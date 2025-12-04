Ravelcare IPO Allotment: Shares To Hit Demat Accounts Soon; Step-by-Step Allotment Status Online, Check Date & Key Highlights

Ravelcare IPO Allotment Date & Key Highlights
Ravelcare IPO Structure & Fund Utilisation
|Details
|Issue Type
|Entirely a fresh issue of 18,54,000 shares
|Total Fundraising
|₹24.10 crore
|Price Band
|₹123–₹130 per share
|Use of Proceeds
|– Setting up a new manufacturing facility at Mauje-Peth, Amravati
– Marketing and advertising
– General corporate purposes
|Lead Manager
|Marwadi Chandarana Intermediaries Brokers Pvt. Ltd.
|Registrar
|KFin Technologies Ltd.
How To Check Ravelcare IPO Allotment Status Online (Registrar Website)
- Follow these steps:
- Visit the registrar’s website (direct link provided in the original instructions).
- Select ‘Ravelcare IPO’ from the dropdown.
- Choose Application Number / Demat Account / PAN.
- Enter the required details.
- Click ‘Submit’ to view your allotment status.
How To Check Ravelcare IPO Allotment Status on BSE
- Visit the BSE allotment page.
- Select ‘Equity’ as the issue type.
- Choose ‘Ravelcare’ in the issue name.
- Enter Application Number or PAN.
- Complete verification-> Click ‘Search’.
- Your allotment status will appear instantly.
(With Inputs)
