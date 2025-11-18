LIVE TV
Home > Business > Revving Up! Maharashtra Leads Passenger & Commercial Vehicle Sales As UP Dominates Two-Wheelers, Check Full List

Maharashtra leads India’s Q2 FY 2025-26 automobile market, topping passenger and commercial vehicle sales. Uttar Pradesh dominates two- and three-wheelers. Western Zone leads regionally, reflecting strong demand and infrastructure growth.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: November 18, 2025 14:42:47 IST

Maharashtra Leads Automobile Retail Market In Q2 FY 2025-26

Guess who’s revving ahead in India’s automobile market? Maharashtra! The state has zoomed to the top in Q2 FY 2025-26, leading sales in both passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles. Uttar Pradesh isn’t far behind, flexing strong numbers across two-wheelers and three-wheelers. From bustling city streets to growing semi-urban hubs, Maharashtra’s love for cars and trucks is clearly unmatched. Are you surprised by the numbers?

With buyers revving engines and dealerships buzzing, it’s clear the Western Zone is the place to watch. So, next time you see a shiny new ride on the roads, Maharashtra probably had a hand in it!

Passenger Vehicle (PV) Segment

  • India PV Sales (Q2 FY 2025-26): 10.39 lakh units

  • Top State: Maharashtra- 1.32 lakh units (strong urban and semi-urban demand)

  • PV Sales Growth: 12.7% increase in Q2

  • Second Place: Uttar Pradesh- 9.7% growth in PV segment

  • Other Top States:

    • Gujarat- 8.5%

    • Karnataka- 7.4%

    • Kerala- 6.7%

  • Regional Leader: Western Zone- 3.44 lakh units

Automobile Segment Sales Q2 FY 2025-26: Two-Wheelers, Three-Wheelers & Commercial Vehicles

Segment Total Sales (Q2 FY 2025-26) Top States / Units Regional Leader Notes
Two-Wheeler (2W) 55.62 lakh units Uttar Pradesh- 6.93 lakh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan Western Zone- 19.33 lakh units Largest category by volume
Three-Wheeler (3W) 2.29 lakh units Uttar Pradesh- 0.28 lakh, Telangana, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka Southern Zone- 0.77 lakh units Driven by last-mile mobility demand
Commercial Vehicle (CV) 2.40 lakh units Maharashtra- 0.37 lakh (15.5% increase), Gujarat (9.4%), UP (7.9%), Tamil Nadu (7.7%), Karnataka (7%) Western Zone- 0.92 lakh units Indicates strong freight & infrastructure activity

(With Inputs From ANI, Edited For Clarity)

First published on: Nov 18, 2025 2:42 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

