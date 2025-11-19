Don’t Blink! Infosys Shares Price Hits New High Ahead Of Massive ₹18,000 Crore Buyback – Are You Eligible?

How about asking yourself whether you are a small shareholder in the Infosys mega ₹18,000 crore buyback?

Here’s the scoop! In case you had ₹2,00,000 or below in shares on the record date (November 14, 2025), you are in the winning group, the small shareholder.

This category is allowed to have a special quota in the buyback, which will provide them with an advantage of purchasing shares at the high price of ₹1,800 per share.

There are 25,85,684 small shareholders of Infosys. Note, the big names will not be involved, no such promoters as Nandan M. Nilekani or Sudha Murty will participate, which will give more chances to public investors to maximize this buyback.