Home > Business > Meesho IPO 2025: Price, Subscription, Ratings And GMP Hits ₹51 – Should You Invest?

Meesho IPO 2025: Price, Subscription, Ratings And GMP Hits ₹51 – Should You Invest?

Meesho IPO opens December 3–5 at ₹105–₹111, raising ₹5,421.2 crore. Strong Day-1 subscription, rising GMP, and brokerages’ ‘Subscribe’ rating highlight investor interest and long-term growth potential.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: December 4, 2025 08:34:55 IST

Meesho IPO, Day 2: Thinking about jumping into the Meesho IPO? You’re not alone. The e-commerce disruptor, famous for its zero-commission model, opened its IPO on December 3 and is keeping the window open till December 5, 2025. Priced between ₹105 and ₹111, the issue size stands at a hefty ₹5,421.20 crore, featuring a fresh issue of ₹4,250 crore and an OFS worth ₹1,171.20 crore.

Are You Planning To Apply? You’ll soon see Meesho debut on both the BSE and NSE. With buzz building and demand picking up, investors are wondering: Is Meesho the next big tech-market story?

Meesho IPO GMP Today – Key Highlights

  • Grey market premium (GMP) today stands at ₹51
  • Yesterday’s GMP: ₹47
  • Two days ago: ₹42
  • GMP has been rising steadily over the last two days
  • Surge attributed to strong Day-1 subscription
  • IPO was subscribed 2.35 times on Day 1, lifting grey market sentiment

Meesho IPO: Day 1 – Subscription & Key Details

Category Details
Total Subscription (Day 1) 2.35 times
Retail Subscription 3.86 times
NII (HNI) Subscription 1.80 times
QIB Subscription 2.12 times
IPO Open Date 3 December 2025
IPO Close Date 5 December 2025
Price Band ₹105 – ₹111
Likely Allotment Date (Normal) 6 December 2025
Likely Allotment Date (If Delayed) 8 December 2025
Lot Size 135 shares per lot
Time Left to Apply Two more days

Meesho IPO Review: What Analysts Really Think

In case you are uncertain about Meesho’s place in your long-term portfolio, Rajan Shinde from Mehta Equities provides a straightforward reply: yes , but only if you are a patient and risk-seeking investor. He has given the IPO a ‘Subscribe (Long-Term)’ rating, and the following are the reasons for the same.

It is difficult not to follow the trajectory of Meesho’s growth. The company’s revenue for FY24 has increased by 32.8%, and it has further increased by 23.3% in FY25, thus confirming that its winning strategy of zero commission and no frills continues to draw in a large number of users. Admittedly, the company is still operating at a loss, but this is mainly because it is constructing its ecosystem , Shinde thinks that the investments will be fruitful.

Meesho aspires to a ₹50,096 crore market capitalization at the upper price band, which is roughly equal to the sales of FY25 multiplied by – 5.3 and the annualised revenue of FY26 by – 4.9. Rajan Shinde looks at this and considers it a fair price for a new tech player.

What is the implication of his analysis?
If you are confident in the rapid rise of e-commerce in India and are willing to hold on to the investment for a long time, you can then take a chance with Meesho.

Meesho IPO: Brokerages’ Overall Verdict

  • ICICI Direct: Subscribe
  • Marwadi Shares: Subscribe
  • SBI Securities: Subscribe
  • Master Capital Services: Subscribe
  • Swastika Investmart: Subscribe
  • Ventura Securities: Subscribe

All these brokerages have assigned a ‘Subscribe’ rating to the Meesho IPO.

(With inputs)
First published on: Dec 4, 2025 8:34 AM IST
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

Tags: invest in MeeshoMeesho IPOMeesho IPO 2025Meesho IPO allotment dateMeesho IPO brokersMeesho IPO GMPMeesho IPO price bandMeesho IPO ratingMeesho IPO reviewMeesho IPO subscription

