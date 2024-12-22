Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, December 23, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

“Rs 1 Cr Is Not Enough To Start Business”, Aditya Birla Group Chairman KM Birla, Here’s Why

n Nikhil Kamath Podcast, KM Birla stated, “Rs 1 crore is just not enough to start any business in today’s context.”

“Rs 1 Cr Is Not Enough To Start Business”, Aditya Birla Group Chairman KM Birla, Here’s Why

Speaking on Nikhil Kamath’s podcast, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman of the Aditya Birla Group, shared insights into leadership, business, and more.

The Indian billionaire, known for steering a global conglomerate with operations spanning 36 countries, reflected on his career, sharing lessons on discipline, trust, and the power of creativity in business.

“Rs 1 Crore Is Not Enough to Start a Business”  

During the podcast, Birla highlighted the growing capital requirements for startups in today’s competitive landscape. “Rs 1 crore is just not enough to start any business in today’s context,” he stated.

Birla advised budding entrepreneurs to align their ambitions with India’s dynamic market trends while emphasizing the role of creativity in overcoming challenges. “The most creative thing you can do is build or run a business,” he said.

He also noted the unique challenges posed by larger businesses, adding, “When business grows larger, that’s when management turns from being a science into an art.” Creativity, according to Birla, becomes even more essential as businesses grow and traditional opportunities are exhausted.

 On Leadership

Reflecting on his leadership journey, Birla shared that discipline and trust form the cornerstone of his management philosophy. Leading a workforce of 180,000 employees across the Aditya Birla Group, he emphasized the importance of measured decision-making.

“I’ve only lost my temper 18 times in 29 years,” he revealed, citing this as a principle to maintain control and foster trust. “Getting angry in a corporate context means getting out of control.”

Birla also discussed the role of gut instinct in hiring, stressing the importance of ambition and experience in building a strong team. “It’s a gut feel. Look at the track record, speak to them, do sound referencing,” he explained.

For him, ambition drives successful hiring decisions. “The key is to bring people on board who have more experience and can take the organization further.”

Business Philosophy: Be Number One or Two

Birla’s approach to business is guided by a relentless pursuit of market leadership. “We only enter businesses where we can be number one or two in the foreseeable future,” he stated.

On Entrepreneurship

Birla offered straightforward advice to aspiring entrepreneurs: “Do what you love doing, keep the passion alive, and build a great team. A strong team is critical because no leader can achieve much alone.”

He emphasized the need for agility in a rapidly changing business environment. “The world is changing rapidly. You need to tweak your business model to stay relevant,” he said.

Lessons from Family and Early Days

Birla’s entrepreneurial journey began early, working alongside his father. “I had a real-time MBA, sitting through my father’s meetings from the age of 18,” he recalled.

At the age of 28, Birla took over the reins of the Aditya Birla Group after his father’s untimely passing. Reflecting on that pivotal moment, he described his emotions as a mix of relief and responsibility.

Birla credited his family’s deep-rooted values for shaping his philosophy. Sharing a story about his grandfather, he said, “Despite his success, he kept only five kurtas and three suits even in his later years.” This simplicity, coupled with his great-grandfather’s advice to “make your own decisions,” has had a lasting impact on his leadership style.

Corporate Responsibility: A Duty, Not Philanthropy

Birla stressed the importance of corporate responsibility, seeing it as a moral obligation rather than philanthropy. “Giving back is not philanthropy; it’s something you ought to be doing,” he asserted.

He recounted a moving story of a girl who benefited from a scholarship under the Birlas’ foundation, highlighting the transformative impact of such initiatives. However, Birla emphasized that charitable work should remain understated. “We shouldn’t document or publicize charitable work,” he said.

Consistency ; The Soft Power

Consistency, Birla noted, is a subtle yet powerful tool for long-term success. “The power of consistency is something that we don’t always value. That, in my experience, is very important,” he remarked.

ALSO READ: TCS Begins Campus Hiring; Adds 11,000 In H1 FY25

Filed under

Business KM Birla Nikhil Kamath startup

Advertisement

Also Read

Report Reveals Over 3,100 Native American Deaths In US Boarding Schools, Tripling Official Figures

Report Reveals Over 3,100 Native American Deaths In US Boarding Schools, Tripling Official Figures

Monroeville Mall On Lockdown Amid Shooting Reports, Police Investigate

Monroeville Mall On Lockdown Amid Shooting Reports, Police Investigate

Woman Detained After Kidnapping Two Children In King City: Who Is Jacqueline Guajardo?

Woman Detained After Kidnapping Two Children In King City: Who Is Jacqueline Guajardo?

Woman Set On Fire While Sleeping On NYC Subway, Suspect At Large

Woman Set On Fire While Sleeping On NYC Subway, Suspect At Large

Next To Impossible: Medics Battle To Evacuate Gaza Hospital Amid Escalating Violence

Next To Impossible: Medics Battle To Evacuate Gaza Hospital Amid Escalating Violence

Entertainment

MTV Hustle 4 Crowns Lashcurry As The Ultimate Hip-Hop Champion

MTV Hustle 4 Crowns Lashcurry As The Ultimate Hip-Hop Champion

Watch: CCTV Reveals Cops Escorts Allu Arjun Out Of Sandhya Theatre Amid Stampede-Like Situation

Watch: CCTV Reveals Cops Escorts Allu Arjun Out Of Sandhya Theatre Amid Stampede-Like Situation

WATCH | Tomatoes Thrown, Protest Outside Allu Arjun’s Home Over Pushpa 2 Tragedy

WATCH | Tomatoes Thrown, Protest Outside Allu Arjun’s Home Over Pushpa 2 Tragedy

Excited For Ram Charan’s ‘Game Changer’? Here’s Everything You Need To Know: Dual Role, Star Cast, And Release Date

Excited For Ram Charan’s ‘Game Changer’? Here’s Everything You Need To Know: Dual Role, Star

Game Changer: When A 52-Second Scene Featuring Ram Charan Leaked On Internet – WATCH HERE!

Game Changer: When A 52-Second Scene Featuring Ram Charan Leaked On Internet – WATCH HERE!

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can SAVE With These Secret Tips

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox