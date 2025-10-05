October IPO Calendar: From Tata Capital to Lenskart; Big Launches, Bigger Bets! CHECK THE LIST NOW

Upcoming IPOs In Month Of October: Ready to catch the next big wave in investing?

IPOs are your golden ticket to get in early on companies about to go public and potentially skyrocket!

Imagine owning a piece of the next Tata Capital or LG Electronics right from the start. But hold on, IPOs are thrilling, yes, but they come with their twists and turns. From exciting growth opportunities to a few risks along the way, understanding how IPOs work can make all the difference between a smart move and a missed chance.

Let’s break down everything you need to know about the upcoming IPO buzz, so you can ride the wave confidently and maybe even spot the next market star before anyone else does.

Let’s dive in!

Upcoming IPOs Opening for Subscription From Monday

Tata Capital IPO

Subscription Dates: October 6 to October 8, 2025 Price Band: ₹310 to ₹326 per share

LG Electronics IPO Subscription Dates: October 7 to October 9, 2025 Price Band: ₹1080 to ₹1140 per share

Rubicon Research IPO Subscription Dates: October 9 to October 13, 2025 Price Band: ₹461 to ₹485 per share

Mittal Sections IPO Subscription Dates: October 7 to October 9, 2025 Price Band: ₹136 to ₹143 per share



Upcoming Companies To Watch in October

Groww

PhonePe

SBI Mutual Fund

Zetwerk

PayU

Lenskart Solutions

(These companies are yet to announce and give further details)

Upcoming IPO Listings In The Coming Week

Approximately 24 companies are set to debut on the stock market next week.

Mainboard IPO Listings Scheduled

Pace Digitek IPO

Glottis IPO

Fabtech Technologies IPO

Om Freight Forwarders IPO

Advance Agrolife IPO

WeWork India Management IPO

SME Segment IPO Listings Scheduled

Dhillon Freight Carrier IPO

Suba Hotels IPO

Om Metallogic IPO

Vijaypd Ceutical IPO

Sodhani Capital IPO

Chiraharit IPO

Sunsky Logistics IPO

Munish Forge IPO

Infinity Infoway IPO

Sheel Biotech IPO

Zelio E-Mobility IPO

B.A.G. Convergence IPO

Valplast Technologies IPO

(With Inputs)

Also Read: Is The Stock Market REALLY Open On Diwali? The Muhurat Trading Mystery, What Every Investor MUST…