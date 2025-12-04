Ravelcare IPO Allotment: Shares To Hit Demat Accounts Soon; Step-by-Step Allotment Status Online, Check Date & Key Highlights

Investors and IPO fans, please pay attention! The end of your waiting period is almost up, Ravelcare IPO allotment is meant to be finalised today, Thursday, December 4. In case you participated from December 1 to 3, you are most likely right now nibbling on your nails, wishing fate is with you. And what a remarkable event it has been: the SME IPO recorded a phenomenal 438× overall subscription, with retail investors being the most aggressive at 463×.

So, what is the next step? If Lady Luck was on your side, the shares would be reflected in your demat account on Friday, December 5, like magic. For the rest of us, who are not so lucky, refunds will be processed on the same day, is there a silver lining?

And don’t forget to book your dates: Ravelcare shares will be available for trading on the BSE SME platform on Monday, December 8, which will be nothing less than a promise of some early market fireworks. Are you ready to find out if you are in or out?