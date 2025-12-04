LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
IND vs SA Aequs GMP Haryana Police crude oil India Russia Bollywood news aviation news Cricketer KL Rahul donald trump india russia relations IND vs SA Aequs GMP Haryana Police crude oil India Russia Bollywood news aviation news Cricketer KL Rahul donald trump india russia relations IND vs SA Aequs GMP Haryana Police crude oil India Russia Bollywood news aviation news Cricketer KL Rahul donald trump india russia relations IND vs SA Aequs GMP Haryana Police crude oil India Russia Bollywood news aviation news Cricketer KL Rahul donald trump india russia relations
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
IND vs SA Aequs GMP Haryana Police crude oil India Russia Bollywood news aviation news Cricketer KL Rahul donald trump india russia relations IND vs SA Aequs GMP Haryana Police crude oil India Russia Bollywood news aviation news Cricketer KL Rahul donald trump india russia relations IND vs SA Aequs GMP Haryana Police crude oil India Russia Bollywood news aviation news Cricketer KL Rahul donald trump india russia relations IND vs SA Aequs GMP Haryana Police crude oil India Russia Bollywood news aviation news Cricketer KL Rahul donald trump india russia relations
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Meesho IPO vs Aequs IPO vs Vidya Wire IPO: The Ultimate IPO Face-Off For Smart Investors

Meesho IPO vs Aequs IPO vs Vidya Wire IPO: The Ultimate IPO Face-Off For Smart Investors

Meesho IPO vs Aequs IPO vs Vidya Wire IPO: three IPOs, three risk levels, three investor personalities. Whether you prefer thrill, balance, or stability, this breakdown helps you choose which IPO truly offers the “best value.”

Meesho vs Aequs vs Vidya Wire
Meesho vs Aequs vs Vidya Wire

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: December 4, 2025 12:31:42 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Meesho IPO vs Aequs IPO vs Vidya Wire IPO: The Ultimate IPO Face-Off For Smart Investors

Meesho vs Aequs vs Vidya Wire: What Determines the “Best Value”?
The IPO news has been really loud, and with such novelty in the stocks and shares market, Dalal Street has almost turned into a carnival full of IPOs. And the vanguard of the stampede is made up of Meesho, Aequs, and Vidya Wire.

So, which one really is the best value? 

Well, it is up to you and your risk appetite alone. Try to visualize these IPOs as three amusement park rides. If you are the front-seat, hands-up, thrill-seeking person, then Meesho is your fast-paced ride, risky, erratic, and aimed at investors who want to reap big from young companies.

Aequs is the materialization of the rigor of engineering, a slow but sure, well-structured ride suited to one who has faith in the expansion of the industry.

Afterward comes Vidya Wire: the easy and reliable ride for the cautious investor who appreciates stability, predictability, and effective compounding.

As the IPO hype is increasing, ask yourself: “What kind of investor are you?” Your reply will determine which IPO has the authentic “best value” to offer.

Meesho IPO vs Aequs IPO vs Vidya Wire IPO: Which IPO Suits Which Investor?

Meesho IPO: For Aggressive, Growth-Focused Investors

  • Best for investors comfortable with high risk.

  • E-commerce sector exposure with massive upside potential.

  • Turned free-cash-flow positive but still loss-making at PAT level.

Aequs IPO: For Long-Term, Stability-Loving Investors

  • Suitable for those seeking sustainable, steady returns.

  • Operates in niche aerospace & precision manufacturing with high entry barriers.

  • Loss-making, but IPO proceeds expected to push it toward profitability.

Vidya Wire IPO: For Conservative, Value-Oriented Investors

  • Ideal for safety-first, fundamentals-driven investors.

  • Consistently profitable with stable margins.

  • Operates in traditional manufacturing with predictable demand cycles.

Meesho IPO vs Aequs IPO vs Vidya Wire IPO: Comparative IPO Snapshot

Factor Meesho Aequs Vidya Wire
Sector Value e-commerce Aerospace & precision manufacturing Wires & conductivity products
Investor Profile Growth, aggressive, high-risk Long-term, stable, industrial growth Value, conservative, stable earnings
Profitability Free cash flow positive but PAT loss Loss-making, profitability expected post IPO Consistently profitable
Growth Potential Very high Stable & predictable Moderate, cyclical
Valuation Premium growth valuation Reasonably priced, justified Reasonably priced, P/E ~23x
Listing Gains (GMP) ~40% expected ~37% expected ~9–10% expected

Final Verdict: Which IPO Offers the Best Value?

With all the noise, charts, GMP whispers, and WhatsApp “inside tips,” which IPO can you trust with your money this week? Let’s go through this like a game show and make your choice wisely.

If you’re an adventurous investor type who dances with risks and thinks luck favors the brave, then Meesho is ringing your bell. It guarantees huge listing gains along with growth potential… just don’t forget that this trip needs a seatbelt.

Do you like a mix of excitement and stability, like a perfectly brewed masala chai? Then Aequs is your average route: industrial growth that is slow and steady, a clear path to profit, and that sweet “Make in India” pull working for it.

And if you are among the people who think that slow, steady, and sensible will always win the race, then Vidya Wire is your safest partner, reliable earnings, low drama, and predictable fundamentals.

The question now is the real one: Who is the investor personality that fits you best?

(With Inputs)

Also Read: Meesho IPO 2025: Price, Subscription, Ratings And GMP Hits ₹51 – Should You Invest?

First published on: Dec 4, 2025 12:23 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Aequs GMPAequs IPObest value IPO 2025home-hero-pos-9investor risk profile IPOIPO comparison IndiaIPO decision makingIPO for beginnersMeesho GMPMeesho IPOMeesho vs Aequs vs Vidya Wirestock market IPO guideupcoming IPO analysisVidya Wire GMPVidya Wire IPOwhich IPO to invest

RELATED News

Gold and Silver Price Today on December 4: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

RBI Expected To Hold Repo Rate At 5.5% As Low Inflation And Strong Growth Keep Policy on Pause Ahead Of December Review

Putin In India: Traders Brace For Defense Deals, Energy Moves, And Market Ripples- Here’s What Could Shake Stock Markets And Your Portfolio

Rupee Slumps To 90.43: Historic Low Hits Imports, Boosts Exports, And Impacts Everyday Life

Aequs Ltd IPO 2025: Subscription Soars, GMP Hits ₹45.5, Aerospace Precision Leader Goes Public

LATEST NEWS

Rohit Sharma’s 2027 World Cup Wish REVEALED In Viral Video With Rishab Pant: “Victory Trophy…”

Honda Has Unveiled Four New Colours For The CBR125R: Check These Amazing Colours And Specifications Of The Bike

India and Obesity: SMSRC Insights Report reveals the weight of opportunity

Meesho IPO vs Aequs IPO vs Vidya Wire IPO: The Ultimate IPO Face-Off For Smart Investors

Who Is Luqmaan Khan? Pakistani-Origin US Student Arrested With Guns, ‘Martyr’ Notes & Mass Shooting Plan At University Of Delaware

TIMELESS FASHION WALK 2025 Blasts Off in Style: Vishal Kapoor VK Launches a Bombastic, Star-Studded Opening

International Cheetah Day 2025: PM Modi Commends Wildlife Lovers and Conservationists

Beauty Envy To Brutal Murders: Psycho Haryana Woman Killed 3 Girls Over 2 Years, Drowned Son To Avoid Suspicion; Can This Be Called A Rarest Of The Rare Crime? | Explained

Putin India Visit: Why Russian President Doesn’t Use A Phone Or The Internet, Living In An ‘Information Vacuum’

Tere Ishk Mein Day 6 Collection: After Weekend High, Dhanush – Kriti Sanon Film Reaches ₹76 Crore in India

Meesho IPO vs Aequs IPO vs Vidya Wire IPO: The Ultimate IPO Face-Off For Smart Investors

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Meesho IPO vs Aequs IPO vs Vidya Wire IPO: The Ultimate IPO Face-Off For Smart Investors

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Meesho IPO vs Aequs IPO vs Vidya Wire IPO: The Ultimate IPO Face-Off For Smart Investors
Meesho IPO vs Aequs IPO vs Vidya Wire IPO: The Ultimate IPO Face-Off For Smart Investors
Meesho IPO vs Aequs IPO vs Vidya Wire IPO: The Ultimate IPO Face-Off For Smart Investors
Meesho IPO vs Aequs IPO vs Vidya Wire IPO: The Ultimate IPO Face-Off For Smart Investors

QUICK LINKS