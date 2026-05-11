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Home > Business News > Stock Market Today: Closing Bell | Sensex Crashes 1,300+ Points, Nifty In Red Zone As Bears Take Full Control Of Dalal Street Amid Oil Shock And Global Panic

Stock Market Today: Closing Bell | Sensex Crashes 1,300+ Points, Nifty In Red Zone As Bears Take Full Control Of Dalal Street Amid Oil Shock And Global Panic

Stock Market Today: Markets fell sharply as Sensex and Nifty dropped over 1%, driven by oil price surge, global panic, heavy selling, weak breadth, and foreign outflows, triggering widespread risk-off sentiment across sectors.

Why Is The Stock Market Down Today? Iran-US tensions, rising crude oil prices, rupee weakness and PM Modi’s fuel and gold appeal triggered a sharp market selloff.
Why Is The Stock Market Down Today? Iran-US tensions, rising crude oil prices, rupee weakness and PM Modi’s fuel and gold appeal triggered a sharp market selloff.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: Mon 2026-05-11 16:09 IST

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Stock Market Today: Closing Bell | Sensex Crashes 1,300+ Points, Nifty In Red Zone As Bears Take Full Control Of Dalal Street Amid Oil Shock And Global Panic

Stock market Today: Markets closed on the heels of pain on the 11th May as sellers took over the show as benchmarks plunged into deep red and sentiment took a definitive risk-off turn. The Sensex fell 1,312.91 points (1.70%) to 76,015.28, while the Nifty dropped 360.30 points (1.49%) to 23,815.85, slipping below the 23,850 steamroller for the 2nd time. Not a correction, more like markets in free fall. Breadth spoke louder than candlesticks as 2,779 down versus 1,390 up stocks revealed how savagely widespread it was. A very mild softening turned into a down go-fast, forcing portfolios to bleed away as volatility took over the play towards the end.

Here’s What Experts Have To Say Today: This fall is a textbook risk-off ride for a market expert, as slumping global sentiment, crude oil pressure, and foreign outflows continue to play out. Panic selling was made worse by a series of technical breakdowns, and weak breadth reveals that the selloff is panicked and widespread. Near-term softness is fragile and will require global confirmation and liquidity support to stabilise.

Stock Market Today Sector Wise

  • 26 out of 30 Sensex stocks ended in the red
  • Nearly ₹6 lakh crore market capitalisation wiped out
  • India VIX surged over 10%
  • Nifty Midcap and Smallcap indices fell over 1% each

Heavyweight Pressure

Major index draggers included:

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  • Reliance Industries
  • State Bank of India (SBI)
  • Bharti Airtel
  • Titan Company

These stocks significantly weighed on overall sentiment.

  • Consumer Durables
  • Worst-hit sector of the day, led by sharp selling in jewellery stocks following policy commentary on reducing gold purchases.
  • PSU Banks
  • Banking stocks faced broad selling pressure, adding to index weakness.
  • Oil & Gas
  • Energy stocks declined amid global volatility and crude-linked concerns.
  • Realty
  • Real estate stocks also witnessed heavy profit booking and weakness.

Stock-Specific Action

  • Titan Company: fell nearly 7% amid jewellery sector pressure
  • Tata Consumer Products: surged nearly 8% after strong Q4 results, emerging as top Nifty gainer

Stock Market Today At Closing 

STOCK MARKET CLOSING (3:30 PM)

                • Sensex: 76,015.28 (−1,312.91, −1.70%)
                • Nifty: 23,815.85 (−360.30)

                Indian markets closed sharply lower as Sensex and Nifty fell over 1%, driven by broad-based selling, weak global cues, heavyweights pressure, and negative sentiment across key sectors and investor risk-off mood.

                          Top Gainers In Stock Market Today

                          • Titan Company
                          • Apollo Hospitals
                          • Asian Paints
                          • Tata Consumer Products
                          • Adani Ports
                          • Infosys
                          • HCL Technologies

                          Top Losers In Stock Market Today

                          • Titan Company
                          • InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo)
                          • State Bank of India (SBI)
                          • Bharti Airtel
                          • Eternal Ltd
                          • Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M)
                          • Reliance Industries

                          Oil Shock Turns Market Mood Sour Today

                          Oil was in a poor market mood swing this morning that took markets with it. Brent crude surged 4.32% to USD 105.7 per barrel, instantly resurrecting fears of inflation and dampening sentiment on Dalal Street. Oil marketing stocks such as Indian Oil, BPCL, and HPCL slid about 2.6% each as higher crude costs silently gnawed at margins and confidence at the same time.

                          To make matters worse, geopolitics stepped into the room. Reports that Donald Trump had toyed with Iran’s response to a US peace proposal set off tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, a major global oil route. Suddenly, traders were reading headlines like a thriller manuscript.

                            (With Inputs)

                            (Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

                            Also Read: Rupee Fightback: Is RBI’s Step-Up Strategy Finally Helping the Currency Hold

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                            Tags: crude oil impact marketsDalal Street crashforeign investor outflows Indiaglobal market panicIndia equities newsIndia stock market declinemarket crash reasonsNifty fall todaySensex crash 2026stock market news Indiastock market today

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                            Stock Market Today: Closing Bell | Sensex Crashes 1,300+ Points, Nifty In Red Zone As Bears Take Full Control Of Dalal Street Amid Oil Shock And Global Panic

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                            Stock Market Today: Closing Bell | Sensex Crashes 1,300+ Points, Nifty In Red Zone As Bears Take Full Control Of Dalal Street Amid Oil Shock And Global Panic

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                            Stock Market Today: Closing Bell | Sensex Crashes 1,300+ Points, Nifty In Red Zone As Bears Take Full Control Of Dalal Street Amid Oil Shock And Global Panic
                            Stock Market Today: Closing Bell | Sensex Crashes 1,300+ Points, Nifty In Red Zone As Bears Take Full Control Of Dalal Street Amid Oil Shock And Global Panic
                            Stock Market Today: Closing Bell | Sensex Crashes 1,300+ Points, Nifty In Red Zone As Bears Take Full Control Of Dalal Street Amid Oil Shock And Global Panic
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