Home > Business > Shaadi.com IPO: From Matchmaking To Dalal Street; Is The Company Aiming Your Portfolios On Demat Now?

Shaadi.com IPO Plans: Shaadi.com, India’s leading matrimonial platform, explores an IPO amidst India’s booming $19B+ market in 2025. Early talks with bankers signal potential investor excitement and record-breaking listing opportunities.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: November 20, 2025 13:05:46 IST

Shaadi.com IPO Plans: Is Love Going Public?

Get ready, investors, matchmakers, and market enthusiasts! Maybe even keep your heart ready!

People Interactive India Pvt., the operator of India’s most famous matrimonial platform, Shaadi.com, is allegedly flirting with the idea of going public.

Yes, the matchmaking marriage bureau giant may soon launch its initial public offering (IPO), and the headline is already stirring excitement on Dalal Street and among the traders, because, come on, we all know that this is going to be huge.

According to a Bloomberg report on November 20, Shaadi.com has been secretly chatting, like a situationship, with investment bankers over the past few weeks to explore a stock market listing. In the Shaadi.com language, we can think of it as a first date with Dalal Street, cautious, promising, and full of potential.

But here’s the twist: the talks are still in the early stages, and no advisors have been officially appointed yet.

Will Shaadi.com find its perfect match in investors, or will this IPO love story take a rain check?

Stay tuned, this is one listing that could get hearts racing and portfolios buzzing!

Shaadi.com IPO Plans: Aiming Portfolios On Demat

  • Shaadi.com Joins the Party: The popular matrimonial platform aims to make its grand debut in one of the world’s hottest IPO markets.
  • Massive Market Buzz: India’s IPO market has already crossed $19 billion in 2025, showing investors are eager for new opportunities.
  • Record-Breaking Potential: The market could surpass last year’s $21 billion record, making this the perfect time for high-profile listings.
  • Investor Excitement: With marquee names flooding the market, every new IPO, including Shaadi.com, is being watched closely by traders and enthusiasts alike.

Top IPOs Making Waves in 2025 Now Shaadi.com IPO

  • Tata Capital
  • HDB Financial Services
  • Lenskart
  • Pine Labs
  • Urban Company
  • Groww
  • Ather Energy
  • LG Electronics

(With Inputs From Bloomberg)

(With Inputs From Bloomberg)

First published on: Nov 20, 2025 1:05 PM IST
