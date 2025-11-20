LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
AQI donald trump adani Nitish Kumar Delhi News AQI donald trump adani Nitish Kumar Delhi News AQI donald trump adani Nitish Kumar Delhi News AQI donald trump adani Nitish Kumar Delhi News
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
AQI donald trump adani Nitish Kumar Delhi News AQI donald trump adani Nitish Kumar Delhi News AQI donald trump adani Nitish Kumar Delhi News AQI donald trump adani Nitish Kumar Delhi News
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Fujiyama Power Systems IPO Listing Day: Fujiyama IPO Set For Flat Debut As GMP Stays Muted At ₹0.5

Fujiyama Power Systems IPO Listing Day: Fujiyama IPO Set For Flat Debut As GMP Stays Muted At ₹0.5

Fujiyama Power Systems IPO is set for a flat listing as GMP stays muted at ₹0.5. Weak grey-market sentiment over 14 sessions signals minimal excitement and a marginal premium.

Fujiyama Power Systems IPO
Fujiyama Power Systems IPO

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: November 20, 2025 09:41:34 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Fujiyama Power Systems IPO Listing Day: Fujiyama IPO Set For Flat Debut As GMP Stays Muted At ₹0.5

Fujiyama Power Systems IPO Share Price: Listing Day Buzz!

Fujiyama Power Systems is finally hitting the Indian stock markets today, November 20, 2025, and if you’ve been tracking this IPO, you’re probably wondering whether it will zoom, crawl, or simply stroll onto Dalal Street. The company attracted moderate investor interest during its issue window from November 13 to 17, with allotments wrapped up on November 18. Now, all eyes are on its BSE and NSE debut.

As per the BSE notice, Fujiyama will list under the ‘B’ Group of Securities, entering the stage through the Special Pre-Open Session (SPOS). Think of it as a warm-up lap before the real race begins. At 10:00 AM, the stock shifts into regular trading, where the market decides its fate.

So, fasten your seatbelts, investors! Will Fujiyama deliver a power-packed performance or stay in energy-saving mode? Stay tune, Dalal Street is watching.

Fujiyama Power Systems IPO Share Price: GMP Today

Premium of the grey market (GMP) is not high prior to listing.

  • As of November 20, 2025, current GMP: ₹0.5 per share.
    • IPO Price (Cap): ₹228
    • Estimated Listing Price: ₹228.5
    • Expected Listing Gain: 0.22%

What the GMP Indicates

GMP indicates a flat opening of shares on Dalal Street today.
Sentiment is weak, and we follow the trends in GMP daily, but in the last 14 sessions, sentiment has been weak.

GMP Range (14 days): ₹0.00 to ₹3.00
The presently traded 0.5 GMP is close to the bottom of this band, which means that it is not getting much investor excitement and is probably getting a small listing premium.

Fujiyama Power Systems IPO Share Price: IPO Listing Details

Category Information
Listing Date November 20, 2025
Stock Exchanges BSE and NSE
Segment ‘B’ Group
Special Pre-Open Session Yes
Regular Trading Starts 10:00 AM

Fujiyama Power Systems IPO Share Price: Listing Price Expectation

Detail Value
Grey Market Premium (GMP) ₹0.5
Expected Listing Price ₹228.5 per share
IPO Price ₹228 per share
Expected Premium 0.22%
Analyst Expectation Flat listing likely due to weak demand

Fujiyama Power Systems IPO Share Price: IPO Subscription Status

Category Subscription
Overall Subscription 2.14×
Retail Investors (RII) 1.00×
Non-Institutional Investors (NII) 0.88×
Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) 5.15×
Key Insight Driven mainly by QIB participation

Fujiyama Power Systems IPO Share Price: IPO Key Details

  • Price Band: ₹216 – ₹228
  • Total Issue Size: ₹828 crore
  • Fresh Issue: ₹600 crore (2.63 crore shares)
  • OFS Component: ₹228 crore (1 crore shares)
  • Lead Manager: Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Ltd
  • Registrar: MUFG Intime India Pvt Ltd

(With Inputs)

Also Read: Stocks To Watch Today: Adani Share Prices, Reliance Power, Infosys, Fujiyama Power Systems, NTPC, JK Tyre, Apollo

First published on: Nov 20, 2025 9:34 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: business newsFujiyama Power Systems IPOFujiyama Power Systems IPO Share PriceipoIPO news

RELATED News

Stocks To Watch Today: Adani Share Prices, Reliance Power, Infosys, Fujiyama Power Systems, NTPC, JK Tyre, Apollo (20 November)

AMIC Forging Delivers a Stellar H1 FY26. EBITDA surges 53.61% YoY, Marking a Powerful Leap in Profitability

NAR India Announces Game-Changing Tie-Up with NEO

Is The 25% US Tariff On Indian Goods About To Be Dropped As India Cuts Russian Oil? GTRI Demands Immediate Action!

Don’t Blink! Infosys Shares Price Hits New High Ahead Of Massive ₹18,000 Crore Buyback – Are You Eligible?

LATEST NEWS

Fujiyama Power Systems IPO Listing Day: Fujiyama IPO Set For Flat Debut As GMP Stays Muted At ₹0.5

Donald Trump To Meet ‘Communist’ NYC Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani At White House After Months Of Hostility | What US President Said

Karisma Kapoor’s Kids Take Legal Action Against Priya Kapur in Ongoing Battle for Sanjay Kapur’s ₹30,000 Crore Assets

Is Russia-Ukraine War Finally Ending? Donald Trump ‘Quietly’ Approves 28-Point Peace Plan: Report

Big Boost For Indian Army, Worry For Pakistan, US Approves Excalibur Projectiles, Javelin Anti-Tank Systems Worth $93 Million – What To Know

Who Was Jeffrey Epstein & What’s Inside The Epstein Files? Donald Trump Signs Law To Release Secret Records On the Convicted Sex Offender

Donald Trump Backs Public Release Of Epstein Files After Months of Pressure, Signs Epstein Files Transparency Act

Chennai Rain Latest Update: Will Schools Remain Closed Today On 20th November?

Nitish Kumar To Take Oath As Bihar CM Today: Check The Guest List Of This Historic Swearing In Ceremony

Tamil Nadu Shocker: Man Stabs Class 12 Student After She Rejects His Proposal

Fujiyama Power Systems IPO Listing Day: Fujiyama IPO Set For Flat Debut As GMP Stays Muted At ₹0.5

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Fujiyama Power Systems IPO Listing Day: Fujiyama IPO Set For Flat Debut As GMP Stays Muted At ₹0.5

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Fujiyama Power Systems IPO Listing Day: Fujiyama IPO Set For Flat Debut As GMP Stays Muted At ₹0.5
Fujiyama Power Systems IPO Listing Day: Fujiyama IPO Set For Flat Debut As GMP Stays Muted At ₹0.5
Fujiyama Power Systems IPO Listing Day: Fujiyama IPO Set For Flat Debut As GMP Stays Muted At ₹0.5
Fujiyama Power Systems IPO Listing Day: Fujiyama IPO Set For Flat Debut As GMP Stays Muted At ₹0.5

QUICK LINKS