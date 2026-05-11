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Home > Business News > PM Modi’s Fuel Message Sparks EV Stock Rally Even As Broader Market Crashes Today; Ather Energy, Ola Electric, JBM Auto Lead Gains

PM Modi’s Fuel Message Sparks EV Stock Rally Even As Broader Market Crashes Today; Ather Energy, Ola Electric, JBM Auto Lead Gains

EV stocks surged after PM Modi’s fuel-saving appeal, boosting sentiment in Ather Energy, Ola Electric, JBM Auto, and Olectra Greentech despite overall market crash, oil shock, and global volatility pressure.

PM Modi’s Fuel Message Sparks EV Stock Rally Even As Broader Market Crashes Today; Ather Energy, Ola Electric, JBM Auto Lead Gains

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: Mon 2026-05-11 16:44 IST

EV Stocks Catch a “Fuel-Saving” Buzz as Modi Push Moves Markets:  Electric vehicle stocks enjoyed a robust start to Monday with Ather Energy, JBM Auto, Ola Electric and Olectra Greentech surging up to 6.5%, but it was no green-energy rally for the sake of green energy-it was born out of the fuel-saving appeal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

His simple appeal was to use fuel “judiciously”, curb needless consumption, rely on public transport, and speed up electrification of mobility. He also underscored the broader narrative of saving foreign exchange and cutting the cost of oil imports at a time when crude is hot globally.

And the market didn’t even need a signal radar as it listened to the PM and swept into EVs. The comments served as a new policy tailwind to India’s clean mobility narrative, and the market, without any warning, gave a green shift to the sector. In a market where words can move money, it was one of those instances where a speech conveniently led to a sector rally, as EV stocks seemed to be the “favoured lane” on Dalal Street.

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Key Trigger: PM’s Fuel-Saving Push Sparks EV Buzz

The EV rally didn’t sweep in out of the ether, it was shaken from the top. Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Indians to trim petrol, diesel and gas consumption for more disciplined fuel usage in day-to-day life. But his call was not about saving fuel, it was about changing habits: use public transport more frequently, start carpooling instead of driving solo, and speed up the transition to electric vehicles.

He also touched on a larger macroeconomic position, the wish to reduce India’s appetite for foreign oil and preserve foreign exchange reserves, especially at a time when global crude prices stay high. Markets didn’t overthink it. They just heard the tenor: a clear push, a clear direction and a future that’s leaning toward clean mobility. That was enough to spark the flames of EV stocks, as investors acted fast to get ready for a policy-backed electric transition.

EV Stocks Today, That Rallied High In Stock Market

Ather Energy

  • Jumped around 6% to ₹972
  • Led gains in EV two-wheeler space
  • Driven by strong sentiment around adoption growth

JBM Auto

  • Gained sharply
  • Supported by expectations of higher demand for electric buses
  • Beneficiary of public transport electrification push

Olectra Greentech

  • Advanced in line with electric bus and fleet electrification optimism
  • Strong interest from institutional investors

Ola Electric

  • Rose nearly 3% to ₹37
  • Tracked overall EV sector momentum
  • Benefited from fuel cost concerns and demand expectations

Also Read: Stock Market Today: Closing Bell | Sensex Crashes 1,300+ Points, Nifty In Red Zone As Bears Take Full Control Of Dalal Street Amid Oil Shock And Global Panic

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PM Modi’s Fuel Message Sparks EV Stock Rally Even As Broader Market Crashes Today; Ather Energy, Ola Electric, JBM Auto Lead Gains
Tags: Ather Energy stockDalal Street EV surgeelectric vehicle shares IndiaEV stocks rallyJBM AutoOlectra GreentechPM Modi fuel messagestock market today crash

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PM Modi’s Fuel Message Sparks EV Stock Rally Even As Broader Market Crashes Today; Ather Energy, Ola Electric, JBM Auto Lead Gains

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PM Modi’s Fuel Message Sparks EV Stock Rally Even As Broader Market Crashes Today; Ather Energy, Ola Electric, JBM Auto Lead Gains

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PM Modi’s Fuel Message Sparks EV Stock Rally Even As Broader Market Crashes Today; Ather Energy, Ola Electric, JBM Auto Lead Gains
PM Modi’s Fuel Message Sparks EV Stock Rally Even As Broader Market Crashes Today; Ather Energy, Ola Electric, JBM Auto Lead Gains
PM Modi’s Fuel Message Sparks EV Stock Rally Even As Broader Market Crashes Today; Ather Energy, Ola Electric, JBM Auto Lead Gains
PM Modi’s Fuel Message Sparks EV Stock Rally Even As Broader Market Crashes Today; Ather Energy, Ola Electric, JBM Auto Lead Gains

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