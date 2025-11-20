Fujiyama Power Systems IPO Listing Day: Fujiyama IPO Set For Flat Debut As GMP Stays Muted At ₹0.5

Fujiyama Power Systems IPO Share Price: Listing Day Buzz!

Fujiyama Power Systems is finally hitting the Indian stock markets today, November 20, 2025, and if you’ve been tracking this IPO, you’re probably wondering whether it will zoom, crawl, or simply stroll onto Dalal Street. The company attracted moderate investor interest during its issue window from November 13 to 17, with allotments wrapped up on November 18. Now, all eyes are on its BSE and NSE debut.

As per the BSE notice, Fujiyama will list under the ‘B’ Group of Securities, entering the stage through the Special Pre-Open Session (SPOS). Think of it as a warm-up lap before the real race begins. At 10:00 AM, the stock shifts into regular trading, where the market decides its fate.

So, fasten your seatbelts, investors! Will Fujiyama deliver a power-packed performance or stay in energy-saving mode? Stay tune, Dalal Street is watching.