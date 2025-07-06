Reliance Industries to Double PVC Production by 2027, Strengthening India’s Domestic Supply and Global Standing

Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL), one of the leading player in PVC production is planning to double its production capacity. The company currently produces around 750,000 tonnes per annum (tpa) of PVC at its Dahej facility in Bharuch district of Gujarat. The project accounts for nearly half of India’s domestic capacity.

However, the company is determined to double its output capacity by 2027. It has set a goal of reaching 1.5 million tpa through new integrated PVC and CPVC plants at its Dahej and Nagothane sites.

An Expansion Plan is Way Ahead

The company is planning for expansion due to a very high volume of demand. This will lead the company to reach 4.5 million tonnes in FY 2024–25. However, domestic capacity stood at only 1.4 million tpa, creating a significant demand and supply gap of approximately 3 million tonnes.

Unmesh Nayak, Reliance’s Chief Operating Officer have explained that this demand-supply gap. He has also emphasised on government’s initiatives like Atmanirbhar Bharat and the National Infrastructure Pipeline. He has further specified country’s rapid infrastructure growth along with the commitment of RIL to invest heavily in scaling up its PVC production.

Reducing India’s reliance on PVC imports

This move is part of a broader strategy to expand Reliance’s vinyl-chain capacity across its oil-to-chemicals (O2C) business. By 2026, the company plans to more than triple its vinyl-chain capacity to 1.5 MMTPA across Indian sites in Dahej and Jamnagar, as well as in the UAE. The increased production will reduce India’s reliance on PVC imports and position Reliance among the top five global producers, supporting key sectors like construction, agriculture, and electric mobility.

Also Read: Indians Are Even Making Private Tracks To Feel Speed: Mercedes CEO Santosh Iyer