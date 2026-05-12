Stock Market Outlook Today: Will Dalal Street Recover After 1,300-Point Crash? Here’s What Analysts Predict Ahead Of Opening Bell

After the steep fall on Monday, the mood on Dalal Street has turned cautious. Selling pressure gripped consumer durables, realty, PSU banks and oil & gas stocks, causing the Nifty 50 to slip below the crucial 24,000 mark and the Sensex to plunge over 1,300 points.

The real worry? Brent crude oil has risen to $105.84 a barrel amid renewed attention on tensions surrounding the US-Iran conflict and the Strait of Hormuz. Dear crude becomes a headache for India, a big oil importer, with a weaker rupee, inflation worries, FII outflows and pressure on corporate margins – a market headache

Market Recap: What Happened On Dalal Street On May 11, Top Gainers and Losers

The Sensex was down 1,312.91 pts (1.70%) at 76,015.28. The Nifty was down 360.30 pts (1.49%) at 23,815.85.

Market breadth turned negative; 2,779 stocks were declining against 1,390 advancing ones. India VIX also moved up more than 10%, suggesting that investors are positioning for further turbulence.

Consumer durables were the worst affected, down 3.73%. There was widespread selling in realty, PSU banks, and O&G scripts. The biggest Nifty laggards were Titan Company, SBI, Bharti Airtel, and Reliance Industries. However, Tata Consumer Products was a strong outlier, rallying on the back of its Q4 FY26 results beat.

NIFTY50 Top Gainers And Losers Titan Dips Despite Strong Q4 Results

1. Titan Company

Titan Company was a major drag on the Nifty that had declined 6.85%. The jewellery and lifestyle major announced a stellar performance for the March quarter.

The giant announced a 35% jump in consolidated net profit to ₹1,179 crore from ₹871 crore in March 2025, but investors expressed worry over demand prospects and rich valuations.

2. Shares fall on Indigo travel worries

IndiGo’s parent InterGlobe Aviation declined 4.73%.

Travel and tourism stocks declined with the rise in crude oil prices and escalation in geopolitical tensions. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called for a year of reduced non-essential travel abroad to conserve foreign exchange.

3. SBI Drops On Profit Jump

State Bank of India shares fell 4.36% because investors were disappointed with its Q4 FY26 results.

The lender reported profit after tax at ₹19,684 crore, up 5.58% YoY, but margin pressure is a worry for investors. SBI’s net interest margin (NIM) fell to 2.93% from 3.14% a year ago.

4. Other Big Losers on NIFTY50 are

Other big losers included:

Eternal: -4.03%

Jio Financial Services: -3.81%

5. Tata Consumer Jumps

Tata Consumer Products was the top gainer in the session, surging 8.05% after reporting Q4 earnings that beat expectations.

There was also some buying interest in selected defensive and healthcare stocks.

6. Top Gainers – NIFTY50

Tata Consumer Products: +8.05%

Max Healthcare Institute +2.72%

Coal India: +1.59%

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries is up 1.47%. Hindustan Unilever is up 0.97%.

NIFTY Midcap 100 Top Gainers And Losers

The NIFTY Midcap 100 index declined by 1.05% or 652.50 points to close at 61,258.40.

1. Kalyan Jewellers Outlets Post PM Modi’s Gold Call

In the list of most hit midcap stocks, Kalyan Jewellers India was down 9.10%.

The fall came after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for citizens to stop buying gold for non-essential purposes for a year to reduce pressure on foreign exchange outflows. He also called on consumers to think local and buy locally made products.

2. Other losers included Swiggy, Lupin

There also was heavy selling pressure in:

Swiggy: Falls 5.90%

Lupin down 5.74%

Billionbrains Garage Ventures -4.93%

Godrej Properties: Fell 4.46%

3. Vodafone Idea Leads Midcap Gainers

There was some selective buying interest in telecom and pharma stocks while the broader market was weak.

4. Top Midcap Gainers

Vodafone Idea: Soar of 8.45%

UPL: Rose 3.56%

Laurus Labs up 3.39%

Bank of India: Up 3.10%

Biocon: Up 3.06%

NIFTY Smallcap 100 Top Gainers And Losers

The NIFTY Smallcap 100 index was also lower, closing down 1.13% at 18,525.80.

1. Urban Company’s Plunge On Bigger Losses

Shares of Urban Company dropped nearly 10% after the company reported a sharp rise in quarterly losses.

The stock declined to an intraday low of ₹124.40 after the company reported a widened consolidated net loss of ₹161 crore in Q4 FY26 owing to investments in its new service platform InstaHelp.

2. Other Big Smallcap Losers

Aditya Birla Real Estate falls 7.67%

Deepak Fertilisers: -5.14%

NBCC: Down 4.91%

Whirlpool of India: Down 4.71%

3. Affle 3i Soars on Robust Earnings

Affle 3i was one of the biggest gainers from the smallcap pack.

Shares rose 9.01% after the company reported a 16% increase in net profit to ₹119 crore and a 20% year-on-year increase in revenue from operations to ₹724 crore.

4. JBM Auto Gains Before Earnings

JBM Auto shares were up 4.88% ahead of the company’s earnings announcement Tuesday.

Reducing fuel consumption in the backdrop of rising crude prices and tensions in West Asia, PM Modi also spoke about public transport use, which boosted investor sentiment.

5. Top Smallcap Gainers: Affle 3i: Up 9.01%

Ather Energy: 5.24% up

JBM Auto: 4.88% up

Syngene International: Up 4.67%

Narayana Hrudayalaya: Advanced 3.50%

Nifty Prediction For Today

Nifty has its first real test on Tuesday to defend the 23600 zone. “Nifty is now trading below the critical 24,000 psychological support, and the next meaningful base is 23,600, which is also in sync with the 200-day moving average,” said Ankit Jaiswal, Senior Research Analyst at Univest.

RSI has dropped below 40, indicating that the index is moving into oversold territory. That can trigger a short-covering bounce, but traders should not treat every bounce as a trend reversal.

To put it simply, the market tone could stay weak unless Nifty decisively reclaims 24,000.

Bank Nifty Prediction For Today: Banks Show Some Grit

On Tuesday, Bank Nifty may be the more interesting pocket to watch. The Nifty was down sharply, but banking stocks remained relatively resilient.

Kunal Singla, Associate Director, Univest, expects Bank Nifty to be sideways to mildly positive bias if private bank heavyweights like HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank remain firm at the opening.

A move above 56,500 can give banking stocks fresh momentum. But if we drop below 55,000, bears could take charge again.

Global Cues: US, Asia And Oil In Focus

U.S. markets ended higher as tech stocks provided a lift, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indices closed at record highs. Asian markets remained strong and were led by strong gains in Japan’s Nikkei and South Korea’s Kospi.

But the largest risk for India remains the crude prices. Brent above $100 is pushing down the rupee, inflation expectations and foreign flows. Any new ceasefire headline from the US-Iran front could quickly move market sentiment.

Trading plan for today

Traders are advised not to chase the opening move, especially with India VIX elevated. Crude oil headlines and global cues can lead to sharp swings in the first 15-30 minutes.

Nifty will take 24,000 as a crucial level. However, if the index opens above it and holds, the market may try to recover up to 24,200. Selling pressure could return on a failure near 24,000.

Relative strength in IT stocks and quality private banks. But consumer durables, high-beta discretionary names and oil-sensitive sectors could stay under pressure until crude cools.

Bottom Line

Today’s stock market prediction is for a cautious and volatile session. Nifty needs to defend 23600 and reclaim 24000 to improve sentiment. Until then, traders can take light positions, tight stop losses and selective stock-specific bets.

Also Read: Stocks To Watch Today (May 12, 2026): From JSW Energy To Swiggy, Key Earnings, Orders And Deals That Could Move The Market

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)