Will RBI Cut Repo Rate In December 2025? What Borrowers And Savers Need to Know

RBI May Slash Repo Rate in December 2025 – What It Means for You

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is reportedly set to cut the repo rate by 25 basis points in its December 2025 policy meet, potentially bringing it down to a comfy 5.25%.

Why now? Inflation surprises in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) have been lower than expected, giving the central bank room to ease up. But don’t expect fireworks just yet, RBI plans to play it safe with a “wait and watch” approach, carefully tracking how its trio of policy moves on rates, liquidity, and regulations actually impacts the economy. So, whether you’re a borrower hoping for cheaper loans or a saver keeping an eye on returns, keep your eyes peeled, December could bring some sweet surprises!