Indians Are Even Making Private Tracks To Feel Speed: Mercedes CEO Santosh Iyer

The Indian luxury car market is shifting gears, with a growing demand for performance vehicles, especially in the sports car segment. Mercedes-Benz India, fresh off a record year of sales, has registered a clear rise in the sale of its AMG sports car lineup. According to Managing Director and CEO of Mercedes-Benz, Santosh Iyer , the Indian market is now more ready than ever for high-performance vehicles.

People Building Private Tracks To Drive Sports Car

In a video posted on News 9 ‘X’ account, Iyer recalled the early days of launching AMG in India with the iconic SLS AMG. When he asked about is Indian market is ready of sports car ? “ when the first time we launch the sportscar in india with AMG brand, in that time the same questions were asked like the market is ready. But over the last ten years, we’ve launched several models like the AMG GT and the Night Series.

The rising interest goes beyond just car ownership. Iyer mentioned that some enthusiasts are even building private race tracks to fully experience the thrill of driving high-performance cars.

“They are even making private tracks to feel it” , he stated in video.

This trend highlights a shift in the mindset of Indian luxury buyers, who are now seeking more than just status—they want engaging driving experiences.

Mercedes-Benz, which currently has 125 outlets in India, plans to open 20 more in 2025, focusing mainly on smaller cities. “In cities like Kanpur and Patna, we’re seeing more demand for high-end and electric models than entry-level luxury cars,” Iyer said, according to Reuters.

Price Hike From September

In FY25, the luxury car segment is expected to grow to over 51,500 units, up from around 49,800 units in FY24. Mercedes-Benz India has already sold 18,928 units so far this fiscal year, with one in every four cars priced above Rs. 1.5 crore. The company also announced a 1–1.5% price hike in September 2025 due to exchange rate fluctuations—its third price revision this year.