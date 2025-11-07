LIVE TV
Home > Business > Mercedes Taps Samsung For Next-Gen EV Batteries And OLED Displays: High-Stakes Talks Set In South Korea!

Samsung and Mercedes executives plan a November 13 meeting in South Korea to discuss EV battery supply, OLED display collaboration, and semiconductor partnerships, signaling a strategic push amid global competition.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: November 7, 2025 13:18:53 IST

Samsung And Mercedes Executives To Meet

Samsung Electronics Co. Executive Chairman Jay Y. Lee is set to meet Mercedes-Benz Group AG Chairman Ola Kallenius during Kallenius’s two-day visit to South Korea next week, as per a report by Pulse, the English service of Maeil Business News Korea. The two chiefs are expected to discuss potential supply arrangements for electric vehicle (EV) batteries and automotive semiconductors.

The report stated that Lee and Kallenius are finalising plans for a meeting in Seoul on November 13. Samsung SDI Co. Chief Executive Choi Joo-sun and Samsung Display Co. CEO Lee Chung are also expected to join.

Expanding Samsung SDI Battery Supply

The meeting is seen as a move to incorporate Samsung SDI batteries into Mercedes EV platforms. The German automaker has so far relied on Korean suppliers LG Energy Solution Ltd. and SK on Co.

According to the report, Kallenius is also scheduled to meet LG Energy Solution CEO Kim Dong-myung to explore expanded supply cooperation and hold separate sessions with executives from LG Electronics Inc. and LG Innotek Co.

Strategic Shift Amid Global Competition

Talks around new battery partnerships between Samsung and Mercedes come as Chinese cell makers continue to gain ground globally. Mercedes’s outreach to Samsung SDI is part of this broader shift.

“Samsung SDI currently supplies batteries to BMW AG, Audi AG, and Rivian Automotive Inc. It has maintained a long-standing partnership with BMW since 2009. The two companies recently began collaborating on all-solid-state battery technology, which is widely viewed in the industry as next-generation architecture due to its improved safety profile. Securing Mercedes as an additional customer would further broaden Samsung SDI’s business pipeline,” the report said.

Next week’s discussions with Mercedes are expected to generate momentum for further orders.

Competition With SK And Other Suppliers

SK already supplies batteries to Mercedes, Hyundai Motor Group, Ford Motor Co, and Volkswagen and is seeking to increase its order book

Potential Collaboration In Displays And Semiconductors

Samsung and Mercedes may also deepen cooperation in displays. “In July, Mercedes selected Samsung Display’s organic light-emitting diode (OLED) panels for its next-generation Maybach lineup, with installation scheduled for vehicles debuting in 2028. The technology is expected to be extended to higher-volume models as well. Samsung Display already provides OLED displays to the BMW Group,” the report noted.

Additional collaboration is also possible in the semiconductor industry.

(Disclaimer: This news has been taken from ANI and mildly edited for clarity)

First published on: Nov 7, 2025 1:18 PM IST
