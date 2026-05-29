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Home > Business News > Petrol, Diesel, And CNG Rates Today On May 29: Will Fuel Rates Rise Again After Recent Hikes? Check Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad Prices

Petrol, Diesel, And CNG Rates Today On May 29: Will Fuel Rates Rise Again After Recent Hikes? Check Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad Prices

Petrol, diesel and CNG prices remain unchanged on May 29, 2026. Check the latest fuel rates across major cities and the recent price hike impact.

Petrol, Diesel, And CNG Rates Today On May 29: Will Fuel Rates Rise Again After Recent Hikes? Check Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad Prices
Petrol, Diesel, And CNG Rates Today On May 29: Will Fuel Rates Rise Again After Recent Hikes? Check Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad Prices

Published By: Priyanka Roshan
Published: Fri 2026-05-29 09:08 IST

Petrol, Diesel and CNG Rates Today on May 29, 2026: In India, fuel prices remain unchanged on Friday. The latest increase in fuel prices was declared on May 25 by Rs 2.61 to Rs 2.71 a litre. Amid the tensions in the world, the public-sector fuel retailers chose to continue passing the global crude oil price rise onto the consumers through a hike in the prices of petrol and diesel.

The OMCs revise the price of petrol and diesel every day at 6 in the morning. However, no new revision was made today. Ever since the West Asia crisis began, petrol and diesel prices have increased by Rs 7.5 per litre by the OMCs.

Petrol prices today on May 29

The price of petrol varies widely among cities. Metros like Hyderabad, at 115.69 a litre and Thiruvananthapuram, at 115.49, continue to hold as expensive metros for petrol. At its cheapest, however, you can get petrol for a steal at just 101.51 a litre in Chandigarh, which is also one of the cheapest cities in India for petrol.

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City Price (₹/litre)
New Delhi ₹102.12
Kolkata ₹113.47
Mumbai ₹111.18
Chennai ₹107.77
Gurugram ₹102.69
Noida ₹102.12
Bengaluru ₹110.91
Bhubaneswar ₹109.03
Chandigarh ₹101.51
Hyderabad ₹115.69
Jaipur ₹112.98
Lucknow ₹102.04
Patna ₹101.89
Thiruvananthapuram ₹115.49

Diesel prices today on May 29

In diesel’s case, the highest price was recorded in Thiruvananthapuram for 104.42 per litre and the second highest in Hyderabad at 103.82 per litre.

City Price (₹/litre)
New Delhi ₹95.20
Kolkata ₹99.82
Mumbai ₹97.83
Chennai ₹99.58
Gurugram ₹95.36
Noida ₹95.56
Bengaluru ₹98.80
Bhubaneswar ₹100.74
Chandigarh ₹86.47
Hyderabad ₹103.82
Jaipur ₹97.06
Lucknow ₹95.36
Patna ₹99.36
Thiruvananthapuram ₹104.42

CNG rates today on May 29

On Tuesday, May 26, prices of compressed natural gas (CNG) were hiked by Rs 2 per kilogram in Delhi and parts of North India. It was the fourth hike in CNG rates in 11 days.

City CNG Price (₹/kg)
New Delhi / NCR ₹83.09
Mumbai ₹84.00
Rewari ₹87.70
Meerut ₹89.70
Sonipat ₹92.50
Bharatpur ₹95.00
Bangalore ₹95.00
Chennai ₹95.00
Dewas ₹95.50
Hyderabad ₹97.00
Firozabad ₹97.00
Mathura ₹97.00

Also Read: What Will the Stock Market Look Like Today? US–Iran Talks, Gift Nifty & Global Markets in Focus

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Petrol, Diesel, And CNG Rates Today On May 29: Will Fuel Rates Rise Again After Recent Hikes? Check Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad Prices
Tags: business newsdieselfuel ratespetrol

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Petrol, Diesel, And CNG Rates Today On May 29: Will Fuel Rates Rise Again After Recent Hikes? Check Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad Prices
Petrol, Diesel, And CNG Rates Today On May 29: Will Fuel Rates Rise Again After Recent Hikes? Check Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad Prices
Petrol, Diesel, And CNG Rates Today On May 29: Will Fuel Rates Rise Again After Recent Hikes? Check Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad Prices
Petrol, Diesel, And CNG Rates Today On May 29: Will Fuel Rates Rise Again After Recent Hikes? Check Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad Prices

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