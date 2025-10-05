LIVE TV
October IPO Calendar: From Tata Capital To Lenskart; Big Launches, Bigger Bets! CHECK THE LIST NOW

October is buzzing with IPO activity! From Tata Capital to LG Electronics and 24+ listings lined up, investors have plenty to watch. Here's your quick guide to what's launching and when.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: October 5, 2025 14:08:22 IST

Upcoming IPOs In Month Of October: Ready to catch the next big wave in investing?

 IPOs are your golden ticket to get in early on companies about to go public and potentially skyrocket!

Imagine owning a piece of the next Tata Capital or LG Electronics right from the start. But hold on, IPOs are thrilling, yes, but they come with their twists and turns. From exciting growth opportunities to a few risks along the way, understanding how IPOs work can make all the difference between a smart move and a missed chance.

Let’s break down everything you need to know about the upcoming IPO buzz, so you can ride the wave confidently and maybe even spot the next market star before anyone else does.

Let’s dive in!

Upcoming IPOs Opening for Subscription From Monday

Tata Capital IPO

    • Subscription Dates: October 6 to October 8, 2025

    • Price Band: ₹310 to ₹326 per share

  • LG Electronics IPO

    • Subscription Dates: October 7 to October 9, 2025

    • Price Band: ₹1080 to ₹1140 per share

  • Rubicon Research IPO

    • Subscription Dates: October 9 to October 13, 2025

    • Price Band: ₹461 to ₹485 per share

  • Mittal Sections IPO

    • Subscription Dates: October 7 to October 9, 2025

    • Price Band: ₹136 to ₹143 per share

Upcoming Companies To Watch in October

  • Groww
  • PhonePe
  • SBI Mutual Fund
  • Zetwerk
  • PayU
  • Lenskart Solutions

(These companies are yet to announce and give further details)

Upcoming IPO Listings In The Coming Week

Approximately 24 companies are set to debut on the stock market next week.

Mainboard IPO Listings Scheduled

  • Pace Digitek IPO
  • Glottis IPO
  • Fabtech Technologies IPO
  • Om Freight Forwarders IPO
  • Advance Agrolife IPO
  • WeWork India Management IPO

SME Segment IPO Listings Scheduled

  • Dhillon Freight Carrier IPO
  • Suba Hotels IPO
  • Om Metallogic IPO
  • Vijaypd Ceutical IPO
  • Sodhani Capital IPO
  • Chiraharit IPO
  • Sunsky Logistics IPO
  • Munish Forge IPO
  • Infinity Infoway IPO
  • Sheel Biotech IPO
  • Zelio E-Mobility IPO
  • B.A.G. Convergence IPO
  • Valplast Technologies IPO

(With Inputs)

First published on: Oct 5, 2025 2:08 PM IST
QUICK LINKS