ALERTS: PM Kisan 21st Installment To Release TOMORROW; Complete e-KYC To Claim ₹2,000, Check Other Details

PM Kisan 21st installment: Farmers, the wait is finally over!

The 21st installment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, amounting to ₹2,000, will be released tomorrow to eligible beneficiaries. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute the funds at an event in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, as confirmed on the PM Kisan portal, which states that the release will happen on November 19, 2025. This timely support is crucial for small and marginal farmers, helping them manage expenses and sustain their livelihoods. Keep an eye on your accounts and stay ready to benefit from this much-anticipated tranche.

PM Kisan 21st installment: How To Check PM Kisan Beneficiary Status

Hop onto the official PM Kisan portal: https://pmkisan.gov.in

Find the ‘FARMERS CORNER’ on the homepage and click on ‘Beneficiary List’.

Fill in your details – select your state, district, sub-district, block, and village.

Click ‘Get Report’ and voilà! You can now see if your name is on the list of beneficiaries in your village.

PM Kisan 21st installment: Step-by-Step Guide to Completing Aadhaar-Based OTP e-KYC

Before you rush, complete these formality with the documents needed before the funds get credited to your account.

Visit the official portal: https://pmkisan.gov.in

Click on the ‘e-KYC’ option at the top-right corner.

Enter your Aadhaar number.

Submit the OTP received on your Aadhaar-linked mobile number.

e-KYC will be completed once OTP verification is successful.

How To Complete Face Authentication e-KYC (Mobile App)

Download the PM-Kisan Mobile App and the Aadhaar Face RD app from Google Play Store.

Open the PM Kisan app and log in with your registered mobile number.

Go to the Beneficiary Status section.

If e-KYC status shows “No”, click on ‘e-KYC’.

Enter your Aadhaar number and give consent to scan your face.

Once the face scan is successful, e-KYC is marked as complete.

PM Kisan 21st installment: Is e-KYC Mandatory? Well, to make your next PM Kisan installment, you must use e-KYC. Consider it a fast identity verification that will take your ₹2,000 to your bank account without involving any middlemen, and no time wastage. Do it before long, and your well-deserved benefits will go exactly where they are supposed to go!