pic: X, Representative)
Burgundy iPhone 18 Pro (Pic: X, Representative)

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: November 7, 2025 13:58:45 IST

Apple’s iPhone 18 Pro To Dazzle In Burgundy: Bold New Look Ahead!

Hold onto your wallets, Apple fans! The tech giant is reportedly cooking up a major color refresh for next year’s iPhone 18 Pro, and this time it’s all about burgundy. Following the smashing popularity of this year’s Cosmic Orange iPhone 17 Pro, Apple is turning up the heat with a “premium color” that promises to elevate your phone game and your style points.

According to Pulse, the English service of Maeil Business News Korea, early internal tests suggest the burgundy shade pairs beautifully with titanium’s sleek metallic finisH, deep, elegant, and undeniably eye-catching. Apple is also experimenting with coffee and purple variants, though only the shades that pass the company’s notoriously strict quality checks will make it to production.

In a market where specs alone no longer impress, Apple is betting on color-driven excitement to lure premium buyers. Ready to trade your old iPhone for a touch of burgundy glamour?

Prototype Production Underway For The New Apple iPhone 

Apple has begun prototype production of a burgundy-colored iPhone 18 Pro during internal testing on Thursday. Early internal feedback suggests the color “offers a deep and elegant tone that pairs well with titanium’s metallic texture.”

Other Color Variants In Testing For The New Apple iPhone 18 Model

  • Apple is testing additional color variants for the iPhone 18 Pro, including coffee and purple.
  • Final color selections may change during mass production.
  • Company prioritizes production efficiency and color consistency.
  • Only shades meeting Apple’s stringent quality standards will move to full-scale manufacturing.

Color-Driven Marketing Strategy

Apple has made color-driven marketing a signature of its iPhone Pro series. Past models have featured distinct hues such as Sierra Blue, Deep Purple, Natural Titanium, and Cosmic Orange. Each generated strong early demand and reinforced the “color effect” strategy.

Burgundy Magic: Apple’s Style Power Play

Apple might just turn heads, and wallets, with burgundy as the iPhone 18 Pro’s flagship color. In a market where specs alone no longer wow consumers, color has become the ultimate style statement. Premium buyers crave exclusivity, and this deep, elegant hue screams luxury. Picture Apple saying, “Sure, our phones are powerful, but they also look irresistible.” Limited-edition colors often vanish from shelves, creating frenzy, hype, and even sky-high resale prices. With burgundy, Apple isn’t just selling a phone, it’s selling status, style, and a splash of bold personality that could make the iPhone 18 Pro the most coveted upgrade yet.

Limited Editions and Resale Market

Each year, limited-edition colors tend to sell out quickly after launch, often commanding higher resale prices in secondary markets.

Internal Testing Continues

The iPhone 18 lineup, expected to debut in September 2026, is still in the internal testing stage, and Apple may alter its plans depending on supply chain stability closer to mass production.

Apple Focuses on “Emotional Competitiveness”

An industry official said, “Apple recognizes that hardware specs alone can no longer excite consumers. The company is now doubling down on ‘emotional competitiveness’ through design, materials, and color innovation.”

(Disclaimer: Inputs From ANI)

First published on: Nov 7, 2025 1:53 PM IST
QUICK LINKS