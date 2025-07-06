Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
israel gaza ceasefire Global Times china dalai lama America Party texas floods israel gaza ceasefire Global Times china dalai lama America Party texas floods israel gaza ceasefire Global Times china dalai lama America Party texas floods israel gaza ceasefire Global Times china dalai lama America Party texas floods
Live TV
TRENDING |
israel gaza ceasefire Global Times china dalai lama America Party texas floods israel gaza ceasefire Global Times china dalai lama America Party texas floods israel gaza ceasefire Global Times china dalai lama America Party texas floods israel gaza ceasefire Global Times china dalai lama America Party texas floods
Home > Business > Indians Are Even Making Private Tracks To Feel Speed: Mercedes CEO Santosh Iyer

Indians Are Even Making Private Tracks To Feel Speed: Mercedes CEO Santosh Iyer

Iyer said when AMG first launched in India, people doubted the market was ready. But in 10 years, models like AMG GT became popular. Now, Enthusiasts are even building private tracks to enjoy driving, showing that buyers want more than just luxury—they want fun and excitement.

Published By: Deepak Agrahari
Last Updated: July 6, 2025 15:00:53 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

The Indian luxury car market is shifting gears, with a growing demand for performance vehicles, especially in the sports car segment. Mercedes-Benz India, fresh off a record year of sales, has registered a clear rise in the sale of its AMG sports car lineup. According to Managing Director and CEO of Mercedes-Benz, Santosh Iyer , the Indian market is now more ready than ever for high-performance vehicles.

People Building Private Tracks To Drive Sports Car

In a video posted on News 9 ‘X’ account, Iyer recalled the early days of launching AMG in India with the iconic SLS AMG. When he asked about is Indian market is ready of sports car ? “ when the first time we launch the sportscar in india with AMG brand, in that time the same questions were asked like the market is ready. But over the last ten years, we’ve launched several models like the AMG GT and the Night Series. 

The rising interest goes beyond just car ownership. Iyer mentioned that some enthusiasts are even building private race tracks to fully experience the thrill of driving high-performance cars. 

“They are even making private tracks to feel it” , he stated in video. 

This trend highlights a shift in the mindset of Indian luxury buyers, who are now seeking more than just status—they want engaging driving experiences.

Mercedes-Benz, which currently has 125 outlets in India, plans to open 20 more in 2025, focusing mainly on smaller cities. “In cities like Kanpur and Patna, we’re seeing more demand for high-end and electric models than entry-level luxury cars,” Iyer said, according to Reuters.

Price Hike From September

In FY25, the luxury car segment is expected to grow to over 51,500 units, up from around 49,800 units in FY24. Mercedes-Benz India has already sold 18,928 units so far this fiscal year, with one in every four cars priced above Rs. 1.5 crore. The company also announced a 1–1.5% price hike in September 2025 due to exchange rate fluctuations—its third price revision this year.

Also Read: Are You ‘Crushing It’ Yet? These 5 LinkedIn Games Are The New Networking Craze
Tags: mercedesmercedes-benzsantosh iyer
Advertisement

More News

Fake Birkenstock Factories In India Ordered To Halt Its Operations
SA Vs Zim: South Africa Fight Back, As Wiaan Mulder And David Bedingham Stitch A Partnership
“Have 2 Daughters With Special Needs”: Ex-CJI Chandrachud Clarifies Reasons for Delay in Vacating Official Bungalow
Multiple Killed in Gaza After Israeli Forces Assault Various Locations
Jonathan Trott Praises Shubman Gill’s Historic Century In Edgbaston Test
India vs England 2nd Test: Day 5 Play Delayed Due To Heavy Rain At Edgbaston
Apex Court Administration Seeks Removal of Ex-CJI Chandrachud From Official Bungalow, Writes To Centre
Chelsea Are In Discussion To Sign This ‘Unbelievable’ Arsenal Star Young Star
Stock Markets To Remain Open On July 7, 2025, Despite Muharram Observance
Tropical Storm Chantal Hits South Carolina, Bringing Heavy Rain and Flooding Risks

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?