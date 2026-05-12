Stocks To Watch Today (May 12, 2026): From JSW Energy To Swiggy, Key Earnings, Orders And Deals That Could Move The Market

Indian markets are set for another stock-heavy session with earnings reactions, order wins, dividend announcements and big business updates expected to keep traders busy throughout the day. As investors digest fresh March quarter numbers and corporate developments, several counters are expected to remain in focus, ranging from energy and banking names to auto, hospitality and new-age tech players.

Here’s a quick look at the major stocks that are likely to be in the news today.

JSW Energy Limited

JSW Energy reports record Q4 EBITDA driven by new capacity additions, operational growth and recent acquisitions. But profit was down year over year, and the Street will be watching management’s commentary on margins and future expansion plans closely.

Ather

Ather Energy said its Rizta electric scooter has crossed the 3 lakh sales milestone in merely two years of launch. The family scooter is becoming the company’s biggest growth driver in the fast-growing EV market in India.

Indian Hotels Co. Ltd.

Tata Group-backed Indian Hotels registered a strong Q4 show with net profit growing about 15% YoY to ₹600 crore. Investors will also monitor the demand outlook for hospitality and the ₹3.25 per share dividend announcement.

JBM Auto Ltd.

JBM Auto delivered a decent set of numbers for the quarter, with profit rising 11.9% YoY to ₹74.2 crore. Investors will be watching demand momentum in the electric bus and mobility space, and the stock could remain active.

Afcons Infra

The client has selected Afcons Infra as the preferred bidder for a railway rehabilitation and construction project in Croatia. The international infrastructure order would support the company’s overseas execution pipeline and order book visibility.

Heritage of Foods

Heritage Foods’ Q4 profit declines 36.7% despite steady demand for dairy. Investors are likely to remain cautious about margin pressure and input cost trends in today’s session.

HFCL Ltd.

HFCL has received export orders worth approximately $19.32 million for the supply of optical fibre cable to overseas customers. The pipeline of new international deals may keep alive a positive sentiment for telecom infrastructure and export-led growth.

Satin Creditcare Network Limited

Satin Creditcare’s Q1 profit zooms on strong loan growth and stable asset quality.

The microfinance lender might continue to focus on improving the sentiment around rural credit.

Paradeep Phosphates Limited

Paradeep Phosphates reports mixed Q4 results. Revenue and operating profit increased, but net profit declined due to margin pressures and increased operating costs in the fertiliser business.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd.

Hyundai Motor India’s quarterly numbers were a mixed bag. Revenue growth was good, but EBITDA margins declined to 10.4%. The company also declared a final dividend of ₹21 per share for FY26.

UrbanClap

Urban Company’s revenues grew more than 42%, but losses widened substantially in the quarter. Investors might want to see whether aggressive spending on expansion continues to weigh on profitability in the coming quarters.

JSW Infrastructure

JSW Infrastructure reported strong revenue and EBITDA growth in Q4, but net profit fell by almost 18%. Investors will be watching for cargo growth, plans for port expansion and margin sustainability.

Swiggy

Swiggy’s revenue jumped nearly 45% on a year-on-year basis, but losses remained high and above what the Street was expecting. The market will be keen to watch the cash burn, quick commerce expansion and timelines to profitability.

Bank of Baroda

Bank of Baroda reported good growth in profits and improving asset quality. Gross NPAs and net NPAs came down sequentially. The lender also declared a dividend of ₹8.5 per share to its shareholders.

Tata Consumer Products Limited

Tata Consumer posted a robust set of numbers driven by strong revenue growth and margin expansion. The ₹10 per share dividend and the good performance of the branded business could help sentiment among investors.

ABB India Ltd

ABB India’s net profit has increased, but its EBITDA and operating margins have fallen short of expectations. Also, the stock’s order inflows and trends in industrial capex may be looked upon as cues by investors.

Bank of India

The Bank of India posted double-digit growth in net interest income and profit. Asset quality improved year-on-year, though net NPA saw a marginal sequential uptick.

Aris Infra Solutions

ArisInfra Solutions posted robust growth in revenue, EBITDA and profit in the quarter. The company also returned to profitability, which could keep investors interested in the infrastructure supply space.

CreditAccess Gramin

CreditAccess Grameen posted a strong rebound in profitability, with Q4 net profit jumping significantly from a year ago. Looking ahead, trends in rural loan demand and collection efficiency will be on investors’ radar.

Oberoi Realty

Oberoi Realty reported good operational performance with good growth in revenue, EBITDA and profit. The company’s momentum is being fuelled by strong housing demand and sales of high-profile projects.

Grindwell Norton Ltd

Grindwell Norton reported a healthy expansion of margins and strong growth in profits for the quarter. The company also announced a dividend of Rs 19 per share, which may keep the stock active.

Niva Bupa Health Insurance Policy

Niva Bupa posted robust earnings growth with profit up over 67% YoY. The company’s key positives include rising health insurance penetration and premium growth.

Northern Arc Capital

Northern Arc Capital posted a sharp jump in profits and approved raising up to ₹5,000 crore via non-convertible debentures that will help its future lending growth.

Shipping Corporation of India Ltd.

Shipping Corporation reported solid operational numbers, and EBITDA margins expanded sharply. The quarterly performance seems to have been underpinned by higher freight realisations and demand for shipping.

Balkrishna Industries Ltd.

Balkrishna Industries’ revenue growth was modest, and profitability suffered as margins remained under pressure. Investors may closely monitor tyre demand trends and the export outlook.

Bombay Dyeing Ltd.

Bombay Dyeing cut operating losses sharply and reported robust profit growth. The company also scrapped a rights issue, which could impact sentiment among investors.

Rain Industries Limited

Rain Industries produced a powerful turnaround in Q4, returning to profit from losses a year ago. Margin expansion and top-line growth helped the quarter’s recovery.

Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd.

Margins took a big hit in the March quarter, and Shree Renuka Sugars slipped into the red. Investors will be watching sugar prices, the trend of ethanol blending and the level of debt.

Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd.

MCX posted strong growth in revenue and profit, with higher trading volumes in its favour. The company also announced a dividend of ₹8 per share for the shareholders.

Kalyani Steel

Kalyani Steels posted weaker numbers due to a lower top line and margin pressure. The company announced a dividend of ₹10 and also announced the appointment of a new CFO.

Sasken Technologies, Ltd.

Sasken Tech reported strong sequential earnings growth with sharp gains in revenue and profit. The quarter saw margins widen, aided by better operational performance.

Enterprises Lloyds

Lloyds Enterprises swung back to profit in the fourth quarter, aided by a sharp increase in revenue and operating profit. The reversal could keep the counter on the radar for traders.

Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd.

Advanced Enzyme reported healthy growth in revenue, EBITDA and net profit. The company has also reappointed Mukund Madhusudan Kabra as a whole-time director for a period of five years.

Birla Corporation

Birla Corp’s revenue growth was steady, but margins were under pressure due to higher costs and one-off losses in the quarter.

Sambhv Steel Tubes Pvt Ltd.

Sambhv Steel’s earnings growth was strong, with EBITDA almost doubling on a year-on-year basis. Investors were cheered by margin expansion and strong operating performance.

Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd.

Gujarat Ambuja Exports has reported a sharp rise in profitability on the back of a strong improvement in margins. The quarterly performance seems to have benefitted from good operational efficiency.

Affle 3i

Affle 3i witnessed steady growth and also declared plans of issuing warrants worth about ₹1,100 crore. Promoter holdings are expected to increase after the fundraising exercise.

Electricals Atlanta

Atlanta Electricals posted good operational growth as revenue and profit were up sharply. The positive earnings momentum was also helped by margin expansion.

Medi Assist Health Care Services

Medi Assist Healthcare posted strong revenue growth and more than doubled its quarterly profit. With the increased demand for health administration services, the stock may stay active.

Kewal Kiran Garments

Kewal Kiran Clothing has reported consistent growth in revenue and profit and better operating margins, pointing to robust demand in the apparel sector.

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd.

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank reported losses for the quarter, but gross and net NPAs improved. Earnings were hit by higher provisions and weak operating profit.

Blue Dart Express Ltd.

Blue Dart’s revenues were up YoY; profits were down. The logistics player announced a dividend of Rs 25 a share to its shareholders.

Anant Raj IPL

Real estate player Anant Raj witnessed healthy growth in revenue and profit on the back of sustained momentum in property sales and project execution.

Today, some of the broader earnings-focused stocks are Canara Bank, PVR Inox, NHPC, UPL, Aurionpro Solutions, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals and Shyam Metalics and Energy.

Also Read: PM Modi’s Fuel Message Sparks EV Stock Rally Even As Broader Market Crashes Today; Ather Energy, Ola Electric, JBM Auto Lead Gains

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)