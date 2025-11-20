LIVE TV
Home > Business > Is Adani's Big Move About To Spark A Mega Turnaround, And Is It The Real Reason JP Power Is Exploding?

Is Adani’s Big Move About To Spark A Mega Turnaround, And Is It The Real Reason JP Power Is Exploding?

JP Power Share Price: JP Power is on fire with a 27% two-day surge driven by buzz around Adani’s likely takeover of JAL. Investors eye value unlocking, stronger balance sheets, and a possible technical breakout.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: November 20, 2025 11:03:00 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Jaiprakash Power Ventures (JP Power) has erupted on the charts, leaving investors buzzing as the stock delivered a jaw-dropping second consecutive day of massive gains on Thursday, November 20. Fueling the frenzy are reports that the Adani Group is poised to snatch Jaiprakash Associates (JAL) right out of Vedanta’s hands, triggering a wave of optimism across Dalal Street.

JP Power didn’t just rise, it surged 12% to ₹22.79, pushing its two-day rally past an unbelievable 27%, as traders scrambled to ride the momentum.

The question now: Is this just the beginning of a much larger breakout?

JP Power Share Price: Why The Market Is Excited About JP Power

The market analysts are of the view that the buzz surrounding the potential acquisition of Jaiprakash Associates (JAL) by Adani is a big plus to JP Power, given that JAL itself has a 24 percent share in the company.

Expectations of the following are driving the rally in JP Power:

  • Value unlocking for JP Power
  • A more robust, purer balance sheet
  • Efficient management in the presence of a financially strong sponsor
  • Greater growth opportunities in the long term

Analysts, however, warn the actual impact will be based on:

  • The ultimate deal structure
  • Approval of creditors and the result of negotiations
  • The way JAL disposes of its 24 percent stake in JP Power

JP Power Share Price: Adani vs Vedanta- Why Creditors Favour Adani

This is where the boardroom drama actually occurs now, and investors, you will want to tune in to this one. On paper, Vedanta came along with the larger cheque: a hefty ₹17,000 crore bid. But did the creditors bite? Nope. They straightened their chairs toward the ₹13,500 crore offer from Adani.

Why? Because in the bankruptcies-and-balance-sheet world, speed and certainty are better than glittering numbers. Adani offered a much higher upfront payment and a much faster payout period of 1.5 to 2 years, whereas Vedanta desired a lengthy and gradual 5-year payoff. The decision was a no-brainer for creditors, who were mostly Indian banks. Quick cash > big promises.

Dalmia Bharat, Jindal Power and PNC Infratech were also competing in the race, and even JAL’s Manoj Gaur placed a last-minute surprise bid before withdrawing.

To investors, the message is very clear: the market believes in the execution, speed and financial power of Adani — and that is precisely where the buzz is gathering.

JP Power Share Price: Technical Outlook- JP Power On The Edge Of A Breakout

  • 22-Month Rounding Bottom in Play
    A long, powerful base formation, often the calm before a major trend storm.
  • Bounce From the 10-Month Moving Average
    Not a random jump, this is the kind of technical “lift-off” that hints at smart money accumulation.
  • Steady Accumulation Signals
    Tight price closes + controlled moves = institutions slowly filling their bags.
  • Breakout Trigger: ₹20
    A sustained push above this level could flip the switch and ignite momentum.
  • Target Zone: ₹24–₹26
    This is the first major supply zone where the next battle between bulls and bears awaits.
  • Watch the Volumes
    Rising volumes on the breakout could launch JP Power into a stronger, longer, trend-ready phase.

(With Inputs)

First published on: Nov 20, 2025 11:01 AM IST
QUICK LINKS