QGroup Partners with Indian Institute of Technology Madras Alumnus Deepak Choubey to Launch Sliq Group in India

Sliq Group Launched to Build Digital Products from India for Global Markets

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 28: A Swedish billion-dollar global technology collective is making its move into India’s product engineering landscape. Operating across more than 15 countries, QGroup has partnered with Indian technology entrepreneur Deepak Kumar Choubey to launch Sliq Group (Software Labs India with QGroup), a new IT venture aimed at building globally competitive digital products from India.

The partnership brings together Mikael Kretz, Hakan Paulsson, and Jon Carvell, Founder and Executive Director at QGroup, and Deepak Choubey, an IIT Madras alum with experience spanning organisations from CERN to multiple Indian enterprises. Under the name Software Labs India with QGroup (SLIQ Group), the new entity represents a formal re-entry into India’s product engineering and digital experience ecosystem.

Unlike traditional IT services firms that dominate India’s technology sector, Sliq Group is positioning itself as a product-focused company. The emphasis is on experience-led engineering, product thinking, and scalable digital platforms built for long-term business impact.

“We saw a strong alignment in Deepak’s vision. He is not only building technology but crafting experiences that feel intuitive and transformative. This is the kind of strategic thinking we want to bring into the Indian market,” Mikael said.

The partnership addresses what the founders see as a critical gap in India’s technology landscape. While the country has established itself as a global hub for software development and engineering talent, areas like product craftsmanship, user experience design, and integrated product strategy remain underdeveloped relative to the scale of the market.

Deepak, who previously held leadership roles at Schbang Tech and SchbangQ (an international joint venture) and worked on technology projects at CERN, brings a background that spans both global research institutions and Indian enterprises. He is also the founder of EpitomeAI, an AI automation startup, and has been selected for Draper University’s Silicon Valley accelerator programme. Earlier in his career, he worked with ITC and ICICI Bank.

“India has proven its strength in large-scale execution. However, building enduring digital products requires clarity in strategy, depth in design, and a strong understanding of the user’s digital behaviour. Sliq Group exists to strengthen this layer for businesses that want to compete globally,” Deepak said.

The company’s collective community plans to invest roughly up to $2.5 million over the next three years to build AI-powered tools and digital platforms designed to fast-track operations and improve time-to-market for clients. The roadmap also includes team expansion and potential acquisitions of boutique product and technology firms in India.

Sliq Group’s approach combines what it describes as Scandinavian design sensibilities from QGroup with Indian engineering scale, speed, and problem-solving capabilities. The service offerings span product strategy and design, e-commerce & SaaS solutions, AI-powered workflow solutions, full-stack application development, enterprise digital transformation, and legacy system modernisation.

The target market includes growth-stage startups, mid-market companies, and enterprises looking to strengthen their product capabilities. The partnership reflects a broader trend toward what industry observers call India in-sourcing, where world-class digital products are conceived, designed, and engineered in India for global markets rather than simply executed to offshore specifications.

QGroup’s, a part of Nexer Group, manages a portfolio of several technology-focused companies delivering digital platforms and services worldwide. The collective’s focus into India through this partnership signals growing confidence in the country’s ability to move up the value chain in global technology markets.

For more information, kindly visit the website https://www.sliqgroup.com