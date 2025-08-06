Rupee Rebounds As RBI Douses Market Fears Amid Trade Tensions

As of Wednesday, August 6, 2025, the Indian Rupee (INR) decided to take us on a wild rollercoaster ride against the US Dollar (USD). The day kicked off with the rupee stumbling like it tripped over its own feet, slipping just below the crucial 88.00 mark per dollar — cue the collective gasps from traders! What’s behind this shaky start? Blame the spicy mix of US-India trade tensions, whispers of tariff hikes on Indian exports, and the eyebrow-raising news about India’s ongoing Russian oil imports. To add some extra drama, the US dollar flexed its muscles while foreign institutional investors (FIIs) made a quick exit, putting even more pressure on our currency. Just when it looked like the rupee was down for the count, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) jumped into the ring like a champ, selling dollars to help the rupee regain its footing. By the end of the session, the rupee bounced back to trade at around 87.69 per dollar, up a neat 11 paise from Tuesday’s close — not bad for a currency with a flair for the dramatic!

Rupee Takes A Tumble, Then A Teeny Bounce

The Indian Rupee kicked off the day wobbling near the 88.00 mark, thanks to a spicy mix of factors. US tariff threats on Indian goods got traders hitting the sell button, while India’s ongoing Russian oil imports added extra heat to the currency drama. Meanwhile, the mighty US dollar flexed its muscles globally, pushing investors toward safer bets and giving the rupee a tough time.

Just yesterday, the rupee hit a record low, closing 22 paise weaker at 87.88 against the dollar — ouch! But on Wednesday, it staged a modest comeback, gaining 15 paise to trade around 87.73, helped by a softer dollar.

Forex traders warn the party’s not over though — rising Brent crude prices and continued foreign investor outflows keep things shaky. Markets are biting their nails, waiting to see how the US tariff saga unfolds. Stay tuned — this rupee rollercoaster isn’t done yet!

RBI Steps In To Stabilize The Market — What Happened?

The rupee started sliding—what did RBI do? They sold dollars in the forex market to stop the fall.

This quick move helped the rupee bounce back from early lows.

By mid-session, the rupee steadied at around 87.69 per dollar.

RBI’s action sent a clear message: they’re serious about taming currency swings.

Feeling relieved? Investors were, but experts say hold your horses!

Why? Ongoing trade tensions and tariff uncertainties still keep the rupee’s future shaky.

Rupee’s Rollercoaster Ride: What’s The Bigger Picture?

Have you noticed the rupee’s wild ride lately? It’s been on a slippery slope, losing 2.17% just in the last month. The reasons? Steady foreign capital outflows and some rough patches in the global economy have been pushing it down. Zooming out a bit, the rupee has fallen 4.54% over the past year — quite a tumble for our currency! The Reserve Bank of India isn’t sitting idle, though. They’re stepping in to keep the market calm and orderly as the rupee navigates these choppy waters. With geopolitical tensions and economic shifts adding to the uncertainty, it’s anyone’s guess when the rupee will stabilize. What do you think—will the rupee bounce back soon, or should we buckle up for more ups and downs? Keep an eye on this space; the currency story is far from over!

(With Inputs)

Also Read: RBI Holds REPO Rate Steady: 6.5% GDP Growth Forecast For FY26 Amid Global Trade Tensions