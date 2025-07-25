Home > Business > Shanti Gold International IPO oversubscribed On Day 1: Is This Gem Worth Investing In?

July 25, 2025

Shanti Gold International Ltd, a well-known company in the business of making Gold Jewellery has opened its IPO on July 25, 2025 for the subscription. The IPO will end on July 29, 2025 with the allotment date given July 30, 2025. 

The investor has shown their keen interest and the IPO is subscribed to 1.16 times. 

The company is a well-known player in the business of Gold Jewellery, and has launched a ₹760 crore IPO. 

If you are an investor and are planning to participate, hereunder are the details you must know beforehand:  

Key Details

• Issue Opens: July 25, 2025
• Issue Closes: July 29, 2025
• Allotment Date: July 30, 2025
• Price Band: ₹189 to ₹199 per share
• Minimum Investment: ₹14,925
• Maximum Amount: ₹2,00,000
• Quantity in one Lot: 75
• Issue Size: ₹360 crore

Consolidated Bid Details

Total Subscription: 1.16x
Retail Individual Investors (RIIs): 1.84x
Non-Institutional Investors: 1.09x
Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 0.01x

About the Company

Shanti Gold International Ltd., is a Mumbai based company deals in Diamonds, Gems and Jewellery. The company is specialized in production of all kinds of high quality 22 Karat gold Jewellery.  

Mr Pankaj Kumar Jagawat & Mr Manoj Kumar Jain are the founders of the company. It was established in the year 2003. It was started with the supply of high-quality reasonable jewellery. The company have its offices in Hyderabad, Indore, and Gujarat. However, the manufacturing is in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial advice. Investors are advised to read the prospectus carefully and consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

