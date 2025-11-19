LIVE TV
bcci parineeti chopra Gold And Silver Rates Al Falah University Anunay Sood Australia news Amazon AI startup Anmol Bishnoi bangladesh
Home > Business > Don’t Blink! Infosys Shares Price Hits New High Ahead Of Massive ₹18,000 Crore Buyback – Are You Eligible?

Don’t Blink! Infosys Shares Price Hits New High Ahead Of Massive ₹18,000 Crore Buyback – Are You Eligible?

Infosys shares price: Infosys shares soar over 3% ahead of ₹18,000 crore buyback. Small and general shareholders get different entitlement ratios. Promoters skip, giving public investors a prime opportunity to profit.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: November 19, 2025 13:30:35 IST

Infosys shares price: Infosys shares are on a mini rollercoaster!

On Wednesday, the stock jumped over 3%, hitting ₹1,542.80 on the BSE, and all eyes are on the company’s largest-ever ₹18,000 crore share buyback.

Curious why this matters? Well, it’s like the company giving a big “thank you” to shareholders, offering to repurchase shares at a premium of ₹1,800 each. Whether you’re a small investor or a market watcher, this buyback could boost your returns, reduce share count, and even improve ROE. Promoters aren’t participating, so public shareholders might just have a golden chance to cash in smartly. Are you ready to jump in?

Infosys Shares Price: Buyback Details

  • Buyback Size: ₹18,000 crore
  • Shares to Repurchase: 10 crore equity shares (face value ₹5 each)
  • Buyback Price: ₹1,800 per share
  • Buyback Period: November 20-26, 2025
  • Record Date: November 14, 2025

The buyback is divided into a reserved category for small shareholders (15% of buyback shares) and a general category.

Infosys Shares Price: Who Qualifies As A Small Shareholder?

How about asking yourself whether you are a small shareholder in the Infosys mega ₹18,000 crore buyback?

Here’s the scoop! In case you had ₹2,00,000 or below in shares on the record date (November 14, 2025), you are in the winning group, the small shareholder.

This category is allowed to have a special quota in the buyback, which will provide them with an advantage of purchasing shares at the high price of ₹1,800 per share.

There are 25,85,684 small shareholders of Infosys. Note, the big names will not be involved, no such promoters as Nandan M. Nilekani or Sudha Murty will participate, which will give more chances to public investors to maximize this buyback.

Infosys Buyback Entitlement Ratio Explained

Category Buyback Entitlement Ratio Explanation
Reserved Category 2 shares for every 11 held Determines how many shares a small shareholder can tender
General Category 17 shares for every 706 held Determines how many shares a general shareholder can tender

Should You Tender Infosys Share?

  • Get a Sweet Premium: The buyback offers an 18–20% premium over pre-announcement share prices – who wouldn’t love that?
  • Cash-Rich Confidence: Fully funded from the company’s internal cash, showing Infosys’ strong cash flow and financial health.
  • Boost Your Returns: Tendering shares helps reduce overall share count, improving ROE and partially offsetting slower EPS growth, a smart move for long-term investors.

 Infosys Share Price: Key Details 

First published on: Nov 19, 2025 1:25 PM IST
