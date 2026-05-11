Stock Market Today: Closing Bell | Sensex Crashes 1,300+ Points, Nifty In Red Zone As Bears Take Full Control Of Dalal Street Amid Oil Shock And Global Panic

Stock market Today: Markets closed on the heels of pain on the 11th May as sellers took over the show as benchmarks plunged into deep red and sentiment took a definitive risk-off turn. The Sensex fell 1,312.91 points (1.70%) to 76,015.28, while the Nifty dropped 360.30 points (1.49%) to 23,815.85, slipping below the 23,850 steamroller for the 2nd time. Not a correction, more like markets in free fall. Breadth spoke louder than candlesticks as 2,779 down versus 1,390 up stocks revealed how savagely widespread it was. A very mild softening turned into a down go-fast, forcing portfolios to bleed away as volatility took over the play towards the end.
Here’s What Experts Have To Say Today: This fall is a textbook risk-off ride for a market expert, as slumping global sentiment, crude oil pressure, and foreign outflows continue to play out. Panic selling was made worse by a series of technical breakdowns, and weak breadth reveals that the selloff is panicked and widespread. Near-term softness is fragile and will require global confirmation and liquidity support to stabilise.
Stock Market Today Sector Wise
Stock Market Today At Closing
Aishwarya is a journalism graduate with over three years of experience thriving in the buzzing corporate media world. She’s got a knack for decoding business news, tracking the twists and turns of the stock market, covering the masala of the entertainment world, and sometimes her stories come with just the right sprinkle of political commentary. She has worked with several organizations, interned at ZEE and gained professional skills at TV9 and News24, And now is learning and writing at NewsX, she’s no stranger to the newsroom hustle. Her storytelling style is fast-paced, creative, and perfectly tailored to connect with both the platform and its audience. Moto: Approaching every story from the reader’s point of view, backing up her insights with solid facts.
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