Tuesday, November 19, 2024
NTPC Green Energy Opens ₹10,000 Crore IPO, Set To List On November 27

NTPC Green Energy opened its IPO allotment of Rs 10,000 crore today; this marks the final IPO offer to go public this year.

NTPC Green Energy Opens ₹10,000 Crore IPO, Set To List On November 27

NTPC Green Energy opened its IPO allotment of Rs 10,000 crore today; this marks the final IPO offer to go public this year. The company was able to raise 3,960 crore by means of its anchor book on Monday. The IPO went public for subscription at 10:00 AM.

The public issue of NTPC Green Energy is slated to list both BSE and NSE on November 27.

The GMP of NTPC Green for listing on investorgain.com is Rs 0.70. A very slow GMP trend indicates that listing of NTPC Green Energy will be quite subdued on November 27.

ALSO READ: Amazon India Set To Move Its Bengaluru HQ, But Employees Are Unhappy; Here’s Why

Filed under

BSE IPO allotment NSE NTPC Green Energy
