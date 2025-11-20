Stocks To Watch Today: Adani Share Prices, Reliance Power, Infosys, Fujiyama Power Systems, NTPC, JK Tyre, Apollo (20 November)

Stocks To Watch Today: Tech Rally Sparks Optimism- Are You Ready?

Good morning, traders! Ready to kick off Thursday with your market game face on?

Here’s what’s buzzing: the Sensex and Nifty could open on a cheerful note today, thanks to a tech-led rally lighting up global markets.

At 7:13 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were flirting 74 points higher at 26,145- nice start, isn’t it? By 8:37 AM, they were holding strong at 26,141.50, up 70 points (0.27%). Early birds, looks like you’ve got something to cheer about!

Asia’s tech surge: Traders in Tokyo, Seoul, and Sydney are having a blast. Japan’s Nikkei 225 soared over 4%, Topix jumped 2%, and mega tech names like SoftBank (+8%), Tokyo Electron (+7%), Lasertec (+5.6%), and Renesas (+4%) are making serious moves. South Korea’s Kospi rose 2.63%, while Australia’s ASX/S&P 200 added 1%.

What is fuelling this?

Nvidia’s earnings report on Wednesday exceeded expectations, and their bullish outlook had investors hitting the “buy” button fast. Even US markets are catching the vibe: Dow futures +222 points, S&P 500 futures +1.1%, Nasdaq 100 futures +1.6%, and Nvidia itself up nearly 5% in after-hours trading.

So, traders, the big question is- are you riding this tech wave today, or sitting on the sidelines sipping your coffee?

Stocks To Watch Today

Adani Enterprises share price, Jaiprakash Associates share price

The Committee of Creditors (CoC) of Jaiprakash Associates Ltd has approved the Resolution Plan submitted by Adani Enterprises Ltd .

has approved the . According to a PTI report , 89% of creditors voted in favour of Adani Enterprises .

, voted in favour of . Other bidders included Dalmia Cement (Bharat) and the Vedanta Group, but they received fewer votes.

IPO And Listings

Fujiyama Power Systems: IPO lists today on NSE and BSE at issue price ₹228. GMP at ₹0.5 indicates listing around ₹228.5.

IT And Technology

Infosys: ₹18,000-crore buyback opens today; 100 million shares at ₹1,800 each till November 26.

₹18,000-crore buyback opens today; 100 million shares at ₹1,800 each till November 26. Info Edge India: Chintan Thakkar resigns as Whole-time Director and CFO; Ambarish Raghuvanshi appointed interim CFO from November 20.

Energy And Power

Reliance Power: Board approves creation of Board of Management for stronger governance and agility.

Board approves creation of Board of Management for stronger governance and agility. NTPC Green Energy: Signs MoU with Singareni Collieries for renewable projects including solar, wind, hybrid, green hydrogen and mobility.

Signs MoU with Singareni Collieries for renewable projects including solar, wind, hybrid, green hydrogen and mobility. Godawari Power and Ispat: Invests ₹124.95 crore in subsidiary for setting up 10 GWh battery storage plant.

Infrastructure And Construction

NBCC India: Bags ₹2,966.10 crore project management consultancy contract from NMRDA Phase 1.

Bags ₹2,966.10 crore project management consultancy contract from NMRDA Phase 1. Jaiprakash Associates and Adani Enterprises: CoC approves Adani’s Resolution Plan; Letter of Intent issued.

CoC approves Adani’s Resolution Plan; Letter of Intent issued. RPSG Ventures: Acquires 40% stake in FSP Design Private Limited, now an associate company.

Auto And Components

JK Tyre and Industries: JK Tornel sells 40 lakh shares of Cavendish Industries for ₹130.64 crore; Cavendish remains subsidiary.

Healthcare And Pharma

Max Healthcare: Plans to expand capacity by 8,300 beds, including 4,800 within 3 to 4 years; revenue CAGR at 24% and EBITDA at 38% over four years.

Plans to expand capacity by 8,300 beds, including 4,800 within 3 to 4 years; revenue CAGR at 24% and EBITDA at 38% over four years. Medi Assist Healthcare Services: Cyber incident at subsidiary Paramount TPA resolved; operations normal.

Cyber incident at subsidiary Paramount TPA resolved; operations normal. GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals: Juby Chandy appointed VP Finance for APAC from December 2025 and continues as CFO until successor is named.

Beverages And FMCG

Varun Beverages: Incorporates wholly-owned subsidiary VBL Industries Kenya Limited.

Incorporates wholly-owned subsidiary VBL Industries Kenya Limited. Meghmani Organics: Forms wholly-owned subsidiary in Brazil for agricultural and biodefensive products.

Hospitality

Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India: Enters leisure hospitality through subsidiary; launching ‘Mahindra Signature Resorts’ targeting 2,000 keys by FY30.

Industrial And Manufacturing

CG Power and Industrial Solutions: Receives ₹365.37 crore tax demand for AY 2018–19; company to appeal.

Receives ₹365.37 crore tax demand for AY 2018–19; company to appeal. Omax Autos: Penalty of ₹125.55 crore dropped by Commissioner Appeals.

Penalty of ₹125.55 crore dropped by Commissioner Appeals. Jyoti CNC Automation: Subsidiary Huron Graffenstanden SAS opens new production facility in France.

Subsidiary Huron Graffenstanden SAS opens new production facility in France. Kalyani Forge: CFO Nilesh Bandale resigns effective November 19.

Media and Entertainment

UFO Moviez: Partners with Miraj Cinemas for exclusive ad rights across 239 screens; total network now over 4,000 screens.

TV Today Network: Promoter Living Media buys 23.86 lakh shares (4%) from HDFC Mutual Fund at ₹141.2 each.

Aviation

SpiceJet: Allots 83,34,091 equity shares at ₹42.32 per share to GASL Aviation Holdings for dues worth USD 4 million.

Financial Services

Capri Global Capital: MCA approves new subsidiary Capri Global Insurance Brokers to operate across all insurance segments.

Ex-Dividend and Lock-ins

Ex-dividend: Talbros Automotive, Natco Pharma, Container Corporation of India and Sun TV Network.

Anchor lock-in expiry: Vikram Solar, Shreeji Shipping Global, Patel Retail and Gem Aromatics.

Removed from ASM framework: Chennai Petroleum Corporation, Fischer Medical, Gallantt Ispat, Transformers and Rectifiers and V Marc India.

F&O ban: SAIL and Sammaan Capital.

Results Today

Jaiprakash Associates, Mangalam Drugs and Organics, Bharat Global Developers, Dynemic Products, Goyal Associates and Victoria Enterprises.

Bulk and Block Deals

Tenneco Clean Air India: Goldman Sachs buys 21.82 lakh shares at ₹508.21 per share.

Fairchem Organics: 360 ONE Special Opportunities Fund sells 88,000 shares at ₹696.92 per share.

Apollo Hospitals: Kadensa Master Fund buys 59,584 shares at ₹7,312 per share.

(With Inputs)

