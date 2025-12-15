Park Medi IPO Allotment 2025: Key Dates, GMP, And Step-By-Step Guide To Check Online

There is a reason for the investors watching the Park Medi IPO in the grey market to remain alert. Today, the Grey Market Premium (GMP) is at ₹6.5, which is a slight positive sentiment among the traders.

Therefore, the estimated listing price is likely to be around ₹168.5, which is approximately 4.01% more than the IPO price of ₹162. The GMP has experienced a wide range over the past 13 sessions, from ₹0 to a high of ₹33, reflecting the changing expectations of the market. Although these numbers indicate some level of interest, the actual performance at the time of listing may still come as a surprise, so it is advisable for investors to keep a close eye on the market.

