LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bangladesh latest world news hamas Jaishankar DG ISPR Briefing iran donald trump bangladesh latest world news hamas Jaishankar DG ISPR Briefing iran donald trump bangladesh latest world news hamas Jaishankar DG ISPR Briefing iran donald trump bangladesh latest world news hamas Jaishankar DG ISPR Briefing iran donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bangladesh latest world news hamas Jaishankar DG ISPR Briefing iran donald trump bangladesh latest world news hamas Jaishankar DG ISPR Briefing iran donald trump bangladesh latest world news hamas Jaishankar DG ISPR Briefing iran donald trump bangladesh latest world news hamas Jaishankar DG ISPR Briefing iran donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Nvidia Launches Vera Rubin AI Platform, Announces Full Production With Six TSMC Chips

Nvidia Launches Vera Rubin AI Platform, Announces Full Production With Six TSMC Chips

Nvidia launches Vera Rubin AI platform with six TSMC chips in full production, offering revolutionary efficiency gains. Major tech firms and cloud providers are set to adopt the new multi-chip supercomputer.

Nvidia Launches Vera Rubin AI Platform
Nvidia Launches Vera Rubin AI Platform

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: January 7, 2026 15:49:03 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Nvidia Launches Vera Rubin AI Platform, Announces Full Production With Six TSMC Chips

Nvidia Launches Vera Rubin AI Platform With TSMC Chips

Nvidia Corp. has taken a major leap in AI computing with its new platform, Vera Rubin, featuring six concurrent chips manufactured by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC). The company has moved into full production of the platform, marking a strategic departure from its previous approach of releasing only one or two chips at a time.

You Might Be Interested In

Full Production Confirmed At CES 2026

CEO Jensen Huang unveiled the Vera Rubin supercomputer platform during his keynote at the 2026 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. “If Vera Rubin is going to be in time for this year, it must be in production by now. And so today I can tell you that Vera Rubin is in full production,” Huang said. This rollout follows a roadmap first hinted at during Huang’s August 2025 visit to Taiwan, where designs were confirmed “taped out” at TSMC.

Multi-Chip Design To Keep Up With Exploding AI Demands

Huang explained the need for multi-chip development by citing the rapid growth of AI. With models growing ten-fold and token generation increasing five-fold annually, developing only one or two chips at a time was no longer feasible. “It is impossible to keep up with those kinds of rates … unless we deploy aggressive extreme co-design, innovating across all the chips, across the entire stack, all at the same time,” he said.

You Might Be Interested In

Vera Rubin Platform Components And Architecture

The Vera Rubin suite includes the Vera CPU, Rubin GPU, NVLink 6 Switch, ConnectX-9 SuperNIC, BlueField-4 DPU, and Spectrum-X Ethernet Switch. All components succeed the Blackwell architecture and leverage TSMC’s advanced 3-nanometer process. The flagship system, the Nvidia Vera Rubin NVL72, is a liquid-cooled supercomputer weighing nearly two tons. The platform is named in honour of American astronomer Vera Rubin, whose work provided evidence of dark matter.

Efficiency Gains And Industry Adoption

The new platform offers significant efficiency improvements, including reducing inference costs to one-seventh of Blackwell’s and cutting GPU requirements for Mixture-of-Experts (MoE) model training by 75%. Huang described the platform as “revolutionary,” as all six chips were entirely new designs. Leading AI labs, cloud providers, and system builders, including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Meta, Google, and Microsoft, are expected to be early adopters. Taiwanese firm Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. (Foxconn) is set to manufacture AI servers using the Rubin platform.

(This article has been syndicated from ANI)

First published on: Jan 7, 2026 3:48 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Nvidia AI platformNvidia NVL72Nvidia Vera RubinTSMC chipsVera Rubin supercomputer

RELATED News

JVM Spaces: Building Trust, Delivering Commitments, Creating Legacies

India’s Silver Imports Soar To USD 9.2 Billion, GTRI Warns On Supply Risks And Industrial Dependence

Empire Realty Honoured as Best Redevelopment Brand of the Year 2025

What If Luxury Hotel Housekeeping Invades Your Private Moment? Leela Palace Fined ₹10 Lakh for Guest Privacy Breach

Reliance Share Price Under Pressure: 5% Drop Sparks Volatility, Experts Remain Bullish on Mukesh Ambani-Owned Stock

LATEST NEWS

Nvidia Launches Vera Rubin AI Platform, Announces Full Production With Six TSMC Chips

Congress-BJP Alliance In Maharashtra? Sachin Sawant Clears The Air Amid Political Storm, CM Devendra Fadnavis Fumes: ‘Making It Very Clear That…’

Fame Gone Wrong? Bihar’s Russian Girl Is Done With Unwanted Fame, Claims Her Life Is Ruined After Going Viral: ‘It Became A Burden’

Monalisa’s Bold Glam Looks Are Taking Bhojpuri Internet by Storm

AIBE 20 Final Answer Key Out After Objection Review; Here’s How To Download From Official Website

‘Violence Against Anyone, Anywhere Is Unacceptable’: Shikhar Dhawan Condemns Brutal Attacks On Minorities In Bangladesh Amid Unrest

‘They Don’t Let Him Talk To Kids’: Imran Khan’s Family Barred From Seeing Him Yet Again

Why Is Google’s Larry Page Moving His Businesses From California? World’s Second Richest Person Is Relocating To THIS Place Amid Billionaire Tax

OnePlus Turbo 6 Series Launch: 165Hz Refresh Rate And Advanced Eye Protection, Check Official Launch Date And Specs

‘Two Coke Cans’: Former NFL Star Matt Kalil Sues Ex-Wife Haley Baylee Over Humiliating Public Remarks About His Penis Size

Nvidia Launches Vera Rubin AI Platform, Announces Full Production With Six TSMC Chips

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Nvidia Launches Vera Rubin AI Platform, Announces Full Production With Six TSMC Chips

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Nvidia Launches Vera Rubin AI Platform, Announces Full Production With Six TSMC Chips
Nvidia Launches Vera Rubin AI Platform, Announces Full Production With Six TSMC Chips
Nvidia Launches Vera Rubin AI Platform, Announces Full Production With Six TSMC Chips
Nvidia Launches Vera Rubin AI Platform, Announces Full Production With Six TSMC Chips

QUICK LINKS