Home > Business > Ravelcare IPO Allotment: Shares To Hit Demat Accounts Soon; Step-by-Step Allotment Status Online, Check Date & Key Highlights

Ravelcare IPO Allotment Date: Ravelcare IPO allotment finalised on December 4 after 438× subscription. Shares credited December 5; listing on BSE SME December 8. Strong retail demand; fresh issue raised ₹24.10 crore for expansion.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: December 4, 2025 12:59:42 IST

Ravelcare IPO Allotment Date & Key Highlights

Investors and IPO fans, please pay attention! The end of your waiting period is almost up, Ravelcare IPO allotment is meant to be finalised today, Thursday, December 4. In case you participated from December 1 to 3, you are most likely right now nibbling on your nails, wishing fate is with you. And what a remarkable event it has been: the SME IPO recorded a phenomenal 438× overall subscription, with retail investors being the most aggressive at 463×.

So, what is the next step? If Lady Luck was on your side, the shares would be reflected in your demat account on Friday, December 5, like magic. For the rest of us, who are not so lucky, refunds will be processed on the same day, is there a silver lining?

And don’t forget to book your dates: Ravelcare shares will be available for trading on the BSE SME platform on Monday, December 8, which will be nothing less than a promise of some early market fireworks. Are you ready to find out if you are in or out?

Ravelcare IPO Structure & Fund Utilisation

Details
Issue Type Entirely a fresh issue of 18,54,000 shares
Total Fundraising ₹24.10 crore
Price Band ₹123–₹130 per share
Use of Proceeds – Setting up a new manufacturing facility at Mauje-Peth, Amravati
– Marketing and advertising
– General corporate purposes
Lead Manager Marwadi Chandarana Intermediaries Brokers Pvt. Ltd.
Registrar KFin Technologies Ltd.

How To Check Ravelcare IPO Allotment Status Online (Registrar Website)

  • Follow these steps:
  • Visit the registrar’s website (direct link provided in the original instructions).
  • Select ‘Ravelcare IPO’ from the dropdown.
  • Choose Application Number / Demat Account / PAN.
  • Enter the required details.
  • Click ‘Submit’ to view your allotment status.

How To Check Ravelcare IPO Allotment Status on BSE

  • Visit the BSE allotment page.
  • Select ‘Equity’ as the issue type.
  • Choose ‘Ravelcare’ in the issue name.
  • Enter Application Number or PAN.
  • Complete verification-> Click ‘Search’.
  • Your allotment status will appear instantly.

First published on: Dec 4, 2025 12:51 PM IST
QUICK LINKS