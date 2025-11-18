Revving Up! Maharashtra Leads Passenger & Commercial Vehicle Sales As UP Dominates Two-Wheelers, Check Full List

Maharashtra Leads Automobile Retail Market In Q2 FY 2025-26

Guess who’s revving ahead in India’s automobile market? Maharashtra! The state has zoomed to the top in Q2 FY 2025-26, leading sales in both passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles. Uttar Pradesh isn’t far behind, flexing strong numbers across two-wheelers and three-wheelers. From bustling city streets to growing semi-urban hubs, Maharashtra’s love for cars and trucks is clearly unmatched. Are you surprised by the numbers?

With buyers revving engines and dealerships buzzing, it’s clear the Western Zone is the place to watch. So, next time you see a shiny new ride on the roads, Maharashtra probably had a hand in it!

Passenger Vehicle (PV) Segment

India PV Sales (Q2 FY 2025-26): 10.39 lakh units

Top State: Maharashtra- 1.32 lakh units (strong urban and semi-urban demand)

PV Sales Growth: 12.7% increase in Q2

Second Place: Uttar Pradesh- 9.7% growth in PV segment

Other Top States: Gujarat- 8.5% Karnataka- 7.4% Kerala- 6.7%

Regional Leader: Western Zone- 3.44 lakh units

Automobile Segment Sales Q2 FY 2025-26: Two-Wheelers, Three-Wheelers & Commercial Vehicles Segment Total Sales (Q2 FY 2025-26) Top States / Units Regional Leader Notes Two-Wheeler (2W) 55.62 lakh units Uttar Pradesh- 6.93 lakh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan Western Zone- 19.33 lakh units Largest category by volume Three-Wheeler (3W) 2.29 lakh units Uttar Pradesh- 0.28 lakh, Telangana, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka Southern Zone- 0.77 lakh units Driven by last-mile mobility demand Commercial Vehicle (CV) 2.40 lakh units Maharashtra- 0.37 lakh (15.5% increase), Gujarat (9.4%), UP (7.9%), Tamil Nadu (7.7%), Karnataka (7%) Western Zone- 0.92 lakh units Indicates strong freight & infrastructure activity (With Inputs From ANI, Edited For Clarity)