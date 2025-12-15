LIVE TV
Park Medi IPO Allotment 2025: Key Dates, GMP, And Step-By-Step Guide To Check Online

Park Medi IPO Allotment 2025: Key Dates, GMP, And Step-By-Step Guide To Check Online

Park Medi IPO allotment is on December 15, 2025. Estimated listing price ₹168.5. Grey Market Premium ₹6.5. Investors can check allotment via BSE, NSE, or Kfin Technologies. Monitor closely.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: December 15, 2025 09:57:35 IST

Park Medi IPO: Hey, Investors! Its almost THE TIME!

The allotment of Park Medi IPO shares is scheduled for Monday, December 15, 2025. It will be so nice if you set a reminder. If lady luck is on your side, your shares will go into your demat account the very next day, December 16, and those who have not been lucky will see their money coming back to them in the same way on that day. When will be the big announcement? The shares will officially be available on the NSE and BSE on Wednesday, December 17. No matter if you are a beginner or a pro in the IPO game, it is the right week for you to closely watch your portfolio and pray!

Park Medi IPO Key Details

Park Medi IPO Subscription & Allotment Overview

Category Details
Overall Subscription 8.52 times
Total Bids 338.83 million shares for 41.82 million shares offered
Retail Subscription 3.32 times
Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) 15.93 times
Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) 12.07 times
Allotment Date Monday, December 15, 2025
Refunds Unsuccessful applicants will receive refunds on December 16, 2025

How To Check Park Medi IPO Allotment Online

On BSE

  1. Visit the BSE IPO allotment page
  2. Choose Issue Type -> Equity
  3. Select IPO Name -> Park Medi World Ltd
  4. Enter Application Number or PAN
  5. Click Search to view status

On NSE

  1. Visit the NSE IPO allotment page
  2. Click Equity & SME IPO bid details
  3. Select Symbol -> PARKHOSPS
  4. Enter Application Number and PAN
  5. Click Submit to check allotment

On Kfin Technologies

  1. Visit the Kfin Technologies website
  2. Select IPO -> Park Medi World Ltd
  3. Enter Demat Account Number, PAN, or IPO Application Number
  4. Click Submit to view allotment status

Park Medi IPO Grey Market Update

