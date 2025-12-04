Meesho IPO 2025: Price, Subscription, Ratings And GMP Hits ₹51 – Should You Invest?

Category Details Total Subscription (Day 1) 2.35 times Retail Subscription 3.86 times NII (HNI) Subscription 1.80 times QIB Subscription 2.12 times IPO Open Date 3 December 2025 IPO Close Date 5 December 2025 Price Band ₹105 – ₹111 Likely Allotment Date (Normal) 6 December 2025 Likely Allotment Date (If Delayed) 8 December 2025 Lot Size 135 shares per lot Time Left to Apply Two more days

Meesho IPO Review: What Analysts Really Think

In case you are uncertain about Meesho’s place in your long-term portfolio, Rajan Shinde from Mehta Equities provides a straightforward reply: yes , but only if you are a patient and risk-seeking investor. He has given the IPO a ‘Subscribe (Long-Term)’ rating, and the following are the reasons for the same.

It is difficult not to follow the trajectory of Meesho’s growth. The company’s revenue for FY24 has increased by 32.8%, and it has further increased by 23.3% in FY25, thus confirming that its winning strategy of zero commission and no frills continues to draw in a large number of users. Admittedly, the company is still operating at a loss, but this is mainly because it is constructing its ecosystem , Shinde thinks that the investments will be fruitful.

Meesho aspires to a ₹50,096 crore market capitalization at the upper price band, which is roughly equal to the sales of FY25 multiplied by – 5.3 and the annualised revenue of FY26 by – 4.9. Rajan Shinde looks at this and considers it a fair price for a new tech player.

What is the implication of his analysis?

If you are confident in the rapid rise of e-commerce in India and are willing to hold on to the investment for a long time, you can then take a chance with Meesho.