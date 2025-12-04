Meesho IPO vs Aequs IPO vs Vidya Wire IPO: The Ultimate IPO Face-Off For Smart Investors

Meesho vs Aequs vs Vidya Wire: What Determines the “Best Value”?
The IPO news has been really loud, and with such novelty in the stocks and shares market, Dalal Street has almost turned into a carnival full of IPOs. And the vanguard of the stampede is made up of Meesho, Aequs, and Vidya Wire.
So, which one really is the best value?
Well, it is up to you and your risk appetite alone. Try to visualize these IPOs as three amusement park rides. If you are the front-seat, hands-up, thrill-seeking person, then Meesho is your fast-paced ride, risky, erratic, and aimed at investors who want to reap big from young companies.
Aequs is the materialization of the rigor of engineering, a slow but sure, well-structured ride suited to one who has faith in the expansion of the industry.
Afterward comes Vidya Wire: the easy and reliable ride for the cautious investor who appreciates stability, predictability, and effective compounding.
As the IPO hype is increasing, ask yourself: “What kind of investor are you?” Your reply will determine which IPO has the authentic “best value” to offer.
Meesho IPO vs Aequs IPO vs Vidya Wire IPO: Which IPO Suits Which Investor?
Meesho IPO: For Aggressive, Growth-Focused Investors
-
Best for investors comfortable with high risk.
-
E-commerce sector exposure with massive upside potential.
-
Turned free-cash-flow positive but still loss-making at PAT level.
Aequs IPO: For Long-Term, Stability-Loving Investors
-
Suitable for those seeking sustainable, steady returns.
-
Operates in niche aerospace & precision manufacturing with high entry barriers.
-
Loss-making, but IPO proceeds expected to push it toward profitability.
Vidya Wire IPO: For Conservative, Value-Oriented Investors
-
Ideal for safety-first, fundamentals-driven investors.
-
Consistently profitable with stable margins.
-
Operates in traditional manufacturing with predictable demand cycles.
Meesho IPO vs Aequs IPO vs Vidya Wire IPO: Comparative IPO Snapshot
|Factor
|Meesho
|Aequs
|Vidya Wire
|Sector
|Value e-commerce
|Aerospace & precision manufacturing
|Wires & conductivity products
|Investor Profile
|Growth, aggressive, high-risk
|Long-term, stable, industrial growth
|Value, conservative, stable earnings
|Profitability
|Free cash flow positive but PAT loss
|Loss-making, profitability expected post IPO
|Consistently profitable
|Growth Potential
|Very high
|Stable & predictable
|Moderate, cyclical
|Valuation
|Premium growth valuation
|Reasonably priced, justified
|Reasonably priced, P/E ~23x
|Listing Gains (GMP)
|~40% expected
|~37% expected
|~9–10% expected
Final Verdict: Which IPO Offers the Best Value?
With all the noise, charts, GMP whispers, and WhatsApp “inside tips,” which IPO can you trust with your money this week? Let’s go through this like a game show and make your choice wisely.
If you’re an adventurous investor type who dances with risks and thinks luck favors the brave, then Meesho is ringing your bell. It guarantees huge listing gains along with growth potential… just don’t forget that this trip needs a seatbelt.
Do you like a mix of excitement and stability, like a perfectly brewed masala chai? Then Aequs is your average route: industrial growth that is slow and steady, a clear path to profit, and that sweet “Make in India” pull working for it.
And if you are among the people who think that slow, steady, and sensible will always win the race, then Vidya Wire is your safest partner, reliable earnings, low drama, and predictable fundamentals.
The question now is the real one: Who is the investor personality that fits you best?
(With Inputs)
