Home > Business > New Rent Rules 2025: How Tenants Are Protected And Renting Simplified Across India – Who Really Benefits, Tenants Or Landlords?

New Rent Rules 2025: How Tenants Are Protected And Renting Simplified Across India – Who Really Benefits, Tenants Or Landlords?

The New Rent Rules 2025 simplify renting in India by ensuring online registration, capping security deposits, regulating rent hikes, strengthening tenant protection, clarifying eviction rules, and balancing landlord-tenant rights.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: December 3, 2025 13:49:38 IST

New Rent Rules 2025: What You Need to Know

Are you renting or thinking about renting a house in India? If so, great and fortunate! The new rent regulations for 2025 have been implemented by the government, making it easy for landlords and tenants alike. The confusing, hand-written contracts and verbal agreements that left you stressed at the end of the month are now a thing of the past.

Now, every rent contract has to be registered online within 60 days, which gives your rental unit a proper “official” stamp. As for security deposits, they are limited to two months’ rent for houses and six months’ rent for commercial places, thus you will not have to use your life savings.

If you want to increase the rent, you have to give a 90-day notice first. If there are any disputes, a clear process and timelines are in place to get them resolved. These rules are derived from the Model Tenancy Act, and therefore, they serve as a model, but do remember that your state has to adopt them first before they become law.

So finally, the renting process has turned out to be less frightening and more transparent!

New Rent Rules 2025: Key Transformations Due to the New Regulations

  • Online Registration that Cannot be Avoided – Now every lease agreement has to be online stamped as well as registered within a period of 60 days after signing. By doing this, the renting process gets recognized, chances of fraud are reduced, and probably the most important thing is that legal protection is given. If a deal is not recorded, a state-dependent fine, which may start from ₹5,000, will be imposed.
  • Security Deposits – The regulations limit security deposits for residential properties at 2 months’ rent, whereas deposits for commercial properties can be up to 6 months’ rent. This limits the amount of money that tenants have to pay upfront, and renting becomes more affordable, especially in high-rent cities.
  • Control Over Rent Increase – Landlords are allowed to raise the rent only once after a year, and they must serve a written notice at least 90 days prior to the increase. This policy not only protects tenants from sudden or unfair rent increases but also gives them time to plan or object if necessary.

Tenant Power Play: Your Home, Your Rules Under New Rent Rules 2025

The New Rent Rules 2025 established a strong position for tenants. No more sneaky evictions!

To evict you, landlords now have to get a court order from the Rent Tribunal, thus ensuring fairness and eliminating the possibility of surprise lockouts.

Do you want to be left alone?

Definitely! A landlord is obliged to provide a 24-hour notice before entering or inspecting your apartment, he cannot just “drop by” unexpectedly. In addition, all tenants are police-verified, which translates into a safer and more responsible rental ecosystem.

Any unlawful activities, forceful evictions, threats, or cutting off electricity and water, can now expose landlords to legal consequences. Moreover, if your landlord is slow in making necessary repairs, you can do them yourself and take the cost off your rent (of course, you need proof). It’s like finally putting the scales at balance, the rules now say, “Your home, your peace, your power!”

New Rent Rules 2025: Key Highlights of the Model Tenancy Act; Rent Rules Made Simple

  • Security Deposits Made Fair: Tenants, relax! The security deposit for you can just be two months’ rent in the case of houses and six months in the case of offices or shops. No more living costs paid in advance!
  • Written Agreements Are a Must: No more scribbling on pieces of paper! The tenant and the landlord have to register the rental agreement online with the District Rent Authority within two months. What about disputes? They have to be solved within 60 days. Fast and official!
  • Landlord Entry Rules: You have the right to your space and privacy! The landlords are required to give a 24-hour notification before entering for the purpose of inspections, repairs, or other valid reasons. The only exceptions are emergencies that pose threats like floods or earthquakes.
  • Eviction Only With Valid Grounds: No more surprise evictions. Landlords can only act after the tenant defaults on rent for two months, misuses the property, makes unauthorized structural changes, or the tenancy expires and no renewal is granted.
  • Repairs & Maintenance: Large repairs are done by landlords and include taking care of walls, plumbing, and wiring. Minor fixes are done by tenants. If due to a natural disaster your place becomes uninhabitable, the good news is you will not be paying rent!

Which States Are Following The Model Tenancy Act?

  • Initially, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and Assam revised tenancy laws per the Act.

  • Recently, Maharashtra and Karnataka implemented rules based on the MTA.

  • Mandatory rental agreements have increased registrations: Mumbai saw 3.33 lakh agreements in 2023 (up from 3.06 lakh in 2022), with a 13% rise in early 2024.

New Rent Rules 2025: Who Stands to Gain?

Beneficiary Key Benefits
Tenants – Lower security deposits
– Protection from sudden rent hikes
– Protection from illegal evictions
– Greater legal clarity and formal processes
Landlords – Compensation if tenants fail to vacate after tenancy ends
– Prohibition of subletting without consent
– Protection from misuse of property

Experts say the New Rent Rules 2025 are balanced, safeguarding the rights of both tenants and landlords while making renting more transparent and hassle-free.

(With Inputs)

Also Read: Rupee In Freefall: Here’s What It Means For Your Wallet, Savings And Daily Expenses – Everything Explained

First published on: Dec 3, 2025 1:49 PM IST
